NED (Netherlands) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction NED 7 % Chance of Winning SA 93 % Bet now! South Africa and Netherlands will face each other in the 16th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 8, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Netherlands vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Netherlands recently finished playing against Ireland and Scotland in a Tri-series. Netherlands could only win once while they faced huge defeats in the competition. Despite that, the team came in confident and registered a win against Nepal in their first game. They occupy the 2nd place in the table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.539. Netherlands will face a massive challenge against the Proteas in the next game.

South Africa are big favourites for this match given their strength across the board. South Africa are coming after a crushing defeat in the T20I series against Zimbabwe by 3-0. The team was missing a few of their players due to the IPL. However, the team looks strong again after their return. They won their initial game against Sri Lanka and lead the group table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 1.048 in the competition.

South Africa's chance of winning: 93%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 7%

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Netherlands vs South Africa Betting Tips

Netherlands to score over 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 68, 39, 7 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in the four games of Netherlands Tri-Nation Series. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. The opening order looks good and will be expected to score over 15 runs before their first dismissal. Despite South Africa’s aggressive bowling, Netherlands have a low target and shall score past that. You should put your money on this tip for a gracious bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership South Africa 1.59 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has not featured too many T20I games with only two taking place in the past. The venue will be hosting a number of important matches at the T20 World Cup including the game between Pakistan and India. The team which wins the toss is expected to choose to bowl first. The pitch will be difficult for batsmen – especially during the new ball. The pacers will be able to make hay during the early exchanges.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at New York will definitely provide a tight battle between bat and ball. The weather forecast for the game is going to be sunny with moderate breeze. The temperature will peak at 27 degree Celsius.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Predicted Playing XI

Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands are coming after a winhere. They bundled out Nepal at 106 in the last game. They also managed to chase the target successfully. The team will face South Africa in the next game that shall present a tough challenge for them.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa started their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka. They restricted Sri Lanka to 77 runs and comfortably chased down the target in time. The team will be confident with their well balanced squad.

Netherlands vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and the Netherlands have met each other in 2 T20Is. Both the sides have won a game each.

South Africa Won: 1

Netherlands Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Netherlands vs South Africa Betting Odds

The Netherlands clashed against Nepal in the last game. It was a tough game for Nepal as they bundled out for 106 runs, losing all their wickets. Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek picked 3 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Netherlands scored 109/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Max O’Dowd scored an unbeaten 54 and was the best batter in the game. Netherlands will bring everything to the table in their next outing against South Africa.

The Proteas met with Sri Lanka in the first game. Sri Lanka batted first and could only score 77 while losing all their wickets in the game. South Africa were incredible with the ball. Anrich Nortje picked 4 wickets whereas Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, South Africa posted 80/4, winning the game by 6 wickets with 22 balls remaining. Quinton de Kock scored 20 runs whereas Heinrich Klaasen remained not out at 19. The team will be confident with their current squad and continue the same winning momentum in the next game.

Netherlands vs South Africa Top Batters

Max O’Dowd to be the top batter for Netherlands

Max O’Dowd is a terrific batter from the Netherlands. He averages 30.46 in the format. He scored an unbeaten 54 against Nepal in the last game. He will be ready to strike again in the next game.

Aiden Markram to be the top batter for South Africa

Aiden Markram is a stylish batter from South Africa. He averages 37.66 in the T20Is. He scored 12 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka but shall return in the next game.

Netherlands vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Logan van Beek is a terrific bowler. He has picked 3 wickets for 18 runs in the first game and pushed Nepal to their backfoot. The bowler will be ready again for his next encounter against South Africa.

Anrich Nortje to be the top bowler for South Africa

Anrich Nortje was fantastic in the first game of the competition against Sri Lanka. He managed to pick 4 wickets for 7 runs in the 4 overs he bowled in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the team.