SRI (Sri Lanka) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction
SRI
67%
Chance of Winning
BANG
33%
T20i
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Sri Lanka leads the tally by 11-5 in the 16 T20I games they have met in.
- Sri Lanka won the last series against Bangladesh by 2-1.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Both teams have been out of form recently and would like to grab the opportunity to score crucial points in the early stages of the tournament. Sri Lanka lost the first game of the competition against South Africa by a huge margin. However, Sri Lanka have had the upper hand in the last five head-to-head games, with four wins and one loss against Bangladesh. This gives them a perfect opportunity to earn a few points and move up in the group standings.
Bangladesh has lost three of their last five T20Is. They will enter the competition with the first game against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh needs to sort out the issues quickly after a recent T20I series loss against a comparatively newer team- the USA. Bangladesh will go in as underdogs and rely on their bowling order to deliver the goods.
Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 67%
Bangladesh' chance of winning: 33%
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
Sri Lanka to score under 22.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Sri Lanka played their last T20I series against Bangladesh where Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis opened for the team and posted 4, 1 & 18 runs for their opening partnerships. The team did not have a great start in the competition as well. Pathum Nissanka is back in the line-up alongside Mendis. The pair secured 13 runs before their first dismissal. Nissanka and Mendis average at 27.42 & 24.96 respectively in their respective T20I careers. The batters look out of form and the bowling attack of Bangladesh will not make it any easier. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership Sri Lanka
Most fours: Sri Lanka
Most sixes: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction
The surface at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will offer a hint of seam movement to the fast bowlers early on. However, as the moisture dries out, it will be a great batting track with even pace and bounce. The spinners might get some grip and turn, making things challenging for the batters in the middle overs. So far, only two T20 matches have taken place at Grand Prairie Stadium, with chasing teams winning comfortably by 7 and 6 wickets respectively. The team winning the toss should bowl first here and should prefer to chase.
Weather Report
The game day on Saturday looks like a good day to play cricket. While thunderstorms are expected this week, on the match day, there will be times of cloud and sun with temperatures ranging between 25- 35 degree Celsius.
Sri Lanka Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka are coming from a loss by 6 wickets against South Africa in the first game of the competition. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 77 runs in the game. They will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing performance in their first game of the tournament.
Bangladesh Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mahmadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto ©
|
Batter
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh are coming from a 1-2 series defeat against the USA. The team delivered an underwhelming performance in the series. Entering this competition, they will try to recover from the mistakes made in the past.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 16 T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won 11 games whereas Bangladesh has 5 wins.
Sri Lanka Won: 11
Bangladesh Won: 5
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Sri Lanka met with the USA in their initial game of the competition. After winning the toss and electing to bat first in their opening match, the Lions were taken apart by the Proteas, as they managed just 77 runs before being bowled out in 19.2 overs, with none of their batsmen posting a score of more than 20 runs. It was a low total and South Africa managed to surpass it and win the game by 6 wickets, facing a bit of trouble in between. Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2 wickets in the game.
Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh's bowling department is their biggest strength. Besides the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, the Tigers have the wily duo of Mahedi Hasan and Taijul Islam, who can bamboozle the opposition in the middle overs. Their seam bowling department is even more formidable, with the likes of Shoriful, Taskin and Mustafizur being capable of destroying the opponent batting order.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Tanzid Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan is a fairly new batsman in the team. He has scored 237 runs in his 7 T20I career matches and averages at 47.40 in the format. Hasan will look to strike hard in the next game.
Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis is an experienced batter. He averages at 24.96 in his T20I career. He scored 59, 36 & 86 in the series against Bangladesh played in March. Mendis scored 19 runs in the last game, highest from the side.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Mustafizur has picked 120 wickets in 95 T20I matches. He picked 10 wickets against the USA in his last series. He will be expected to lead the bowling order with his deliveries.
Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Matheesha Pathirana has been an instrumental part of the squad lately. His pace attack is ruthless and has troubled the modern day batters. He picked 3 wickets against Bangladesh in his last series against them.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka to win the match @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 2.59 (Parimatch)
Parimatch