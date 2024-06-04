Netherlands vs Nepal Match Prediction
NED
66%
Chance of Winning
NEP
34%
T20i
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 349 runs, Michael Levitt is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in T20 cricket this year.
- With 286 runs, Rohit Paudel is the leading run scorer for Nepal in T20 cricket this year.
Netherlands vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Netherlands heads into this tournament on the back of three straight defeats, one against Scotland and twice against Ireland. On paper this would be the easiest game out of the four fixtures on paper hence the pressure would be on Netherlands to make a mark early on in the group stage.
Nepal have had a solid year thus far in T20 cricket as they have won four of the last six games prior to the World Cup. Even though both teams come under the associate Nation tag, Netherlands have far more experience in bag tournaments. As per our calculations, Netherlands are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Netherlands’ chances of winning - 66%
- Nepal’ chances of winning - 34%
Netherlands vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Dipendra Singh Airee has been in scintillating form for Nepal this year as he has scored 282 runs in 10 matches with an average of 40.29 which is pretty brilliant for a top order batsman. Aerie scored a half century in the last game against Netherlands which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Max O'Dowd has struggled to score in the last series against Nepal. In three matches, O’Dowd scored four off six balls, 31 off 24 balls and 22 off 23 balls. In 2024, he scored 185 runs in seven innings which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 61.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Netherlands
Netherlands vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Netherlands News & Player List
Netherlands Player List
Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Levitt
|
Batter
|
Max O'Dowd
|
Batter
|
Sybrand Engelbrecht
|
Batter
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Edwards
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Wesley Barresi
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Dutt
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Viv Kingma
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands head into this tournament after three straight losses against Scotland and Ireland but did beat Nepal 2-1 back in March.
Nepal News & Player List
Nepal Player List
Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
Rohit Paudel
|
Batter
|
Gulshan Jha
|
Batter
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
Batter
|
Sompal Kami
|
All-rounder
|
Kamal Singh Airee
|
Bowler
|
Pratis GC
|
Bowler
|
Abinash Bohara
|
All-rounder
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have won four of the last six matches but have lost back to back games against UAE and Hong Kong heading into this tournament.
Netherlands vs Nepal Head to Head
Netherlands have had an upper hand in this fixture against Nepal in T20 format 6-5. Both sides went head to head in a three game bilateral series and Netherlands won the series 2-1.
Head to Head
Nepal: 5
Netherlands: 6
Netherlands vs Nepal Betting Odds
Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Nepal
Nepal and Netherlands go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair as Netherland have far more experience and quality on paper. Both sides went head to head in a three game bilateral series this year and Netherlands dominated the proceedings as they won the series 2-1. One of the biggest advantages that Netherlands had in the series was the form of their bowlers in the powerplay as they struck early in all three matches. Netherlands ended up with a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership once again in this fixture and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Netherlands vs Nepal
T20i
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie
Netherlands vs Nepal Top Batters
Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter
Michael Levitt has been in sensational form heading into this tournament. In 2024, Levitt has scored 349 runs in eight innings with an average of 43.69 and in the last series against Nepal, he scored two half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’ top batter
Rohit Paudel has been phenomenal for Nepal in this format as he has been the most consistent batsman for Nepal this year. In the three games against Netherland, Paudel scored 50, 46 and 25 and with 286 runs he is the leading run scorer for Nepal this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Netherlands vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Viv Kingma to be Netherlands’ top bowler
Viv Kingma has been sensational for Netherlands heading into the World Cup as he has bagged 12 wickets in nine matches this year and is expected to play a key role for Netherlands in this tournament. Kingma bagged four wickets in two matches against Nepal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kushal Malla to be Nepal’ top bowler
Even though Kushal Malla has struggled this year, regardless we are going to go with him in this fixture as he was brilliant in the last bilateral series against Netherlands. In the last game between the two sides, Malla ended the game with bowling figures of 4/33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands
- Netherlands to win @ 1.51 (PariMatch)
- Nepal to win @ 2.56 (PariMatch)
Parimatch