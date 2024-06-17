NEW (New Zealand) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction NEW 98 % Chance of Winning PNG 2 % Bet Now! Papua New Guinea and New Zealand will meet in the 39th game of the T20 world Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on June 17. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match before the match commences.

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

New Zealand are having a nightmare of a campaign. They were smashed by Afghanistan in their first game followed by a disheartening defeat by the hands of the West Indies. The team returned with a win against Uganda in their latest outing. They are 3rd in the Group C standings. NZ have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.241. The team has to win every game from now on with big margins.

Papua New Guinea resides at the bottom place of the Group C points table. They have lost on all occasions. Papua New Guinea is coming from a defeat against Afghanistan by a huge margin. They batted very poorly in the last game and must work on it to end their campaign on a high note.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 98%

Papua New Guinea’s chance of winning: 2%

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New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Betting Tips

New Zealand to score under 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

New Zealand played their last T20I series against Pakistan. The team managed to deliver promising performances in the three games they have played. Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell opened for the team. The team posted the scores of 16, 42, 56 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the four T20Is. However, the team’s opening order changed to Finn Allen and Devon Conway in this T20 World cup. Both the openers have not played any impactful innings in the competition. Conway and Allen average at 17.50 & 11.66 respectively in the tournament. The pair posted 0, 20 & 24 runs before their first dismissal. They scored under the target on all the occasions. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Papua New Guinea’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 9.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.27 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Toss Prediction

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is one that is preferred by the batters. A high scoring encounter could be a possibility on such a surface, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

There is a rain forecast for this match and the conditions will be fairly overcast. There is a possibility of the match even getting washed out if the rain persists. The temperature will peak at 31 degrees Celsius.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Predicted Playing XI

Assadollah Vala (c) All-rounder Tony Ura Batter Lega Siaka Batter Sese Bau Batter Kipling Doriga Wicket-keeper CJ Amini All-rounder Lega Siaka Batter Chad Soper Bowler Norman Vanua Bowler Alei Nao Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Recent Form

Papua New Guinea will not be happy with their performance in the last game. They lost the last match by 7 wickets with 29 balls to spare. They have a very fragile batting order and must work on it.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson (c) Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand lost two games in a row. However, they are coming from a fantastic win in their last outing against Uganda. New Zealand has a stellar bowling unit and will be looking to exploit that in the next game.

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed before in the 20 over format.

Papua New Guinea won- 0

New Zealand won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

New Zealand had a terrible start to their campaign. They went against Uganda in the last game and it was the perfect confidence booster for the side. Uganda batted first in the game and scored 40 for the loss of 10 wickets in the game. Tim Southee was the best bowler in the game with 3 wickets. Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner picked 2 wickets each in the match. It was an easy chase for the team. NZ scored 41/1, winning the game by 9 wickets with 88 balls to spare. Devon Conway scored the most (22*) in the match.

Papua New Guinea played against Afghanistan in the last game. They went on to lose another game in the competition. Papua New Guinea bundled out for 95 runs in the last game. Most of the batters went back with a single digit score in the match. Kiplin Doriga scored the most runs for the team, 27 runs. Defending the target, Papua New Guinea could not restrict AFG as they scored 101/3, losing the game by 7 wickets. Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea and Alei Nao picked a wicket each.

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips is the top batter from New Zealand in their current World Cup campaign. He has scored 58 runs in 2 games at an average of 29.00. He scored 40 runs in the last game he batted in. Phillips will be the best batting pick from New Zealand in the next game.

Kiplin Doriga to be the top batter for Papua New Guinea

Kiplin Doriga is the top batter from Papua New Guinea. He has scored 27*, 12 & 27 runs in three games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Trent Boult holds a lot of experience in white ball cricket. He has extraordinary pace and swing in his deliveries. He took 2 wickets in the last game for 7 runs. He has a total of 7 wickets in the competition and will be expected to bowl fiercely in the next game too.

Alei Nao to be the top bowler for Papua New Guinea

Alei Nao is an experienced bowler from Papua New Guinea. He has played three games in the competition and managed to pick 4 wickets in those matches. He has an economy rate of 5.10 in the competition. He took 1 wicket in the last game.