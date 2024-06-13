Oman vs England Match Prediction

ENG

97%

Chance of Winning

OMN

3%

Parimatch

1.03
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Melbet

1.01
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.026
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T20i

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Oman take on England in the 28th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 14 at 12:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • This would be the first time Oman and England go head to head in a T20 game.
  • With 165 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in T20 format this year.

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Oman vs England Chance of Winning

Even though Oman have not bagged a single point thus far, they have performed well in both games against Namibia and Australia. In the last game they got outplayed by Scotland. Scotland managed to chase down the target of 151 in the 14th over and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.

England could not have hoped for a worst possible title defence as they are winless after two matches and are on a brink of elimination. England cannot afford to drop any more points in the last two matches. In the last game they got outplayed by Australia who won the game by 36 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Oman’ chances of winning - 3%
  • England’ chances of winning - 97%

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Oman vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for Oman in this game. England has far more firepower in the locker and we expect Oman to struggle in the upcoming game. We believe England would end up scoring more sixes than Oman in this fixture.

We expect England to make a statement when they take on Oman as not only they need maximum points in the next two matches they also need to win those games with a healthy margin. We believe England would dominate the first six overs and their score in the powerplay would be high.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Total Wickets Under 13.5

1.75
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Highest Individual Score Over 60.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: England

1.35
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Oman vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati

Batter

Aqib Ilyas

Batter

Zeeshan Maqsood

Batter

Khalid Kail

All-rounder

Pratik Athavale

Wicket-keeper

Ayaan Khan

All-rounder

Rafiullah

Batter

Mehran Khan

All-rounder

Mohammad Nadeem

Bowler

Fayyaz Butt

Bowler

Bilal Khan

All-rounder

Oman Team Form

Oman have had a dismal showing in this campaign thus far as they have lost each of the first three games and have been knocked out of the competition.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Jonathan Bairstow

Batter

Will Jacks

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Mark Wood

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Reece Topley

Bowler

England Team Form

England have struggled to make an impact thus far. Their opening game against Scotland was called off due to rain and in the second game they were beaten by Australia by 36 runs.

Oman vs England Head to Head

This would be the first time England and Oman face off in a competitive game.

Oman vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Oman

England and Oman head into this fixture in what seems like a pretty straight forward game for England. Both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far and a loss in this game for England would knock them out of the competition. On the other hand, even though they have been positive for Oman in this campaign they have lost all three games thus far and have been knocked out of the competition. We expect Oman openers to struggle against the England pace attack with the new ball which makes us believe England would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Oman vs England

T20i

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

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England

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1.03
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1.01
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Oman

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17.5
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Oman vs England Top Batters

Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter

One of the biggest reasons for Oman’s struggle in this tournament is the fact their batsmen have failed to turn up in the first three matches and even though Aqib Ilyas did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been pretty consistent for Oman this year which which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be England’s top batter

England would be looking at their skipper for some inspiration as the England batsman failed to show up in the last game against Australia. Jos Buttler has looked great against Pakistan prior to the tournament and we expect him to step up in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oman vs England Top Bowlers

Mehran Khan to be Oman’ top bowler

Mehran Khan did not have a great outing against Scotland still we are going to stick with him once again as he has been the shining light for Oman in this tournament and has been consistent for them throughout this year. Khan has already bagged six wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

England bowlers had a no show against Australia as Aussies scored 201 runs in 20 overs and even though Mark Wood did not have a great outing in the last game we are going to stick with him as his pace can cause havoc against Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England

England cannot afford to slip up any further if they aspire to stay in the competition and defend their championship. We do not believe Oman has what it takes to cause an upset in this fixture. The bookmakers have favoured England in this game and have given them odds as low as 1.03. We believe England would bag their first win of the tournament in the upcoming game.
  • Oman to win @ 11.50 (PariMatch)
  • England to win @ 1.03 (PariMatch)
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