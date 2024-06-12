SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEP (Nepal) Match Prediction SRI 88 % Chance of Winning NEP 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.118 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Nepal will collide in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill on June 12, 2024. The match will begin at 5:00 A M IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Both teams have been out of form recently and would like to grab the opportunity to score crucial points in the next game.

Sri Lanka lost both their games in the competition so far. Their last loss came against Bangladesh in a poor display of their batting performance. The team is placed at the bottom of the Group D standings with no points and a net run rate of -0.777.

Nepal has lost three of their last five T20Is. They had a terrible start to their campaign as they lost the game against the Netherlands in their initial game of the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the Group D table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.539.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 88%

Nepal' chance of winning: 12%

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Sri Lanka vs Nepal Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 25.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Sri Lanka played their last T20I series against Bangladesh where Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis opened for the team and posted 4, 1 & 18 runs for their opening partnerships. The team did not have a great start in the competition as well. Pathum Nissanka is back in the line-up alongside Mendis. The pair secured 13 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in their two games so far. Nissanka and Mendis have not batted well recently and will be hoping to go out early in the next game. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.44 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal’s score before 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Toss Prediction

The surface at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, will be hard and slightly on the drier side. Although the seam movement will be minimal, there could be uneven bounce on offer for the fast bowlers. Something around 175 should be a defendable total at the venue. It hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the chasing teams. So, whichever team wins the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Report

There will be dark clouds over Lauderhill on the day of the game. There is rain predicted on that day and the temperature will remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Kamindu Mendis Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a loss by 2 wickets against Bangladesh. They scored 124 runs in the game but could not defend the target. They will need to put up a better performance in the next game.

Nepal Player List

Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler Sompal Kami All-rounder Abinash Bohara All-rounder

Nepal Team Form

Nepal batted very poorly in the last game and lost the match against the Netherlands. They were bundled out for 106 runs in the game.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Nepal have never met each other in T20Is.

Sri Lanka Won: 0

Nepal Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Betting Odds

Sri Lanka went up against Bangladesh in their last outing. The odds were in their favour and were expected to dominate the affair. But Bangladesh pulled a fast one on them and managed to win the game by 2 wickets. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 124/9 in the game. Pathum Nissanka scored 47 runs while all the other batters were dismissed pretty cheaply in the game. Bangladesh went on to successfully chase the target and posted 125/8 in the game. They had some resistance from the bowlers but the team managed to win the game. Nuwan Thushara picked 4 wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga was able to take 2 wickets in the game.

Nepal went against Netherlands in the first game of their campaign. Nepal batted first in the game but were bundled out for 106 runs in the game. It was a terrible batting performance from the side. Rohit Paudel was the top scorer with 35 runs in the game. During the chase, Netherlands managed to post 109/4 in the game, winning the game by 6 wickets. Nepal started their campaign with a loss and must put back a better performance in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20i Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill,Florida Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.39 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Top Batters

Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal

Rohit Paudel, the skipper of the team, is leading his side with the bat. He has scored 35 runs in the last game off 37 balls. He was the top scorer from the side in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka is an opening batsman from Sri Lanka. He has scored 50 runs in 2 games in the T20 World Cup so far. He averages at 25.00 currently. He smashed 47 runs in his last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Sompal Kami to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sompal Kami took a wicket in his last game against the Netherlands. He was economical with his deliveries. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Nuwan Thushara was an exciting discovery for the team. His bowling has been lethal in the two games so far. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. He took 4 wickets in the last game against Bangladesh.