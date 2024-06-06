Namibia vs Scotland Match Prediction NAM 55 % Chance of Winning SCO 45 % Bet Now! Namibia take on Scotland in the 12th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 07 at 12:30 AM IST.

Namibia vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Namibia were involved in one of the best games of the tournament thus far as they went head to head against Oman in the opening game. Both sides struggled to bat well and eventually the game was tied as Namibia failed to chase down a subpar target. Namibia eventually won the game on super over.

Scotland have played a couple of T20 bilateral series prior to the World Cup. Scotland beat Dubai 2-1 back in March away from home but were beaten by Netherlands and Ireland heading into this tournament. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Namibia’ chances of winning - 55%

Scotland’ chances of winning - 45%

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Namibia vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though JP Kotze did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for Namibia this year and we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game. We believe Kotze will score well in the upcoming game.

Oli Hairs has struggled to make an impact for Scotland this year as he has looked out of form in both games against Netherlands and against Ireland prior to this tournament. In three matches, he scored 4, 15 and 9 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Hairs would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 60.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Scotland 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Namibia vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger

Predicted Playing XI

JP Kotze Batter Malan Kruger Batter Gerhard Erasmus Batter Jan Frylinck All-rounder Zane Green Wicket-keeper Jack Brassell All-rounder David Wiese Bowler Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia had a stunning win against Oman in the opening fixture as the game was tied and we needed a super over to decide the outcome.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Oli Hairs Batter Michael Jones Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Batter Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Sole Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Brad Currie All-rounder

Scotland Team Form

Scotland heads into this tournament after two defeats in the last three games against Netherland and Ireland.

Namibia vs Scotland Head to Head

Namibia have dominated Scotland in T20 cricket as they have a perfect record. The last time both sides went head to head was in 2021, Namibia won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Namibia: 3

Scotland: 0

Namibia vs Scotland Betting Odds

Scotland to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

Scotland and Namibia go head to head in what has been a one sided affair in the past as Namibia has beaten Scotland three times in three games thus far and would be hoping to continue their brilliant run in the competition. The last game against Oman turned out to be a low scoring affair as Namibia managed to score 109, Namibia openers failed to open the account in the game. On the other hand, Even though Scotland game against England was called off due rain, Scotland openers batted well in the game and in ten overs Scotland scored 90 runs without any loss which makes us believe Scotland openers would manage a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Namibia vs Scotland Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter

Even though Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent players for Namibia in T20 cricket. Erasmus has scored 1352 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Cross to be Scotland’ top batter

Scotland’s batting lineup has underperformed in the last few games prior to the World Cup which is probably why they haven't been a stand out performer. Matthew Cross has been one of the most consistent players for Scotland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz to be Namibia’s top bowler

Bernard Scholtz had a brilliant game against Oman in the opening game and was unlucky that he only bagged one wicket. With 65 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Namibia and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Currie to be Scotland’ top bowler

Brad Currie has spearheaded the bowling department for Scotland and has been the most consistent bowler for Scotland in the last 18 months. We expect Currie to have a great tournament. With 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Scotland since 2023 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.