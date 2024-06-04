England vs Scotland Match Prediction ENG 94 % Chance of Winning SCO 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England take on Scotland in the sixth game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 04 at 08:00 PM IST.

England vs Scotland Chance of Winning

England heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Pakistan at home. It was a series that did get hampered due to bad weather but two out of four matches were played out and on both occasions England was victorious. England hasn’t played much T20 cricket recently which could have an impact this term.

Unlike their opponent, Scotland have played a couple of T20 bilateral series prior to the World Cup. Scotland beat Dubai 2-1 back in March but were beaten by Netherlands and Ireland heading into this tournament. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 94%

Scotland’ chances of winning - 6%

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England vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Phillip Salt has been in sensational form and has been scoring runs in both franchise cricket and for England. He had a marvellous run in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and was brilliant in the last game for England as he scored 45 off 24 balls against Pakistan which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Oli Hairs has struggled to make an impact for Scotland this year as he has looked out of form in both games against Netherlands and against Ireland prior to this tournament. In three matches, he scored 4, 15 and 9 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Hairs would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 64.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Harry Brook Batter Jonathan Bairstow Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Team Form

England haven’t played much T20 cricket in the past. They went head to head against Pakistan prior to this tournament and won the series 2-0.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Oli Hairs Batter Michael Jones Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Batter Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Sole Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Brad Currie All-rounder

Scotland Team Form

Scotland heads into this tournament after two defeats in the last three games against Netherland and Ireland.

England vs Scotland Head to Head

England and Scotland haven’t played a competitive T20 game prior to this fixture.

England vs Scotland Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Scotland

Scotland and England go head to head for the first time in T20 cricket in what looks like a mismatch as on paper England look far more dominant. It's been almost two years since Scotland have faced a test playing nation which makes all the past stats a bit irrelevant. Looking at the form of Jos Buttler and Phillip Salt it is hard not to back them in this game and considering how dominant England bowlers are especially in the powerplay, we believe England would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

England vs Scotland T20i Kensington Oval, Bridgetown England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 14.7 Bet Now!

England vs Scotland Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’s top batter

Jos Buttler would be hoping to right the wrong after a dismal ODI World Cup last year. He has looked in great form after a good IPL and couple of decent games against Pakistan where he scored a half century in the first game and then scored 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Cross to be Scotland’ top batter

Scotland’s batting lineup has underperformed in the last few games prior to the World Cup which is probably why they haven't been a stand out performer. Matthew Cross has been one of the most consistent players for Scotland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

Mark Wood’s injury issues have derailed his career but he seems to have recovered and would spearhead England bowling attack in this tournament. When fit he is easily a top five bowler in this format which was showcased in the first game against Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bilal Khan to be Scotland’ top bowler

Bilal Khan has spearheaded the bowling department for Scotland since T20 cricket started in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. With 106 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.