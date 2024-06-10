SA (South Africa) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction

SA

78%

Chance of Winning

BANG

22%

Parimatch

1.28
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Melbet

1.3
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.325
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Eisenhower Park

South Africa and Bangladesh will face each other in the 21st game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 10, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • South Africa and Bangladesh have clashed eight times where South Africa won all the eight games.
  • South Africa are at the top of the group table whereas Bangladesh are placed second in the Group D standings.

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South Africa vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

South Africa is a fantastic team. They will be aiming at lifting the world cup and have the squad to show for it. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins in the competition. Although the bowlers did most of the job, the batters also displayed a glimpse of powerful performance. The team is at the top of the Group D standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.789.

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in their first game of the World Cup. The team boasts a structured bowling order and will be going all out against the proteas. With a win, they are second in the group standings. Bangladesh possesses 2 points and a net run rate of 0.379 in the competition. The team will be looking to give a tough contest to their opponents in the next game.

South Africa's chance of winning: 78%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 22%

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South Africa vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

South Africa is one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup this year. They started their campaign with two straight wins. They have a very strong bowling unit but the team has not done any impactful batting in the two games. Their opening order revolves around Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. Together, they posted the scores of 10 & 0 before their first dismissal in the two games. Bangladesh has a strong bowling order and they will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Highest opening partnership: South Africa

1.48
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Bangladesh’ score before 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs

1.85
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South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs

1.85
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South Africa vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has not featured too many T20I games with only two taking place in the past. The venue will be hosting a number of important matches at the T20 World Cup including the game between Pakistan and India. The team which wins the toss is expected to choose to bowl first. The pitch will be difficult for batsmen – especially during the new ball. The pacers will be able to make hay during the early exchanges.

Weather Report

The day will be suitable for a game of cricket. The skies will be clear and the temperature will remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock

Batter

Reeza Hendricks

Batter

Aiden Markram (c)

Batter

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

David Miller

Batter

Marco Jansen

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Anrich Nortje

Bowler

Ottneil Baartman

Bowler

Keshav Maharaj

Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa started their campaign with two consecutive wins in the competition. The team is doing very well with the bat and the ball in the competition. They will be very confident in the next game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan

Batter

Mahmadullah

All-rounder

Mustafizur Rahman

Bowler

Soumya Sarkar

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto ©

Batter

Shoriful Islam

Bowler

Litton Das

Wicket-keeper

Taskin Ahmed

Bowler

Towhid Hridoy

Batter

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Bowler

Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh defied all the odds to win the last game against Sri Lanka. They bowled extremely well and restricted Sri Lanka to 124 runs in the game. They were also handy with the bat and won the game.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and Bangladesh have met each other in 8 T20Is. South Africa has won all the eight games.

South Africa Won: 0

Bangladesh Won: 8

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Africa vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

South Africa clashed against the Netherlands in the last game. The Proteas fielded first in the game. Batting first, Netherlands scored 103/9. They were stunned by the South African bowling. Otniel Baartman took 3 wickets while Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen picked 2 wickets each. Chasing was not much of a problem for the team. David Miller scored an unbeaten 59 while Tristan Stubbs smashed 33 runs in the game. South Africa have won both their games and will aim to continue the same.

Bangladesh were the underdogs in the previous game when they went against Sri Lanka. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 124/9 in the game. It was a terrific bowling feat from the tigers. Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets in the match while Taskin Ahmed returned with 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, Towhid Hridoy scored 40 runs while Litton Das chipped in 36 runs in the game.

South Africa vs Bangladesh

T20i

Eisenhower Park, East Meadow

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South Africa

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1.28
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1.3
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Bangladesh

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3.425
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South Africa vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy has delivered promising performances in his recent T20I games. He smashed 40 runs off 20 balls in the first game of the World Cup. He will be confident coming into the next game and score a bundle of runs.

Aiden Markram to be the top batter for South Africa

Aiden Markram is a stylish batter from South Africa. He averages 37.66 in the T20Is. Although he was knocked out for 0 in the last game, he shall return in the next game and display his splendid batting skills.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur has picked 123 wickets in 96 T20I matches. He was fantastic with the ball as he picked 3 wickets in the game. He will be expected to lead the bowling order with his deliveries.

Anrich Nortje to be the top bowler for South Africa

Anrich Nortje has been an instrumental addition to the team’s bowling order. He picked 4 wickets in the first game followed by 2 picks in his last outing. He is the top bowler of the team and will be expected to deliver lethal deliveries in the next game.

was fantastic in the first game of the competition against Sri Lanka. He managed to pick 4 wickets for 7 runs in the 4 overs he bowled in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the team.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa

The sides have clashed eight times before where South Africa has won on all the occasions, leading the tally by 8-0. The sides last collided in 2022 where South Africa won the game by 104 runs. South Africa has a good grip on their campaign and has a strong presence on the field. With a much superior squad on paper, South Africa will be expected to win this affair.

South Africa to win the match @ 1.28 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh to win the match @ 3.70 (Parimatch)

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