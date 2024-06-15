Namibia vs England Match Prediction NAM 2 % Chance of Winning ENG 98 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.033 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia take on England in the 34th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 15 at 10:30 PM IST.

Namibia vs England Chance of Winning

No one expected Namibia to make an impact in the group stages and at the end of the day they lacked quality in the starting 11 which is probably why they have been knocked out after three rounds of fixtures. Namibia won the opening game against Oman in super over but since then they have lost the last two matches against Australia and Scotland.

On the other hand England have been on the back foot since game one as the game against Scotland was called off and in the next game they got out classed by Australia. With Scotland winning two of the three games thus far, England cannot afford to drop any more points. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

Namibia’ chances of winning - 2%

England’ chances of winning - 98%

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Namibia vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for Namibia in this game. England has far more firepower in the locker which was showcased in the last game against Oman as Oman were bowled out for 47 and England managed to chase down the target in the third over. We believe England will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

We expect England to make a statement once again when they take on Namibia as they would want to increase their NRR even further. We do not think Namibia has enough quality in the batting department to negate the new ball against a quality bowling attack which makes us believe they would score low in powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.975 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 59.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.30 Bet on Parimatch

Namibia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. All three games thus far have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger

Predicted Playing XI

JP Kotze Batter Malan Kruger Batter Gerhard Erasmus Batter Jan Frylinck All-rounder Zane Green Wicket-keeper Jack Brassell All-rounder David Wiese Bowler Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia had a great start to the tournament as they beat Oman in the opening game but since then they have lost back to back games and are already knocked out of the competition.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Harry Brook Batter Jonathan Bairstow Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Moeen Ali All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Team Form

England had a slow start to the tournament as they were winless in the first two matches but in the last game England beat Oman with eight wickets to spare.

Namibia vs England Head to Head

This would be the first time England and Namibia face-off in a competitive game.

Namibia vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

England and Namibia head into this fixture in what seems like yet another straightforward game for England. England bowlers looked mesmerising in the last game as they bowled out Oman for 47. On the other hand, even though they have been positive for Namibia especially in the opening game against Oman. They have failed to compete against better teams like Australia and Scotland and have lost each of the last two matches heading into this game. We expect Namibia openers to struggle against the England pace attack especially with the new ball which makes us believe England would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Namibia vs England T20i Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Namibia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 13.00 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.033 Bet Now!

Namibia vs England Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter

We are going to go with Gerhard Erasmus once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant innings against Scotland as he scored a brilliant half century and then in the last game against Australia he was once again the leading runs scorer as he scored 36 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be England’s top batter

England batsman did not have much to do in the last game against Oman as Oman managed to score mere 47 runs which England chased down with ease. Jos Buttler scored 24 off eight balls and remained unbeaten. We expect a similar kind of a game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs England Top Bowlers

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top bowler

Gerhard Erasmus was brilliant with the bat thus far and has been exceptional with the ball in both matches thus far. In the opening game against Oman, Erasmus bagged two wickets and then against Scotland once again he showcased his class which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

England bowlers had a no show against Australia but in the last game England Bowlers finally stepped up as Oman was bowled out for 47. Mark Wood has a stunning game as he mesmerised Oman batsmen with his pace and ended the game with three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.