SA (South Africa) vs USA (United States of America) Match Prediction
USA
16%
Chance of Winning
SA
84%
T20i
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Facts:
- South Africa and USA have never met in the format before.
- South Africa are at the top of the Group D standings whereas USA are placed at the 4th place.
South Africa vs USA Chance of Winning
South Africa is one of the top teams to get qualified for the Super eight. The team has won four games in a row and look confident with their stellar line-up. The team finished at the top place of the Group D standings. They earned 8 points and a net run rate of 0.470. The team will be looking to continue the same in the next game. The team has a stellar bowling unit but has a long way to go in their batting order.
USA has somehow made it to the play-offs. They started their campaign with two wins but lost the next game against India. However, the team faced a draw in the last game and earned a point from it. To their luck, they finished 2nd in the Group table and qualified for the Super Eight. The team will be looking to deliver yet another strong performance in the next game against South Africa.
South Africa's chance of winning: 84%
USA's chance of winning: 16%
South Africa vs USA Betting Tips
South Africa to score under 22.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)
South Africa is one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup this year. They started their campaign with four straight wins. They have a very strong bowling unit but the team has not done any impactful batting in the four games. Their opening order revolves around Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. Together, they posted the scores of 10, 0, 11 & 22 before their first dismissal in the four games. South Africa lost wickets pretty early in those games despite their victories. USA has an aggressive bowling order and may pick a wicket early in the next game. That said, they will lose an early wicket in the next game too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: South Africa
South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
USA’s score before 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs
South Africa vs USA Toss Prediction
This venue has proven to be a significantly better batting track compared to many others, which have tended to favour bowlers. Four matches have been played here, including both rain-curtailed and uninterrupted games, with an average scoring rate of 8.17 runs per over. Spinners have a substantial opportunity to make an impact, thanks to the frequent cross-winds blowing across.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for match day in Kingstown is partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius. The venue may receive rainfall as well.
South Africa Player List
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa started their campaign with four consecutive wins in the competition. The team has qualified for the Super eight after their performance. They have a very strong bowling order.
USA Player List
Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Batter
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Shadley van Schalkwyk
|
Bowler
|
Monank Patel (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Jessy Singh
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
|
Ali Khan
|
All-rounder
USA Team Form
USA has a very strong bowling order. They are having a splendid campaign in the competition. They will be looking to win their next game against the Proteas.
South Africa vs USA Head-to-Head Record
South Africa and USA have never met each other in T20Is.
South Africa Won: 0
USA Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
South Africa vs USA Betting Odds
South Africa went on to register their fourth win in the tournament against Nepal. Batting first, South Africa scored 115/7 in the game. It was yet another underwhelming batting performance from the side. Reeza Hendricks scored 43 runs while Tristan Stubbs chipped in 27 runs in the game. However, the team was confident with their bowling order. Tabraiz Shamsi destroyed Nepal’s batting order with 4 picks in the game. Nepal were 114/7 by the end of the game, losing it by 1 run. It was a close win for the Proteas who will now face the hosts of the competition in the first Super Eight clash.
USA’s last game was abandoned due to bad weather. Before that, they faced India in their last game. Batting first, USA posted 110/8 in the game. Nitish Kumar scored 27 runs whereas Steven Taylore chipped in 24 runs in the game. However, India is a very strong team. They chased the target comfortably and defeated USA in the game by 7 wickets. Saurabh Netravalkar got 2 wickets in the game. The USA will be very happy with their world cup campaign.
South Africa vs USA
T20i
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
South Africa vs USA Top Batters
Aaron Jones to be the top batter for USA
Aaron Jones is the top batter from the USA. He amassed 141 runs in 3 games at an average of 141.00. He is the top batting figure from the side and will be expected to smash in the next game.
David Miller to be the top batter for South Africa
Miller is a middle order batter. He has scored 101 runs in 4 games at an average of 50.50. He has the sole fifty in his squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
South Africa vs USA Top Bowlers
Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA
Saurabh Netravalkar is a fantastic bowler from the USA. Hailing from India, Netravalkar joined the US team and got immense success. He has picked 4 wickets in three games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in his last game against India.
Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for South Africa
Tabraiz Shamsi has entered the competition and played his first game against Nepal. He managed to pick 4 wickets in the game for 19 runs. The pitch conditions favoured his bowling style and will continue to do so in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
South Africa to win the match @ 1.19 (Parimatch)
USA to win the match @ 4.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch