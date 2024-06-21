ENG (England) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction ENG 45 % Chance of Winning SA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.268 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and England will clash in the 45th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 21. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

South Africa will now face England in their next Super eight fixture. The team has won five consecutive outings in the competition. They beat the USA team in their last outing. With that, they have earned 2 points and possess a net run rate of 0.900. The result of the next game can change the dynamics of the group table.

England started out with a loss but the team posted two wins to qualify for the Super eight. They beat West Indies in their first Super Eight fixture. They currently top the Group 2 of the Super Eight. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 1.343.

England’s chance of winning: 45%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score low 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

South Africa is one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup this year. They have won five games in a row. However, opening order has been a weakness for the team in the competition. Their opening order revolves around Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. Together, they posted the scores of 10, 0, 11, 22 & 16 before their first dismissal in the five games. South Africa lost wickets pretty early in those games despite their victories. England has an aggressive bowling order and may pick a wicket early in the next game. That said, they will lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

England vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The surface at Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia generally offers an even contest between bat and ball. However, with showers predicted, the track might contain moisture, tilting itself slightly into the bowlers' favour. There could be some assistance for the fast bowlers early on, with the ball seaming around due to the moisture. However, the conditions will eventually ease out, and the batters can capitalise on the track's pace to get some runs under their belt. The spinners will also be in the game, getting a hint of turn throughout the match. The toss winning captain should opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

There is a low prediction of rain in St. Lucia on June 21. The temperature will peak at 31 degrees Celsius on the day. The skies will remain cloudy.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Batter Jos Buttler (c) Wicket-keeper Phil Salt Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Recent Form

England will be happy after their last win in the competition. They beat West Indies in the last game with a smashing batting performance. They have numerous options in the bowling order.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa are the team to beat in the world cup. They have led an unbeatable campaign so far with five consecutive wins. The team boasts a very strong batting and bowling order. They will be confident against England in the next game.

England vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 25 times where the tally is tied at 12-12.

South Africa won- 12

England won- 12

No result/ Abandoned- 1

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

England went against West Indies in their first Super Eight fixture. England won the toss and chose to bowl first. West Indies scored 180/4 in the game. It was a weak bowling performance from the Englishmen. Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Rashid and Archer picked a wicket each. What looked like a formidable target, did not look so tough when Phil Salt came to bat. He led an unbeaten innings of 87 runs in the game. He was accompanied by Jonny Bairstow with a knock of 48* runs in the game. England posted 181/2, winning the game by 8 wickets.

South Africa is a very strong team and could not deliver their best batting performance in the group games. They went against the USA in the last game. Batting first, South Africa posted 194/4 in the game. The stakes were high and the batters stood their ground in the game. Quinton de Kock smashed 74 runs while Aiden Markram scored 46 runs in the game. Heinrich Klaasen sustained the innings in the end with an unbeaten knock of 36 runs. Chasing the target, the US team could only score 176/6 and lost the game by 18 runs. Kagiso Rabada was fantastic with the ball and took 3 wickets in the game.

England vs South Africa T20i Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.268 Bet Now!

England vs South Africa Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be the top batter for England

Jonny Bairstow will be the top batting pick from England. He struck an unbeaten 48 runs in the last game. He will be looking to finally unleash his striking abilities in the next game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen is a very aggressive batter. He believes in big shots and will be instrumental in the next world cup outing. He has scored 108 runs in 5 games and averages at 36.00. He scored 36* runs in the last game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be the top bowler for England

Jofra Archer took his sweet time to make his return to international cricket. Today, he is the leading wicket-taker in the squad. He has 6 wickets in 5 games and has kept his economy rate at 6.58. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Anrich Nortje to be the top bowler for South Africa

Anrich Nortje has been an instrumental addition to the team’s bowling order. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He is the top bowler of the team and will be expected to deliver lethal deliveries in the next game.