Pakistan vs Ireland Match Prediction PAK 72 % Chance of Winning IRL 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on Ireland in the 36th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 16 at 08:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Pakistan had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against USA which was one of the biggest upsets of the season. In the second game against India, Pakistanbatsmen failed to show up as they failed to chase down a subpar score and with USA and Ireland sharing the spoils, Pakistan was knocked out of the competition.

Ireland have struggled to make an impact in this tournament as they have remained winless after three matches and have been knocked out of the competition. In the first two matches they lost against India and Canada. The last game against USA was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 72%

Ireland’ chances of winning - 28%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

With Florida flooded at the moment, it's highly likely that the game would be called off. Even if the game proceeds ahead the conditions would be tough for both batsmen and bowlers as the outfield would be wet and it's highly likely they would be damp on the wicket. We believe the total runs in the game would be extremely low.

As we have stated above the conditions are expected to be tough for both sides and with the outfield expected to be wet it would be difficult for both sides to score freely especially in the powerplay as the ball would be hard and firm. Pakistan bowlers have bowled brilliantly thus far which makes us believe Ireland would score low in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

This would be the fourth game that would be played at the venue and each of the first three matches were called off due to rain. With rain likely to play a major role, we expect both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have had an underwhelming campaign as they lost the first two matches and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they beat Canada with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Gareth Delany Batter Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Ben White All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce but have faltered in the group stages as they remain winless after three rounds of fixtures.

Pakistan vs Ireland Head to Head

Pakistan have dominated this fixture in the past as Pakistan has three wins in four matches. Both sides went head to head prior to the World Cup, Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 3

Ireland: 1

Pakistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland and Pakistan go head to head in what seems like a dead rubber game as both sides have already been knocked out of the competition. One of the biggest reasons for Pakistan’s dismal campaign has been their inconsistencies in the batting lineup which has eventually cost them. On the other hand, there were some positives in the bowling lineup on which they can build their future. Ireland too have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they remain winless after three matches. We expect the Pakistan bowling unit to take over the game and bag early wickets, we expect Pakistan to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Ireland T20i Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill,Florida Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.47 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Ireland Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Even though Pakistan batting has collapsed this season, Mohammad Rizwan has been sensational with the bat in the last two games and has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing tournament. Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter

It's hard to make any sense from Ireland's batting performance as they collapsed against India and Canada. Even though Andrew Balbirnie has struggled thus far in the tournament we are still going to stick with him as he remains the leading run scorer for Ireland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Even though Pakistan has underperformed thus far, the bowling unit has done well in this campaign. Pakistan restricted India to 119 in 20 overs but batters could not convert it into a win and then in the last game Canada was restricted to 107, Shah has bagged four wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler

Ireland bowlers have failed to show up in this tournament which makes this a hard pick based on form. Mark Adair has had a decent tournament thus far and even though he has bagged just two wickets in two games, we expect him to turn up in this game and make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.