PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs UGA (Uganda) Match Prediction PNG 74 % Chance of Winning UGA 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.332 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Papua New Guinea and Uganda will clash in the 9th game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be held at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 6, 2024. The match will begin from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Chance of Winning

The ICC T20I World Cup 2024 is up and running and is already creating a buzz in the cricketing world with big teams playing their first matches. Papua New Guinea (PNG) is participating in their second T20I World Cup, their first being in 2021, while Uganda is making their debut appearance in the World Cup. Both teams earned their spots through their regional qualifiers.

In their opening matches, PNG put up a brave fight despite their loss to the two-time champions, West Indies. Uganda, on the other hand, faced a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. As these two new teams face off, we can anticipate a competitive and exciting match.

Uganda's chance of winning: 26%

Papua New Guinea' chance of winning: 74%

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Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Betting Tips

Uganda to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Uganda made it to the T20 World Cup but will face tough teams in the competition. The side has played a single game in the competition against Afghanistan where they lost the game by a huge margin. Only two batters were able to post a two-digit score while all the other batsmen went out cheaply in the game. Ronak Patel and Simon Ssesazi opened for the side in the first game and posted an opening partnership of 4 runs before Patel lost his wicket. Ssesazi soon followed him to the dugout. The batters scored 4 runs each in the game. In the last clash between the sides, Uganda scored 12 runs before their 1st dismissal. Looking at their form, the team can expect an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Uganda’s opening partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Papua New Guinea’s opening partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Papua New Guinea 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Toss Prediction

At Providence Stadium, the pitch can be slow and assist spinners as the game progresses. Teams winning the toss might prefer to bat first to take advantage of the fresher pitch conditions and put runs on the board. Additionally, the evening conditions might bring dew, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, which can influence captains to choose to bowl first. Ultimately, the decision can vary based on team strategy and conditions on the day.

Weather Report

On June 6, 2024, the weather conditions at Providence Stadium in Guyana are expected to be typical for this time of year, featuring tropical and humid conditions. The temperature is forecasted to be around 29°C (84°F) with a high humidity level close to 86%, making it feel warmer. There is a moderate chance of rainfall,

Uganda Player List

Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, and Ronak Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Simon Ssesazi Batter Roger Mukasa Batter Dinesh Nakrani All-rounder Riazat Ali Shah All-rounder Alpesh Ramjani All-rounder Frank Nsubuga All-rounder Brian Masaba (c) Batter Fred Achelam Wicket-keeper Cosmas Kyewuta Bowler Bilal Hassun Bowler Henry Ssenyondo Bowler

Uganda Team Form

The Ugandan cricket team has shown promising form, securing their historic first appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team lost their first game by a huge margin. The batters could not score much in the game and bundled out for 58 runs in the game against Afghanistan.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Predicted Playing XI

Assadollah Vala (c) All-rounder Tony Ura Batter Lega Siaka Batter Sese Bau Batter Kipling Doriga Wicket-keeper CJ Amini All-rounder Alpesh Ramjani Bowler Chad Soper Bowler Kabua Vagi Morea Bowler Brian Masaba Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Papua New Guinea were fantastic with the bat in the first game. They scored 183 runs in the game. The bowlers were the heroes of the game as they bowled Uganda all out at 160 runs to win the game by 23 runs.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided once in the format. Papua New Guinea won that game by 8 wickets.

Uganda Won: 0

Papua New Guinea Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Betting Odds

In their last T20 match against the West Indies on June 2, 2024, Papua New Guinea pu up a commendable fight. Batting first, PNG scored 136/8 in their 20 overs, with contributions from Assad Vala (34) and Tony Ura (29). The West Indies, led by their experienced batting lineup, chased down the target, finishing at 137/5 with six balls to spare. Chad Soper was the standout bowler for PNG, taking 2 wickets for 22 runs. Despite the loss, PNG showed resilience and competitiveness against the two-time champions.

Uganda faced Afghanistan in their last T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan dominated the game, winning comprehensively. Uganda struggled against Afghanistan's strong bowling attack, with none of their batsmen making significant scores. Afghanistan's spinners, led by Rashid Khan, kept the pressure on, restricting Uganda to a low total. In response, Afghanistan chased down the target with ease, thanks to a solid opening partnership and quick scoring in the middle overs. Despite the loss, Uganda showed glimpses of potential and will look to improve in their upcoming matches against other teams in the tournament.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda T20i Providence Stadium, Providence Papua New Guinea Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Uganda Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.59 Bet Now!

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Top Batters

Assadollah Vala to be the top batter for Papua New Guinea

For the upcoming game against Uganda, the top batter to watch from Papua New Guinea is likely to be Assadollah Vala, the team captain and experienced all-rounder. He averages at 28.91 in the format. He scored 21 runs in the last game.

Riazat Ali Shah to be the top batter for Uganda

In Uganda's upcoming match against Papua New Guinea, Riazat Ali Shah is expected to be their top batter. He is known for his aggressive batting style and has been a consistent performer for the team. He scored 11 runs in the last game but is expected to return in the next game.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Top Bowlers

John Kariko to be the top bowler for Papua New Guinea

John Kariko is the top bowler from PNG. He picked only a wicket in the last game against West Indies but leaked only 17 runs in 4 overs. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Brian Masaba to be the top bowler for Uganda

Brian Masaba will be the best bowling pick from Uganda. He picked 2 wickets for 21 runs in the last game. He was very economical in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.