SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEP (Nepal) Match Prediction
SRI
88%
Chance of Winning
NEP
12%
T20i
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Facts:
- Sri Lanka and Nepal have never met in the format before.
- Sri Lanka lie at the bottom of the group table whereas Nepal are placed at the 4th place in the standings.
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Both teams have been out of form recently and would like to grab the opportunity to score crucial points in the next game.
Sri Lanka lost both their games in the competition so far. Their last loss came against Bangladesh in a poor display of their batting performance. The team is placed at the bottom of the Group D standings with no points and a net run rate of -0.777.
Nepal has lost three of their last five T20Is. They had a terrible start to their campaign as they lost the game against the Netherlands in their initial game of the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the Group D table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.539.
Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 88%
Nepal' chance of winning: 12%
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Betting Tips
Sri Lanka to score under 25.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Sri Lanka played their last T20I series against Bangladesh where Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis opened for the team and posted 4, 1 & 18 runs for their opening partnerships. The team did not have a great start in the competition as well. Pathum Nissanka is back in the line-up alongside Mendis. The pair secured 13 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in their two games so far. Nissanka and Mendis have not batted well recently and will be hoping to go out early in the next game. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
Nepal’s score before 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Toss Prediction
The surface at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, will be hard and slightly on the drier side. Although the seam movement will be minimal, there could be uneven bounce on offer for the fast bowlers. Something around 175 should be a defendable total at the venue. It hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the chasing teams. So, whichever team wins the toss will likely opt to bat first.
Weather Report
There will be dark clouds over Lauderhill on the day of the game. There is rain predicted on that day and the temperature will remain around 31 degrees Celsius.
Sri Lanka Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka are coming from a loss by 2 wickets against Bangladesh. They scored 124 runs in the game but could not defend the target. They will need to put up a better performance in the next game.
Nepal Player List
Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
Rohit Paudel (c)
|
Batter
|
Gulsan Jha
|
Batter
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
Batter
|
Sompal Kami
|
All-rounder
|
Sagar Dhakal
|
Bowler
|
Sompal Kami
|
All-rounder
|
Abinash Bohara
|
All-rounder
Nepal Team Form
Nepal batted very poorly in the last game and lost the match against the Netherlands. They were bundled out for 106 runs in the game.
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record
Sri Lanka and Nepal have never met each other in T20Is.
Sri Lanka Won: 0
Nepal Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Betting Odds
Sri Lanka went up against Bangladesh in their last outing. The odds were in their favour and were expected to dominate the affair. But Bangladesh pulled a fast one on them and managed to win the game by 2 wickets. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 124/9 in the game. Pathum Nissanka scored 47 runs while all the other batters were dismissed pretty cheaply in the game. Bangladesh went on to successfully chase the target and posted 125/8 in the game. They had some resistance from the bowlers but the team managed to win the game. Nuwan Thushara picked 4 wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga was able to take 2 wickets in the game.
Nepal went against Netherlands in the first game of their campaign. Nepal batted first in the game but were bundled out for 106 runs in the game. It was a terrible batting performance from the side. Rohit Paudel was the top scorer with 35 runs in the game. During the chase, Netherlands managed to post 109/4 in the game, winning the game by 6 wickets. Nepal started their campaign with a loss and must put back a better performance in the next game.
Sri Lanka vs Nepal
T20i
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill,Florida
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Top Batters
Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal
Rohit Paudel, the skipper of the team, is leading his side with the bat. He has scored 35 runs in the last game off 37 balls. He was the top scorer from the side in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka is an opening batsman from Sri Lanka. He has scored 50 runs in 2 games in the T20 World Cup so far. He averages at 25.00 currently. He smashed 47 runs in his last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Sri Lanka vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Sompal Kami to be the top bowler for Nepal
Sompal Kami took a wicket in his last game against the Netherlands. He was economical with his deliveries. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.
Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thushara was an exciting discovery for the team. His bowling has been lethal in the two games so far. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. He took 4 wickets in the last game against Bangladesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka to win the match @ 1.13 (Parimatch)
Nepal to win the match @ 5.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch