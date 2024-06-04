England vs Scotland Match Prediction
ENG
94%
Chance of Winning
SCO
6%
T20i
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- England and Scotland haven’t faced off in a competitive T20 game prior to this fixture.
- Matthew Cross is the leading run scorer in T20 cricket for Scotland this year with 98 runs.
England vs Scotland Chance of Winning
England heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Pakistan at home. It was a series that did get hampered due to bad weather but two out of four matches were played out and on both occasions England was victorious. England hasn’t played much T20 cricket recently which could have an impact this term.
Unlike their opponent, Scotland have played a couple of T20 bilateral series prior to the World Cup. Scotland beat Dubai 2-1 back in March but were beaten by Netherlands and Ireland heading into this tournament. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 94%
- Scotland’ chances of winning - 6%
England vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Phillip Salt has been in sensational form and has been scoring runs in both franchise cricket and for England. He had a marvellous run in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and was brilliant in the last game for England as he scored 45 off 24 balls against Pakistan which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Oli Hairs has struggled to make an impact for Scotland this year as he has looked out of form in both games against Netherlands and against Ireland prior to this tournament. In three matches, he scored 4, 15 and 9 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Hairs would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 64.5
Highest Opening Partnership: England
England vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England haven’t played much T20 cricket in the past. They went head to head against Pakistan prior to this tournament and won the series 2-0.
Scotland News & Player List
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Oli Hairs
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Richie Berrington
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Greaves
|
Batter
|
Mark Watt
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Sole
|
Bowler
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
Bowler
|
Brad Currie
|
All-rounder
Scotland Team Form
Scotland heads into this tournament after two defeats in the last three games against Netherland and Ireland.
England vs Scotland Head to Head
England and Scotland haven’t played a competitive T20 game prior to this fixture.
England vs Scotland Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than Scotland
Scotland and England go head to head for the first time in T20 cricket in what looks like a mismatch as on paper England look far more dominant. It's been almost two years since Scotland have faced a test playing nation which makes all the past stats a bit irrelevant. Looking at the form of Jos Buttler and Phillip Salt it is hard not to back them in this game and considering how dominant England bowlers are especially in the powerplay, we believe England would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
England vs Scotland
T20i
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
England vs Scotland Top Batters
Jos Buttler to be England’s top batter
Jos Buttler would be hoping to right the wrong after a dismal ODI World Cup last year. He has looked in great form after a good IPL and couple of decent games against Pakistan where he scored a half century in the first game and then scored 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Cross to be Scotland’ top batter
Scotland’s batting lineup has underperformed in the last few games prior to the World Cup which is probably why they haven't been a stand out performer. Matthew Cross has been one of the most consistent players for Scotland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs Scotland Top Bowlers
Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler
Mark Wood’s injury issues have derailed his career but he seems to have recovered and would spearhead England bowling attack in this tournament. When fit he is easily a top five bowler in this format which was showcased in the first game against Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bilal Khan to be Scotland’ top bowler
Bilal Khan has spearheaded the bowling department for Scotland since T20 cricket started in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. With 106 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- England to win @ 1.06 (PariMatch)
- Scotland to win @ 8.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch