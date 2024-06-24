India vs Australia Match Prediction AUS 42 % Chance of Winning IND 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.758 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India take on Australia in the 51st game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 24 at 08:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

India have had some frailties in the batting departments especially in the top order but still they have had a solid campaign thus far. After a perfect run in the group stages, India has continued their run in the super eight as they beat Afghanistan in the first match and in the last game they beat Bangladesh by 50 runs and are on the verge of making the semifinals this time around. On the other hand, Australia was involved in the first of the stunning upsets of the tournament as Afghanistan beat Australia for the very first time in T20 format which means if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the next game then Australia will have to beat India to stay in contention for a semi finals berth. As per our calculations, India are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 58%

Australia’ chances of winning - 42%

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India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two starting 11 this feels like a great game for the neutrals as both sides are filled with fire power and we might see both teams score high in this fixture. With India's top order starting to find their footing in the tournament we expect the total boundary count in this game to be extremely high.

Rohit Sharma had a decent start to the tournament as he scored a half century but since then he has struggled to get going. So far in five matches, Sharma has scored 99 runs with an average of 24.75 which clearly showcases his struggle. We expect Sharma to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the games at the venue have been dominated by teams bowling first but three of the last four matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shivam Dube Batter Virat Kohli Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India has had a comfortable run thus far and they qualify for the Super Eight with ease where they have won the first two games and are on the brink of making the semi finals this term.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have had an impressive run thus far but in the last game they were beaten by Afghanistan and are on the verge of elimination.

India vs Australia Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture with 19 wins in 31 matches against Australia in T20 format. Both sides went head to head last year and India won the series 4-1.

Head to Head

India: 19

Australia: 11

India vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

Australia and India go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides. Even though India has won the first two matches, they need another point to guarantee a top spot on the table. On the other hand, with a surprise result for Afghanistan against Australia in the last game, the Aussies have their back against the wall and not only do they need a win but they also need to win big if they aspire to make the playoffs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled to get going in this campaign and with Australia desperate for a win we expect Australia to have a strong start to the game and we believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India vs Australia Top Batters

Rishabh Pant to be India’s top batter

Rishabh Pant has been the most consistent batsman for India in this tournament. In five matches, Pant has scored 152 runs and is the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Australia’ top batter

Even though David Warner struggled against Afghanistan we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for Australia this year and in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s top bowler

Arshdeep Singh continued his brilliant form in the tournament as he bagged two wickets in the last game and Bangladesh and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler

Adam Zampa has been the star of the show for Australia as even though Australia has faltered in the campaign he has continued his brilliance and with 13 wickets thus far is the leading wicket taker for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.