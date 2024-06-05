India vs Ireland Match Prediction IND 93 % Chance of Winning IRL 7 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.072 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India take on Ireland in the eighth game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 05 at 08:00 PM IST.

India vs Ireland Chance of Winning

India head into this tournament in great form as they won two of the last three series and managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa. Even though India has not played that many T20 games this year, all players were involved in the IPL heading into this tournament. India are one of the favourites to win this tournament.

Ireland did not have a great start to 2024 as they lost to Afghanistan 2-1 and they lost to Pakistan 2-1 at home. But since then they have won three games on the bounce against Netherlands and Scotland prior to this tournament. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 93%

Ireland’ chances of winning - 7%

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India vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational for India in this format and has been the most consistent batsman for the last couple of years. Since Jan 2023, Yadav has scored 733 runs with an average of 48.87 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game against Ireland.

Even though Harry Tector is the top three run scorer for Ireland this year, he hasn’t looked convincing at all. In the last three matches, Tector has scored 0, 3 and 1 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Tector would struggle against a quality bowling attack and would score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

This would be the second cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first to get a better understanding of the wicket.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Virat Kohli Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India haven’t played much international T20 cricket. The last series was against Afghanistan back in Jan, India won the series 2-0.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Gareth Delany Batter Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Ben White All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce against Netherlands and Scotland. In 2024 they lost bilateral series against Afghanistan and Pakistan 2-1.

India vs Ireland Head to Head

India have dominated Ireland in this fixture as they are 7-0 in T20 format. All seven wins have come away from home for India in this fixture.

Head to Head

Ireland: 0

India: 7

India vs Ireland Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland and India go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair. Looking at the match winning odds it's fair to say this would be an easy win for India as they kick start their World Cup campaign. Both sides have gone head to head seven times in the past and it hasn’t been a contest at all as India has won all the games. In the long run, the form of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a cause of concern as both batsmen have struggled for consistency in the recent past. But that shouldn’t be a cause of concern for this game as Indian bowlers have a tendency to take early wickets. We believe India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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India vs Ireland Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Prior to the IPL there were rumours that Virat Kohli might get dropped for the T20 squad. But Kohli answered his critics on the field as he ended up with an orange cap in the IPL this year. We expect Kohli to shut down his critics and have a sensational tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter

Andrew Balbirnie has been phenomenal for Ireland in this format as he has been the most consistent batsman for Ireland this year. So far this year, Balbirnie has scored 276 runs in nine matches with an average of 30.67. Balbirnie has been instrumental in Ireland’s success in T20 cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah would once again be key for India if they aspire to go all the way. Even though Mumbai Indians did not have a great campaign, Bumrah was sensational in the IPL prior to the World Cup. We expect Bumrah to be in contention for top wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler

Mark Adair has been in brilliant form for Ireland heading into this tournament. Ireland have won three back to back games prior to this tournament and Adair bagged seven wickets in those matches. With 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Ireland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.