NEW (New Zealand) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction NEW 69 % Chance of Winning AFG 31 % Bet now! Afghanistan and New Zealand will clash in the 14th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on May 8. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

This will be the first game for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024. New Zealand played the last T20I cricket against Pakistan where they managed to draw it by 2-2. Before that, they were whitewashed against Australia in a T20I series, 3-0. The kiwis have been able to retain the core very well. The players look ready after their tremendous performance in the recently concluded IPL. Kane Williamson will lead the side for the third time in the T20 World Cup since 2016. The team will aim to move beyond the semi-finals this time.

Afghanistan is led by Rashid Khan in this tournament. He was announced as their T20I skipper ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The team is coming from a win against Uganda and leads the Group C points table. They will face a bigger test in this game, and Khan would want his players to build on the momentum and win here.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 69%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 31%

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New Zealand vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

New Zealand played their last T20I series against Pakistan. The team managed to deliver promising performances in the three games they have played. Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell opened for the team. The team posted the scores of 16, 42, 56 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three T20Is. However, the team will open their innings with a different set of players in their first game of the World Cup. In their last meeting in the format, NZ scored 26 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, you should pick New Zealand to score high in the next game against Afghanistan.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

Providence Stadium, Guyana, is one of the best batting surfaces in the West Indies. We have seen big scores, and batsmen can hit through the line on this surface. Fast bowlers can move the ball and have done well in recent games. Spinners can turn the ball in the second half of the game. This track has favoured sides chasing scores. We see early seam movement, and the first few overs are challenging for the batsmen. The wicket gets better to bat on as the game progresses. The side winning the toss would look to use the conditions on the track by bowling first.

Weather Report

There is a rain forecast for this match and the conditions will be fairly overcast. There is a possibility of the match even getting washed out if the rain persists.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan will be happy after their performance in the last game against Uganda. But the team should be prepared for a tough contest against New Zealand. They have a stellar bowling order and should be at their best in the next game.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson (c) Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand will play their first game of the competition. They have a fantastic mix of players. Majority of them are highly experienced. The Afghanistan batters have to be on their toes facing the kiwi bowling attack.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before where New Zealand won the game by 8 wickets.

Afghanistan won- 0

New Zealand won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Kane Williamson's team didn't play the warmup games as most key players were busy in the IPL. They will come in strong in their inaugural game of the competition. They will be aiming at winning their first set of points in the next game. They have one of the strongest teams in the tournament and shall look to live up to the expectations.

Afghanistan played against Uganda in their first World Cup 2024 game. Batting first Afghanistan secured 183/5 in the game. It was a fantastic start from the Afghani openers. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) were the top scorers of the game and helped the side to bring up a huge total. Uganda were pushed back by the bowlers as they were all out at 58 runs, losing the game by 125 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the hero of the game with 5 wickets in the game.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be the top batter for New Zealand

Mark Chapman is a terrific batter. He has an average of nearly 29.13 in the format. He scored an unbeaten 87 in the 3rd T20I against Pakistan in his last series against them. He is a fantastic batter and will come up with a tremendous knock in the next game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the top batters from Afghanistan. The batter recently finished playing in the IPL and delivered promising performances. He averages at 25.92 in the format. Gurbaz knocked 76 off 45 balls in the first game and will be going in strong in the next game too.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson has 54 wickets in his 38 T20I career innings. He is a fierce pacer from the team and picked 4 wickets in his last T20I against Australia. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi was a fantastic discovery for the team. He has consistently proved his worth in all the matches he has played. In the opening game, he managed to pick 5 wickets against Uganda. He will be going in as the best bowler in the game.