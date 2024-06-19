SA (South Africa) vs USA (United States of America) Match Prediction USA 16 % Chance of Winning SA 84 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and USA will collide in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 19, 2024. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

South Africa vs USA Chance of Winning

South Africa is one of the top teams to get qualified for the Super eight. The team has won four games in a row and look confident with their stellar line-up. The team finished at the top place of the Group D standings. They earned 8 points and a net run rate of 0.470. The team will be looking to continue the same in the next game. The team has a stellar bowling unit but has a long way to go in their batting order.

USA has somehow made it to the play-offs. They started their campaign with two wins but lost the next game against India. However, the team faced a draw in the last game and earned a point from it. To their luck, they finished 2nd in the Group table and qualified for the Super Eight. The team will be looking to deliver yet another strong performance in the next game against South Africa.

South Africa's chance of winning: 84%

USA's chance of winning: 16%

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South Africa vs USA Betting Tips

South Africa to score under 22.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

South Africa is one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup this year. They started their campaign with four straight wins. They have a very strong bowling unit but the team has not done any impactful batting in the four games. Their opening order revolves around Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. Together, they posted the scores of 10, 0, 11 & 22 before their first dismissal in the four games. South Africa lost wickets pretty early in those games despite their victories. USA has an aggressive bowling order and may pick a wicket early in the next game. That said, they will lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.51 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch USA’s score before 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs USA Toss Prediction

This venue has proven to be a significantly better batting track compared to many others, which have tended to favour bowlers. Four matches have been played here, including both rain-curtailed and uninterrupted games, with an average scoring rate of 8.17 runs per over. Spinners have a substantial opportunity to make an impact, thanks to the frequent cross-winds blowing across.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for match day in Kingstown is partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius. The venue may receive rainfall as well.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa started their campaign with four consecutive wins in the competition. The team has qualified for the Super eight after their performance. They have a very strong bowling order.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Jessy Singh Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan All-rounder

USA Team Form

USA has a very strong bowling order. They are having a splendid campaign in the competition. They will be looking to win their next game against the Proteas.

South Africa vs USA Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and USA have never met each other in T20Is.

South Africa Won: 0

USA Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Africa vs USA Betting Odds

South Africa went on to register their fourth win in the tournament against Nepal. Batting first, South Africa scored 115/7 in the game. It was yet another underwhelming batting performance from the side. Reeza Hendricks scored 43 runs while Tristan Stubbs chipped in 27 runs in the game. However, the team was confident with their bowling order. Tabraiz Shamsi destroyed Nepal’s batting order with 4 picks in the game. Nepal were 114/7 by the end of the game, losing it by 1 run. It was a close win for the Proteas who will now face the hosts of the competition in the first Super Eight clash.

USA’s last game was abandoned due to bad weather. Before that, they faced India in their last game. Batting first, USA posted 110/8 in the game. Nitish Kumar scored 27 runs whereas Steven Taylore chipped in 24 runs in the game. However, India is a very strong team. They chased the target comfortably and defeated USA in the game by 7 wickets. Saurabh Netravalkar got 2 wickets in the game. The USA will be very happy with their world cup campaign.

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South Africa vs USA Top Batters

Aaron Jones to be the top batter for USA

Aaron Jones is the top batter from the USA. He amassed 141 runs in 3 games at an average of 141.00. He is the top batting figure from the side and will be expected to smash in the next game.

David Miller to be the top batter for South Africa

Miller is a middle order batter. He has scored 101 runs in 4 games at an average of 50.50. He has the sole fifty in his squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

South Africa vs USA Top Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA

Saurabh Netravalkar is a fantastic bowler from the USA. Hailing from India, Netravalkar joined the US team and got immense success. He has picked 4 wickets in three games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in his last game against India.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi has entered the competition and played his first game against Nepal. He managed to pick 4 wickets in the game for 19 runs. The pitch conditions favoured his bowling style and will continue to do so in the next game too.