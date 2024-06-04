Netherlands vs Nepal Match Prediction NED 66 % Chance of Winning NEP 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands take on Nepal in the seventh game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 04 at 09:00 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Netherlands heads into this tournament on the back of three straight defeats, one against Scotland and twice against Ireland. On paper this would be the easiest game out of the four fixtures on paper hence the pressure would be on Netherlands to make a mark early on in the group stage.

Nepal have had a solid year thus far in T20 cricket as they have won four of the last six games prior to the World Cup. Even though both teams come under the associate Nation tag, Netherlands have far more experience in bag tournaments. As per our calculations, Netherlands are favourites in the upcoming game.

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 66%

Nepal’ chances of winning - 34%

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Netherlands vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dipendra Singh Airee has been in scintillating form for Nepal this year as he has scored 282 runs in 10 matches with an average of 40.29 which is pretty brilliant for a top order batsman. Aerie scored a half century in the last game against Netherlands which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Max O'Dowd has struggled to score in the last series against Nepal. In three matches, O’Dowd scored four off six balls, 31 off 24 balls and 22 off 23 balls. In 2024, he scored 185 runs in seven innings which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 61.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Netherlands 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Bas de Leede All-rounder Wesley Barresi Bowler Aryan Dutt All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Viv Kingma Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands head into this tournament after three straight losses against Scotland and Ireland but did beat Nepal 2-1 back in March.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal Player List

Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel Batter Gulshan Jha Batter Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Kamal Singh Airee Bowler Pratis GC Bowler Abinash Bohara All-rounder

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have won four of the last six matches but have lost back to back games against UAE and Hong Kong heading into this tournament.

Netherlands vs Nepal Head to Head

Netherlands have had an upper hand in this fixture against Nepal in T20 format 6-5. Both sides went head to head in a three game bilateral series and Netherlands won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

Nepal: 5

Netherlands: 6

Netherlands vs Nepal Betting Odds

Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Nepal

Nepal and Netherlands go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair as Netherland have far more experience and quality on paper. Both sides went head to head in a three game bilateral series this year and Netherlands dominated the proceedings as they won the series 2-1. One of the biggest advantages that Netherlands had in the series was the form of their bowlers in the powerplay as they struck early in all three matches. Netherlands ended up with a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership once again in this fixture and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Netherlands vs Nepal T20i Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie Netherlands Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.946 Bet Now!

Netherlands vs Nepal Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter

Michael Levitt has been in sensational form heading into this tournament. In 2024, Levitt has scored 349 runs in eight innings with an average of 43.69 and in the last series against Nepal, he scored two half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’ top batter

Rohit Paudel has been phenomenal for Nepal in this format as he has been the most consistent batsman for Nepal this year. In the three games against Netherland, Paudel scored 50, 46 and 25 and with 286 runs he is the leading run scorer for Nepal this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Netherlands vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Viv Kingma to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Viv Kingma has been sensational for Netherlands heading into the World Cup as he has bagged 12 wickets in nine matches this year and is expected to play a key role for Netherlands in this tournament. Kingma bagged four wickets in two matches against Nepal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kushal Malla to be Nepal’ top bowler

Even though Kushal Malla has struggled this year, regardless we are going to go with him in this fixture as he was brilliant in the last bilateral series against Netherlands. In the last game between the two sides, Malla ended the game with bowling figures of 4/33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.