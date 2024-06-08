SRI (Sri Lanka) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction SRI 67 % Chance of Winning BANG 33 % Bet now! Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will collide in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on May 8. The match will begin at 6:00 A M IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Both teams have been out of form recently and would like to grab the opportunity to score crucial points in the early stages of the tournament. Sri Lanka lost the first game of the competition against South Africa by a huge margin. However, Sri Lanka have had the upper hand in the last five head-to-head games, with four wins and one loss against Bangladesh. This gives them a perfect opportunity to earn a few points and move up in the group standings.

Bangladesh has lost three of their last five T20Is. They will enter the competition with the first game against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh needs to sort out the issues quickly after a recent T20I series loss against a comparatively newer team- the USA. Bangladesh will go in as underdogs and rely on their bowling order to deliver the goods.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 67%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 33%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 22.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Sri Lanka played their last T20I series against Bangladesh where Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis opened for the team and posted 4, 1 & 18 runs for their opening partnerships. The team did not have a great start in the competition as well. Pathum Nissanka is back in the line-up alongside Mendis. The pair secured 13 runs before their first dismissal. Nissanka and Mendis average at 27.42 & 24.96 respectively in their respective T20I careers. The batters look out of form and the bowling attack of Bangladesh will not make it any easier. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership Sri Lanka 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Sri Lanka 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Sri Lanka 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The surface at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will offer a hint of seam movement to the fast bowlers early on. However, as the moisture dries out, it will be a great batting track with even pace and bounce. The spinners might get some grip and turn, making things challenging for the batters in the middle overs. So far, only two T20 matches have taken place at Grand Prairie Stadium, with chasing teams winning comfortably by 7 and 6 wickets respectively. The team winning the toss should bowl first here and should prefer to chase.

Weather Report

The game day on Saturday looks like a good day to play cricket. While thunderstorms are expected this week, on the match day, there will be times of cloud and sun with temperatures ranging between 25- 35 degree Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Kamindu Mendis Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a loss by 6 wickets against South Africa in the first game of the competition. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 77 runs in the game. They will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing performance in their first game of the tournament.

Bangladesh Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh are coming from a 1-2 series defeat against the USA. The team delivered an underwhelming performance in the series. Entering this competition, they will try to recover from the mistakes made in the past.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 16 T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won 11 games whereas Bangladesh has 5 wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 11

Bangladesh Won: 5

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka met with the USA in their initial game of the competition. After winning the toss and electing to bat first in their opening match, the Lions were taken apart by the Proteas, as they managed just 77 runs before being bowled out in 19.2 overs, with none of their batsmen posting a score of more than 20 runs. It was a low total and South Africa managed to surpass it and win the game by 6 wickets, facing a bit of trouble in between. Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2 wickets in the game.

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh's bowling department is their biggest strength. Besides the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, the Tigers have the wily duo of Mahedi Hasan and Taijul Islam, who can bamboozle the opposition in the middle overs. Their seam bowling department is even more formidable, with the likes of Shoriful, Taskin and Mustafizur being capable of destroying the opponent batting order.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan is a fairly new batsman in the team. He has scored 237 runs in his 7 T20I career matches and averages at 47.40 in the format. Hasan will look to strike hard in the next game.

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis is an experienced batter. He averages at 24.96 in his T20I career. He scored 59, 36 & 86 in the series against Bangladesh played in March. Mendis scored 19 runs in the last game, highest from the side.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur has picked 120 wickets in 95 T20I matches. He picked 10 wickets against the USA in his last series. He will be expected to lead the bowling order with his deliveries.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Matheesha Pathirana has been an instrumental part of the squad lately. His pace attack is ruthless and has troubled the modern day batters. He picked 3 wickets against Bangladesh in his last series against them.