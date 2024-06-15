NEW (New Zealand) vs UGA (Uganda) Match Prediction NEW 98 % Chance of Winning UGA 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.011 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uganda and New Zealand will meet in the 32nd game of the T20 world Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on June 15. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match before the match commences.

New Zealand vs Uganda Chance of Winning

New Zealand are having a nightmare of a campaign. They were smashed by Afghanistan in their first game followed by a disheartening defeat by the hands of the West Indies. The team is at the bottom of the Group C standings with no points and a net run rate of -2.425. The team has to win every game from now on with big margins.

Uganda reside at the 3rd place of the Group C points table. They have won a single game and lost on two occasions. Uganda is coming from a defeat against West Indies by a huge margin. They batted very poorly in the last game and must work on it to make it further in the competition. Uganda will face a huge task of facing aggressive kiwi bowlers in the next game.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 98%

Uganda’s chance of winning: 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs Uganda Betting Tips

Uganda to score under 8.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Uganda made it to the T20 World Cup but will face tough teams in the competition. The side has played three games in the competition. Only a few batters were able to post a two-digit score while all the other batsmen went out cheaply in all the games. Ronak Patel and Simon Ssesazi opened for the side in the first game and posted an opening partnership of 4 runs before Patel lost his wicket. Ssesazi soon followed him to the dugout. In the next two games, Roger Mukasa opened alongside Ssesazi but could only post 1 & 0 as their opening partnership. Looking at their form, the team can expect an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Uganda’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 8.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.23 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Uganda Toss Prediction

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is one that is preferred by the batters. A high scoring encounter could be a possibility on such a surface, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

There is a rain forecast for this match and the conditions will be fairly overcast. There is a possibility of the match even getting washed out if the rain persists. The temperature will peak at 32 degrees Celsius.

Uganda Player List

Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, and Ronak Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Simon Ssesazi Batter Roger Mukasa Batter Dinesh Nakrani All-rounder Riazat Ali Shah All-rounder Alpesh Ramjani All-rounder Frank Nsubuga All-rounder Brian Masaba (c) Batter Fred Achelam Wicket-keeper Cosmas Kyewuta Bowler Bilal Hassun Bowler Henry Ssenyondo Bowler

Uganda Recent Form

Uganda will not be happy with their performance in the last game. They lost the last match by 134 runs against the West Indies. They were bundled out for 39 runs in the last game.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson (c) Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand lost two games in a row. They need to bat better in the competition in order to win games. They are almost out of the competition but will be looking to leave an impact before they depart.

New Zealand vs Uganda Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed before in the 20 over format.

Uganda won- 0

New Zealand won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

New Zealand vs Uganda Betting Odds

New Zealand did not anticipate this will happen to their campaign this world cup. They faced their second loss in the tournament against West Indies. West Indies batted first in the game and scored 149/9. Trent Boult picked 3 wickets whereas Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets each. However, the team’s batting order disappointed a lot. Chasing the target, New Zealand could only gather 136/9 in the game, losing the game by 13 runs. Glenn Phillips scored 40 runs whereas Finn Allen registered 26 runs in the game.

Uganda played against West Indies in their last game of the T20 World Cup. West Indies batted first in the game and raised 173 runs. The Ugandan bowlers were very expensive in the game. Brian Masaba was their best bowler with 2 picks in the game. The batters had a huge challenge but they bottled their innings right from the start. Juma Miyagi, a bowler, scored an unbeaten 13 whereas the rest of the team were dismissed out at a single-digit total. Uganda scored 39/10, losing the game by 134 runs.

New Zealand vs Uganda T20i Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Uganda Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 23.00 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Uganda Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips is the top batter from New Zealand in their current World Cup campaign. He has scored 58 runs in 2 games at an average of 29.00. He scored 40 runs in the last game. Phillips will be the best batting pick from New Zealand in the next game.

Riazat Ali Shah to be the top batter for Uganda

In Uganda's upcoming match against New Zealand, Riazat Ali Shah is expected to be their top batter. He is known for his aggressive batting style and has been a consistent performer for the team. He has scored 47 runs in the competition so far. He averages at 15.66 in the tournament.

New Zealand vs Uganda Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Trent Boult holds a lot of experience in white ball cricket. He has extraordinary pace and swing in his deliveries. He took 3 wickets in the last game for 16 runs. He has a total of 5 wickets in the competition and will be expected to bowl fiercely in the next game too.

Brian Masaba to be the top bowler for Uganda

Brian Masaba is the top bowler from Uganda. He has taken 5 wickets in the 3 games so far. He also kept his economy rate under 6.00 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be well prepared for an impressive performance in the next game.