Namibia vs Oman Match Prediction
NAM
66%
Chance of Winning
OMN
34%
T20i
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- With 106 wickets, Bilal Khan is the leading wicket taker for Oman in T20 cricket.
- With 1339 runs, Gerhard Erasmus is the leading run scorer for Namibia in T20 cricket.
Namibia vs Oman Chance of Winning
Namibia heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Oman prior to this tournament (3-2). Namibia has won five of the last seven games and would be hoping to make an impact in the group stages even though it would be hard to see them go past the group stage in this tournament.
Much like their opponents, Oman have had a brilliant run of games after they were beaten by Namibia in the bilateral series. They have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament and would be confident of upsetting the odds in the opening game. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 66%
- Oman’ chances of winning - 34%
Namibia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
JP Kotze has been in sensational form heading into this tournament. Namibia played Oman in a five game bilateral series which Namibia won 3-2. In the last three matches, Kotze scored 18, 78 and 48 which makes us believe we would continue his brilliant form and would score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Zeeshan Maqsood did not have a great outing against Namibia, he would be a big threat in the upcoming game as he has been one of the most consistent players for his side. With 1295 runs thus far, Maqsood is the leading run scorer for Oman which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 64.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Namibia
Namibia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Namibia News & Player List
Namibia Player List
Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger
Predicted Playing XI
|
JP Kotze
|
Batter
|
Malan Kruger
|
Batter
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
Batter
|
Jan Frylinck
|
All-rounder
|
Zane Green
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Brassell
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
Bowler
|
Dylan Leicher
|
All-rounder
|
Bernard Scholtz
|
Bowler
|
Ruben Trumpelmann
|
Bowler
|
Tangeni Lungameni
|
Bowler
Namibia Team Form
Namibia heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Oman back in April. Namibia has won five of the last seven matches.
Oman News & Player List
Oman Player List
Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kashyap Prajapati
|
Batter
|
Aqib Ilyas
|
Batter
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Khalid Kail
|
All-rounder
|
Pratik Athavale
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Rafiullah
|
Batter
|
Mehran Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nadeem
|
Bowler
|
Fayyaz Butt
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
All-rounder
Oman Team Form
Oman was beaten by Namibia in a five game bilateral series 3-2. Since then Oman have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament.
Namibia vs Oman Head to Head
Namibia have dominated Oman in T20 cricket 4-2. Both sides went head to head in a five game bilateral series, Namibia won the series 3-2.
Head to Head
Namibia: 4
Oman: 2
Namibia vs Oman Betting Odds
Oman to have a better opening partnership than Namibia
Oman and Namibia go head to head in what seems like a tough game for both sides. Namibia does have an upper hand in this fixture as they have won four of the six games between the two sides. But Oman have had an impressive run of games as they have won five of the last six matches and would be hoping to bag a win in this fixture. Both sides went head to head in a five games bilateral series which Namibia won 3-2. Even though Oman lost the series in three of the five matches they have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Oman would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Namibia vs Oman
T20i
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Namibia vs Oman Top Batters
Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter
Gerhard Erasmus has been one of the most consistent players for Namibia in T20 cricket. Erasmus has scored 1339 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in this format. He scored two half centuries against Oman heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter
Aqib Ilyas had a brilliant outing against Namibia in the five game bilateral series. Even though Oman lost the series, IIyas scored 19, 23, 26, 24 and 51 and was the leading run scorer form Oman in the series. IIyas scored 1176 runs in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Namibia vs Oman Top Bowlers
Bernard Scholtz to be Namibia’s top bowler
Bernard Scholtz has been brilliant with the bowl for Namibia in T20 format. With 64 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Namibia hence expectations are high. In the bilateral series against Oman, he bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bilal Khan to be Oman’ top bowler
Bilal Khan has spearheaded the bowling department for Oman since T20 cricket started in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. With 106 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Namibia
- Namibia to win @ 1.52 (PariMatch)
- Oman to win @ 2.54 (PariMatch)
Parimatch