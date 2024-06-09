Oman vs Scotland Match Prediction OMN 26 % Chance of Winning SCO 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.399 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman take on Scotland in the 20th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 09 at 10:30 PM IST.

Oman vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Even though Oman have not bagged a single point thus far, they have performed well in both games against Namibia and Australia. In the opening game against Namibia they lost in the super over and then in the last game where everyone thought it was going to be a one sided game against Australia, Oman played well but lost the game by 39 runs.

Scotland did not have much of expectation heading into this tournament but have fared well thus far. The opening game against England was called off due to rain but in the last game against Namibia, Scotland showcased their dominance and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Scotland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Oman’ chances of winning - 26%

Scotland’ chances of winning - 74%

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Oman vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for Oman in this game. Scotland has far more firepower in the locker and we expect Oman to struggle in the upcoming game. We believe Scotland would end up scoring more sixes than Oman in this fixture.

Oli Hairs has struggled to make an impact for Scotland this year as he has looked out of form in both games against Netherlands and against Ireland prior to this tournament. In three matches, he scored 4, 15 and 9 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Hairs would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 58.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Scotland 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood Batter Khalid Kail All-rounder Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Ayaan Khan All-rounder Rafiullah Batter Mehran Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan All-rounder

Oman Team Form

Oman have had a dismal showing in this campaign thus far as they have lost the first two matches against Namibia and Australia.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Oli Hairs Batter Michael Jones Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Batter Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Sole Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Brad Currie All-rounder

Scotland Team Form

Scotland are unbeaten in the two games thus far. The opening game against England was called off and then in the last game they beat Namibia with five wickets to spare.

Oman vs Scotland Head to Head

Scotland have dominated Oman in T20 cricket as they have a perfect record. The last time both sides went head to head was in 2021, Scotland won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Oman: 0

Scotland: 4

Oman vs Scotland Betting Odds

Scotland to have a better opening partnership than Oman

Scotland and Oman head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand Oman are still looking for their first points in this campaign and on the other hand, Scotland are unbeaten in the first two games and a win in this fixture could provide a great platform to qualify for Super Eight. Scotland stuttered in a couple of games heading into this tournament but it was the game against England that probably boosted their morale even though the game was called off due to rain as they were 90/0 in 10 overs before rain interrupted play. In the last game against Namibia once again Scotland ended the game with a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Oman vs Scotland T20i Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.20 Bet now! Scotland Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.399 Bet now!

Oman vs Scotland Top Batters

Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter

One of the biggest reasons for Oman’s struggle in this tournament is the fact their batsmen have failed to show up thus far and even though Aqib Ilyas did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Jones to be Scotland’ top batter

Michael Jones has had a great start to the campaign and has been the main reason behind Scotland’s unbeaten start to the campaign. In the opening game, Jones scored 45 off 30 balls against England and then scored 26 off 20 balls in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oman vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Mehran Khan to be Oman’ top bowler

Mehran Khan has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing showing for Oman in the tournament. Khan has bowled brilliantly for Oman thus far and in the opening game against Namibia he ended the game with 3/7 and then against Australia he bagged another couple of wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Currie to be Scotland’ top bowler

Brad Currie has spearheaded the bowling department for Scotland and has been the most consistent bowler for Scotland in the last 18 months. In the last game against Namibia, Currie showcased his class as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.