IND (India) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction SA 33 % Chance of Winning IND 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.468 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and South Africa will cross swords in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados will be hosting this grand event on June 29. The match will commence from 8:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India will be extremely relieved and ecstatic after their win in the semi-finals. The rain interrupted the game a bit but the batters erupted after the brief pause to carry on a beautiful innings in the game. However, spinners stole the show with their wit and skill. India will now be looking to lift the trophy after coming very close to the title in the past decade.

South Africa did not face much difficulty in their world cup campaign this season. They are on an undefeated streak even after disappointing batting performances from the team. The team relies on their bowling order to bring in the goods and win them games. However, going against India will not be easy for them. With a strong mindset, the team will be aiming to win the game and lift the trophy.

South Africa’s chance of winning: 33%

India’s chance of winning: 67%

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India vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

South Africa are having an unbeatable campaign in the competition. They reached the finals but their batting order has disappointed a lot. The team opens with Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock who average at 15.57 & 25.50 respectively in the competition. The team posted 16, 86, 12 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last four games. The team scored 4 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last clash with India. They will be expecting to lose an early wicket in the next game, especially against the lethal Indian deliveries.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kensington Oval is expected to remain batter-friendly, potentially leading to an above-average total. Barbados has emerged as one of the most balanced playing surfaces in the ongoing event, offering both batters and bowlers opportunities. This has resulted in closely contested matches between bat and ball. The team that wins the toss will look to field first.

Weather Report

According to the weather reports, there is a high chance of rainfall throughout the day on June 29 in Barbados.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. The Indian team has various bowling and batting options. The team won their last game by a huge margin by bowling out England at 103 runs. The bowling unit has been spectacular so far.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Recent Form

South Africa will be happy after their last win in the competition. They have been very impressive with their bowling order. The team has an inconsistent batting order and India can take advantage of that.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 26 times where India leads the tally by 14-11.

India won- 14

South Africa won- 11

No result/ Abandoned- 1

India vs South Africa Betting Odds

India have not lost a single game in the competition. They met England in the semi-finals. India lost the toss and went in to bat first. Rohit Sharma played an explosive innings and scored 57 runs in the game. Surya Kumar Yadav scored 47 runs while the middle order added the necessary runs in the end to raise a total of 171/7 in 20 overs. It was a competitive total for England. The English team were off to a good start but lost continuous wickets after Buttler went down. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked 3 wickets each while Bumrah backed the team with 2 picks. England were all out at 103, handing over the win to India by a margin of 68 runs.

South Africa clashed against Afghanistan in the semi-finals. It was a one-sided affair for them right from the beginning. Going to bat first, Afghanistan could only score 56 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Azmatullah Omarzai was the top scorer from Afghanistan with 10 runs in the game. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi picked 3 wickets each. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, the Proteas lost an early wicket of de Kock but Reeza Hendricks (29*) and Aiden Markram (23*) carried out the winning innings. SA won the game by 9 wickets.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be the top batter for South Africa

Aiden Markram, the skipper of the team, has scored 119 runs in 8 games of the competition. He scored an unbeaten 23 in the last game to pull his team through the victory line. The batter will be looking to score high in his next outing against India.

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India

Suryakumar Yadav is the number 1 T20 batsman of the world. Known for his unorthodox shots, Yadav has scored 196 runs in 7 games of this world cup at an average of 32.66. He scored 47 runs in his last game. In his last clash against South Africa, he smashed 100 off 56 to lead his team to a win.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi is an exciting talent from South Africa. He has played 4 innings in the competition and has already picked 11 wickets in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last game against Afghanistan. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India

Kuldeep Yadav entered the competition a bit later, replacing Siraj in the line-up. The bowler took 10 wickets in just 4 games and maintained an economy rate of 5.87 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets for 19 runs in the last game. He was the best bowler in the last contest against South Africa where he took 5 wickets.