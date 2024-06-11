Canada vs Pakistan Match Prediction PAK 87 % Chance of Winning CND 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.111 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada take on Pakistan in the 22nd game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 11 at 08:00 PM IST.

Canada vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Canada did not have a great preparation for the World Cup and as expected struggled to hit the ground running against USA but in the last game against Ireland, Canada registered their first points on board as they managed to successfully defend a low target of 137 and eventually won the game by 12 runs.

Pakistan could not have had a worst start to the campaign as they were beaten by USA who were clearly an underdog in the game and then in the next game they took on their nemesis India and failed to chase down the target of 120 and are currently on the brink of elimination. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canada’ chances of winning - 13%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 87%

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Canada vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In most of the T20 games we see batsmen dominate the proceedings and we see both sides score high. But at this venue that hasn’t been the case as bowlers have dominated the games thus far and teams have struggled to find boundaries in all games which makes us believe total boundary count would be extremely low.

The wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers with uneven bounce, swing as well as seam assistance which makes things really hard for the batsman especially in the powerplay where you have to negate the new ball. We believe the total wicket count at the venue would be high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canada Opening Partnership Over 11.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Canada vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

This would be the third cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. Both games were dominated by the bowling team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Canada News & Player List

Canada Player List

Saad Bin Zafar, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Pargat Singh Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Harsh Thaker All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Nikhil Dutta Bowler Rishiv Joshi Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Canada Team Form

Canada got outplayed in the opening game against USA but managed to turn things around as they beat Ireland in the last game and are still in contention to make the playoffs.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this tournament after back to back loss against England and after two back to back defeats against USA and India they are on the brink of elimination.

Canada vs Pakistan Head to Head

Canada and Pakistan have played just one T20 game in the past in 2008. Pakistan won the game by 35 runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 1

Canada: 0

Canada vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Canada

Pakistan and Canada go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair. With backs against the wall we expect Pakistan to come out and register a statement win. Even though Pakistan has lost each of the first two matches, that doesn’t change the fact they have a dominant squad which can take them to the next round. On the other hand, Canada has fared better than most of us thought they would perform. They head into this game on the back of an important win against Ireland in the last outing. We expect Canada openers to struggle against a quality bowling attack and Pakistan would end up with a better opening stand in this fixture.

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Canada vs Pakistan Top Batters

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’ top batter

Even though Aaron Johnson got off to a good start in both games against USA and Ireland he could not convert it into a big score. Regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Canada and is the second highest run score for Canada which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’ top batter

Even though Babar Azam did not have a great game against India we are still going to stick with him as looking at the wickets this isn’t a great wicket to bat on and in conditions like this Azam will excel. He has been consistent for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canada vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’ top bowler

Dilon Heyliger was the most impressive bowler in the opening game against USA and he continued his brilliance in the last outing against Ireland where he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18 and had the best bowling figures in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naseem Shah to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Even though Pakistan has underperformed thus far in the last game their bowlers did a great job in restricting India to mere 119 in 20 overs and Naseem Shah was at the centre of it as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/21 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.