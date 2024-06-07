Canada vs Ireland Match Prediction
CND
19%
Chance of Winning
IRL
81%
T20i
Eisenhower Park
Facts:
- Canada and Ireland have two wins each in this fixture in T20 cricket.
- With 18 wickets, Mark Adair is the leading wicket taker for Ireland in T20 cricket this year.
Canada vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Canada did not have a great preparation for the World Cup and as expected struggled to hit the ground running against USA as their bowlers failed to turn up. Canada failed to defend a decent first innings score of 194 and eventually lost the game with seven wickets to spare.
Ireland could not have had a worst start to the campaign as they got outplayed by India in the opening game of the season. Ireland batted first and were bowled out for 96. India managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Ireland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canada’ chances of winning - 19%
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 81%
Canada vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In most of the T20 games we see batsmen dominate the proceedings and we see both sides score high. But at this venue that hasn’t been the case as bowlers have dominated the games thus far and teams have struggled to find boundaries in all games which makes us believe total boundary count would be extremely low.
The wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers with uneven bounce, swing as well as seam assistance which makes things really hard for the batsman especially in the powerplay where you have to negate the new ball. We believe the total wicket count at the venue would be high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canada Opening Partnership Over 12.5
Ireland Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland
Canada vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
This would be the second cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. Both games were dominated by the bowling team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Canada News & Player List
Canada Player List
Saad Bin Zafar, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aaron Johnson
|
Batter
|
Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
|
Pargat Singh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Movva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harsh Thaker
|
All-rounder
|
Saad Bin Zafar
|
Batter
|
Dilon Heyliger
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Rishiv Joshi
|
Bowler
|
Kaleem Sana
|
All-rounder
Canada Team Form
Canada got outplayed in a four game bilateral series against USA prior to the World Cup and in the opening game of the tournament once again they got outplayed by USA who won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andrew Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batter
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
All-rounder
Ireland Team Form
Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce against Netherlands and Scotland. In the opening game against India they got outplayed and eventually lost the game with eight wickets to spare.
Canada vs Ireland Head to Head
Canada and Ireland have an even record with two wins each in this fixture. The last time both sides faced each other was back in 2019, Canada won the game.
Head to Head
Ireland: 2
Canada: 2
Canada vs Ireland Betting Odds
Ireland to have a better opening partnership than Canada
Ireland and Canada head into this fixture in contrasting form. One one hand, Canada batted well in the first game but at the end the bowlers did not show up which resulted in a comprehensive run chase by USA. On the other hand, Ireland could not handle the Indian bowlers especially in the powerplay as Ireland was bowled out for 96 and India won the game with eight wickets to spare. But then again Ireland took on the mighty Indian side who are favourites to go all the way hence we cannot look much deep into that game. On paper Ireland are a far more formidable outfit than Canada and we expect them to make a statement win and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Canada vs Ireland
T20i
Eisenhower Park, East Meadow
Canada vs Ireland Top Batters
Aaron Johnson to be Canada’ top batter
Even though Aaron Johnson got off to a good start he could not convert it into a big score. Regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Canada over the years and is the second highest run score for Canada which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter
It's hard to make any sense from Ireland's batting performance as they collapsed against India and even though Andrew Balbirnie did not have a great game we are still going to stick with him as he remains the leading run scorer for Ireland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canada vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’ top bowler
Dilon Heyliger was the most impressive bowler in the opening game against USA as he was the most economical bowler for Canada as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/19. He has been brilliant for Canada prior to the World Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler
Ireland bowlers did not have much of a target to defend regardless Mark Adair did his job as he got an early wicket for Ireland and ended the game with bowling figures of 1/27. With 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Ireland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
- Canada to win @ 4.06 (PariMatch)
- Ireland to win @ 1.24 (PariMatch)
Parimatch