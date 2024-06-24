India vs Australia Match Prediction
AUS
42%
Chance of Winning
IND
58%
T20i
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 13 wickets thus far, Adam Zampa is the leading wicket taker for Australia in this tournament.
- With 152 runs, Rishabh Pant is the leading run scorer for India in this tournament.
India vs Australia Chance of Winning
India have had some frailties in the batting departments especially in the top order but still they have had a solid campaign thus far. After a perfect run in the group stages, India has continued their run in the super eight as they beat Afghanistan in the first match and in the last game they beat Bangladesh by 50 runs and are on the verge of making the semifinals this time around. On the other hand, Australia was involved in the first of the stunning upsets of the tournament as Afghanistan beat Australia for the very first time in T20 format which means if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the next game then Australia will have to beat India to stay in contention for a semi finals berth. As per our calculations, India are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 58%
- Australia’ chances of winning - 42%
India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
If we compare the two starting 11 this feels like a great game for the neutrals as both sides are filled with fire power and we might see both teams score high in this fixture. With India's top order starting to find their footing in the tournament we expect the total boundary count in this game to be extremely high.
Rohit Sharma had a decent start to the tournament as he scored a half century but since then he has struggled to get going. So far in five matches, Sharma has scored 99 runs with an average of 24.75 which clearly showcases his struggle. We expect Sharma to score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 68.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the games at the venue have been dominated by teams bowling first but three of the last four matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India has had a comfortable run thus far and they qualify for the Super Eight with ease where they have won the first two games and are on the brink of making the semi finals this term.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia have had an impressive run thus far but in the last game they were beaten by Afghanistan and are on the verge of elimination.
India vs Australia Head to Head
India have dominated this fixture with 19 wins in 31 matches against Australia in T20 format. Both sides went head to head last year and India won the series 4-1.
Head to Head
India: 19
Australia: 11
India vs Australia Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than India
Australia and India go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides. Even though India has won the first two matches, they need another point to guarantee a top spot on the table. On the other hand, with a surprise result for Afghanistan against Australia in the last game, the Aussies have their back against the wall and not only do they need a win but they also need to win big if they aspire to make the playoffs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled to get going in this campaign and with Australia desperate for a win we expect Australia to have a strong start to the game and we believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
India vs Australia
T20i
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
India vs Australia Top Batters
Rishabh Pant to be India’s top batter
Rishabh Pant has been the most consistent batsman for India in this tournament. In five matches, Pant has scored 152 runs and is the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Australia’ top batter
Even though David Warner struggled against Afghanistan we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for Australia this year and in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Australia Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be India’s top bowler
Arshdeep Singh continued his brilliant form in the tournament as he bagged two wickets in the last game and Bangladesh and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler
Adam Zampa has been the star of the show for Australia as even though Australia has faltered in the campaign he has continued his brilliance and with 13 wickets thus far is the leading wicket taker for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Australia to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch