Namibia vs Oman Match Prediction NAM 66 % Chance of Winning OMN 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.499 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia take on Oman in the third game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 03 at 06:00 AM IST.

Namibia vs Oman Chance of Winning

Namibia heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Oman prior to this tournament (3-2). Namibia has won five of the last seven games and would be hoping to make an impact in the group stages even though it would be hard to see them go past the group stage in this tournament.

Much like their opponents, Oman have had a brilliant run of games after they were beaten by Namibia in the bilateral series. They have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament and would be confident of upsetting the odds in the opening game. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Namibia’ chances of winning - 66%

Oman’ chances of winning - 34%

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Namibia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

JP Kotze has been in sensational form heading into this tournament. Namibia played Oman in a five game bilateral series which Namibia won 3-2. In the last three matches, Kotze scored 18, 78 and 48 which makes us believe we would continue his brilliant form and would score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Zeeshan Maqsood did not have a great outing against Namibia, he would be a big threat in the upcoming game as he has been one of the most consistent players for his side. With 1295 runs thus far, Maqsood is the leading run scorer for Oman which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 64.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Namibia 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Namibia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger

Predicted Playing XI

JP Kotze Batter Malan Kruger Batter Gerhard Erasmus Batter Jan Frylinck All-rounder Zane Green Wicket-keeper Jack Brassell All-rounder David Wiese Bowler Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Oman back in April. Namibia has won five of the last seven matches.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood Batter Khalid Kail All-rounder Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Ayaan Khan All-rounder Rafiullah Batter Mehran Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan All-rounder

Oman Team Form

Oman was beaten by Namibia in a five game bilateral series 3-2. Since then Oman have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament.

Namibia vs Oman Head to Head

Namibia have dominated Oman in T20 cricket 4-2. Both sides went head to head in a five game bilateral series, Namibia won the series 3-2.

Head to Head

Namibia: 4

Oman: 2

Namibia vs Oman Betting Odds

Oman to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

Oman and Namibia go head to head in what seems like a tough game for both sides. Namibia does have an upper hand in this fixture as they have won four of the six games between the two sides. But Oman have had an impressive run of games as they have won five of the last six matches and would be hoping to bag a win in this fixture. Both sides went head to head in a five games bilateral series which Namibia won 3-2. Even though Oman lost the series in three of the five matches they have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Oman would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs Oman T20i Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Namibia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Oman Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.684 Bet Now!

Namibia vs Oman Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter

Gerhard Erasmus has been one of the most consistent players for Namibia in T20 cricket. Erasmus has scored 1339 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in this format. He scored two half centuries against Oman heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter

Aqib Ilyas had a brilliant outing against Namibia in the five game bilateral series. Even though Oman lost the series, IIyas scored 19, 23, 26, 24 and 51 and was the leading run scorer form Oman in the series. IIyas scored 1176 runs in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs Oman Top Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz to be Namibia’s top bowler

Bernard Scholtz has been brilliant with the bowl for Namibia in T20 format. With 64 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Namibia hence expectations are high. In the bilateral series against Oman, he bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’ top bowler

Bilal Khan has spearheaded the bowling department for Oman since T20 cricket started in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. With 106 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.