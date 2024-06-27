India vs England Match Prediction IND 60 % Chance of Winning ENG 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.631 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and England will clash in the second semi-final game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 27. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India has been one of the favourites in the competition. The Men in Blue thrashed Australia in the last game and threw them out of the competition. The team will be very happy with their performances, especially their bowlers who are doing extremely well in the tournament. The team is confident and should be able to win the next game easily.

The last time these two sides met in this format was the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, which England won handsomely by 10 wickets. England's path to the semifinals has been less straightforward, marked by defeats to Australia and South Africa in the group stages and Super 8, respectively. However, the team will be giving their best in the next game.

England’s chance of winning: 40%

India’s chance of winning: 60%

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India vs England Betting Tips

India to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

India is a fantastic team and are probably the favourites for the world cup. After Kohli’s incredible campaign in the IPL, he was pushed to the opening position in the current world cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli posted the scores of 22, 12, 1, 11, 39 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the competition. Sharma averages at 38.20 while Kohli is struggling with form and averages at 11.00. Having said that, India should lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Toss Prediction

The Providence Stadium pitch is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball. While the surface may initially assist seam bowlers with its variable bounce, its slower nature is likely to favour spin later in the innings. Both teams will be looking to field first in this game as there is a threat of rain on the day of the match. Batting second allows a team to chase a set target, potentially requiring fewer runs if rain shortens the match. This can be advantageous as the Duckworth-Lewis method can favour the team batting second depending on the amount of overs bowled.

Weather Report

Thundershowers are expected in Guyana on the morning of the match, which means we can have a delayed start. If the rain is persistent, we might end up having a shortened game or a total washout.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. India have won three of their last five T20Is against England. The team will be confident, especially with their in-form bowlers.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Batter Jos Buttler (c) Wicket-keeper Phil Salt Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Recent Form

England will be happy after their last win in the competition. They have been very impressive with their bowling order. The team has an inconsistent batting order and India can take advantage of that.

India vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 23 times where India leads the tally by 12-11.

India won- 12

England won- 11

No result/ Abandoned- 0

India vs England Betting Odds

India have not lost a single game in the competition. Going against Australia in the last game was one of the biggest hurdles in their campaign. Batting first, India amassed 205/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a very quick fifty and went on to post 92 runs in 41 balls. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in 31 runs to the total. Defending the target, Arshdeep Singh picked a very quick wicket and pushed Australia to their backfoot. Australia were losing wickets quickly and settled for 181/7 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh picked 3 wickets whereas Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets home. India will be looking for a win in the next game.

England finished second in their Super Eight group. They went against Usa in their last game. It was a one-sided affair. Batting first, USA secured 115 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran picked 2 wickets each but it was Chris Jordan who stole the show with 4 wickets to his name. Thereafter, it was a smooth chase for the team. The openers, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt remained unbeaten till the end and took the team through the finish line, winning the game by 10 wickets. Buttler smashed 83 runs while Salt registered 25 runs in the game.

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India vs England Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be the top batter for England

The skipper holds a phenomenal batting talent. He averages 36.01 in the format. Buttler smashed an unbeaten 83 runs in the last game to help his team reach the semi-finals. He has 191 runs in 6 games at an average of 47.75.

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India

Suryakumar Yadav played a brave innings in the last game, scoring 31 runs in the game. SKY has the highest strike rate in the format's history - a staggering 169 - and has already hammered four hundreds and 19 fifties in just 63 innings. He has 149 runs in 6 games of the competition and averages at 29.80.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan be the top bowler for England

Chris Jordan is one of the best bowlers from England. He featured in 4 games for his team in the competition and has picked 7 wickets. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for India

Arshdeep Singh is having a terrific campaign in the competition. The bowler has produced a very special campaign where he has taken 15 wickets in 6 games so far. Arshdeep picked 3 wickets in the last game and consistently produced impressive performances for the team.