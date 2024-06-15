Canada vs India Match Prediction IND 98 % Chance of Winning CND 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.022 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada take on India in the 33rd game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 15 at 08:00 PM IST.

Canada vs India Chance of Winning

Canada did not have a great preparation for the World Cup and as expected struggled to hit the ground running as they lost against USA in the opening game. Canada managed to turn things around against Ireland but in the last game they got outplayed by Pakistan who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

If we look at the points table it would state India has had a comfortable run in the group stages as they have three wins in three games but that is anything but the truth as Indian batsmen have struggled thus far and it's the bowlers who have bailed out India in all three games. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canada’ chances of winning - 2%

India’ chances of winning - 98%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canada vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the weather in Florida it's highly likely that the game would be called off. Even if the game is played the conditions would be tough for both batsmen and bowlers as the outfield would be wet and it's highly likely they would be damp on the wicket. We believe this would be a low scoring game and total runs would be extremely low.

As we have stated above the conditions are expected to be tough for both sides and with the outfield expected to be wet it would be difficult for both sides to score freely especially in the powerplay as the ball would be hard and firm. Indian bowlers have bowled brilliantly thus far which makes us believe Ireland would score low in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canada Opening Partnership Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.39 Bet on Parimatch

Canada vs India Match Toss Prediction

This would be the third game that would be played at the venue. With rain likely to impact the play, we believe that both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Canada News & Player List

Canada Player List

Saad Bin Zafar, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Pargat Singh Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Harsh Thaker All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Nikhil Dutta Bowler Rishiv Joshi Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Canada Team Form

Canada got outplayed in the opening game against USA but managed to turn things around as they beat Ireland in the last game they got battered by Pakistan who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shivam Dube Batter Virat Kohli Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India has had a comfortable run in the group stages as they have won each of the three matches thus far and have qualified for the super eight.

Canada vs India Head to Head

This would be the first time Canada and India face off in a competitive T20i game.

Canada vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Canada

India and Canada go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair. Even though the Indian top order has struggled to get going thus far their bowlers have been phenomenal thus far and have been the main reason behind the unbeaten run thus far. On the other hand, as expected Canada has struggled in this tournament and even though mathematically they still have a chance to make the super eight, it's highly unlikely they do so as they need to beat India to do so. We expect Indian bowlers to continue their dominance with the new ball and India to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Canada vs India T20i Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill,Florida India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Canada Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 19.00 Bet Now!

Canada vs India Top Batters

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’ top batter

Our bet on Aaron Johnson finally paid off in the last game as he was sensational against Pakistan as he scored a brilliant half century and helped his team cross the 100 run mark. We expect Johnson to continue his brilliant form against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant to be India’ top batter

Indian top order struggled to get going in the last match against United States and even if Rishabh Pant did not have a great outing in the last game we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman in the group stage which makes him our top in the upcoming game.

Canada vs India Top Bowlers

Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’ top bowler

We went two for two in the last game as along with top batter, our top bowler pick also paid off as Dilon Heyliger ended the game with 2/18 and was spectacular in the game. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canada this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

We have no reason to change our pick as Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliant form in the last game against USA and even though he failed to take any wickets, Bumrah bowled brilliantly on the day and would be hoping for a strong finish to the group stage which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.