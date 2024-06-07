Canada vs Ireland Match Prediction CND 19 % Chance of Winning IRL 81 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.305 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada take on Ireland in the 13th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 07 at 08:00 PM IST.

Canada vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Canada did not have a great preparation for the World Cup and as expected struggled to hit the ground running against USA as their bowlers failed to turn up. Canada failed to defend a decent first innings score of 194 and eventually lost the game with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland could not have had a worst start to the campaign as they got outplayed by India in the opening game of the season. Ireland batted first and were bowled out for 96. India managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Ireland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canada’ chances of winning - 19%

Ireland’ chances of winning - 81%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canada vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In most of the T20 games we see batsmen dominate the proceedings and we see both sides score high. But at this venue that hasn’t been the case as bowlers have dominated the games thus far and teams have struggled to find boundaries in all games which makes us believe total boundary count would be extremely low.

The wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers with uneven bounce, swing as well as seam assistance which makes things really hard for the batsman especially in the powerplay where you have to negate the new ball. We believe the total wicket count at the venue would be high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canada Opening Partnership Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Canada vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

This would be the second cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. Both games were dominated by the bowling team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Canada News & Player List

Canada Player List

Saad Bin Zafar, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Pargat Singh Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Harsh Thaker All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Nikhil Dutta Bowler Rishiv Joshi Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Canada Team Form

Canada got outplayed in a four game bilateral series against USA prior to the World Cup and in the opening game of the tournament once again they got outplayed by USA who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Gareth Delany Batter Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Ben White All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce against Netherlands and Scotland. In the opening game against India they got outplayed and eventually lost the game with eight wickets to spare.

Canada vs Ireland Head to Head

Canada and Ireland have an even record with two wins each in this fixture. The last time both sides faced each other was back in 2019, Canada won the game.

Head to Head

Ireland: 2

Canada: 2

Canada vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to have a better opening partnership than Canada

Ireland and Canada head into this fixture in contrasting form. One one hand, Canada batted well in the first game but at the end the bowlers did not show up which resulted in a comprehensive run chase by USA. On the other hand, Ireland could not handle the Indian bowlers especially in the powerplay as Ireland was bowled out for 96 and India won the game with eight wickets to spare. But then again Ireland took on the mighty Indian side who are favourites to go all the way hence we cannot look much deep into that game. On paper Ireland are a far more formidable outfit than Canada and we expect them to make a statement win and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Canada vs Ireland T20i Eisenhower Park, East Meadow Canada Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.06 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.3 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.305 Bet Now!

Canada vs Ireland Top Batters

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’ top batter

Even though Aaron Johnson got off to a good start he could not convert it into a big score. Regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Canada over the years and is the second highest run score for Canada which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter

It's hard to make any sense from Ireland's batting performance as they collapsed against India and even though Andrew Balbirnie did not have a great game we are still going to stick with him as he remains the leading run scorer for Ireland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canada vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’ top bowler

Dilon Heyliger was the most impressive bowler in the opening game against USA as he was the most economical bowler for Canada as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/19. He has been brilliant for Canada prior to the World Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler

Ireland bowlers did not have much of a target to defend regardless Mark Adair did his job as he got an early wicket for Ireland and ended the game with bowling figures of 1/27. With 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Ireland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.