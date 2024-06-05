India vs Ireland Match Prediction
IND
93%
Chance of Winning
IRL
7%
T20i
Eisenhower Park
Facts:
- India has seven wins in seven matches against Ireland.
- With 17 wickets, Mark Adair is the leading wicket taker for Ireland in T20 cricket this year.
India vs Ireland Chance of Winning
India head into this tournament in great form as they won two of the last three series and managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa. Even though India has not played that many T20 games this year, all players were involved in the IPL heading into this tournament. India are one of the favourites to win this tournament.
Ireland did not have a great start to 2024 as they lost to Afghanistan 2-1 and they lost to Pakistan 2-1 at home. But since then they have won three games on the bounce against Netherlands and Scotland prior to this tournament. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 93%
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 7%
India vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational for India in this format and has been the most consistent batsman for the last couple of years. Since Jan 2023, Yadav has scored 733 runs with an average of 48.87 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game against Ireland.
Even though Harry Tector is the top three run scorer for Ireland this year, he hasn’t looked convincing at all. In the last three matches, Tector has scored 0, 3 and 1 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Tector would struggle against a quality bowling attack and would score low.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Ireland Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
This would be the second cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first to get a better understanding of the wicket.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India haven’t played much international T20 cricket. The last series was against Afghanistan back in Jan, India won the series 2-0.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andrew Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batter
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
All-rounder
Ireland Team Form
Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce against Netherlands and Scotland. In 2024 they lost bilateral series against Afghanistan and Pakistan 2-1.
India vs Ireland Head to Head
India have dominated Ireland in this fixture as they are 7-0 in T20 format. All seven wins have come away from home for India in this fixture.
Head to Head
Ireland: 0
India: 7
India vs Ireland Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Ireland
Ireland and India go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair. Looking at the match winning odds it's fair to say this would be an easy win for India as they kick start their World Cup campaign. Both sides have gone head to head seven times in the past and it hasn’t been a contest at all as India has won all the games. In the long run, the form of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a cause of concern as both batsmen have struggled for consistency in the recent past. But that shouldn’t be a cause of concern for this game as Indian bowlers have a tendency to take early wickets. We believe India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
India vs Ireland
T20i
Eisenhower Park, East Meadow
India vs Ireland Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Prior to the IPL there were rumours that Virat Kohli might get dropped for the T20 squad. But Kohli answered his critics on the field as he ended up with an orange cap in the IPL this year. We expect Kohli to shut down his critics and have a sensational tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter
Andrew Balbirnie has been phenomenal for Ireland in this format as he has been the most consistent batsman for Ireland this year. So far this year, Balbirnie has scored 276 runs in nine matches with an average of 30.67. Balbirnie has been instrumental in Ireland’s success in T20 cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah would once again be key for India if they aspire to go all the way. Even though Mumbai Indians did not have a great campaign, Bumrah was sensational in the IPL prior to the World Cup. We expect Bumrah to be in contention for top wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler
Mark Adair has been in brilliant form for Ireland heading into this tournament. Ireland have won three back to back games prior to this tournament and Adair bagged seven wickets in those matches. With 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Ireland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.08 (PariMatch)
- Ireland to win @ 7.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch