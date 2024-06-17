SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Prediction SRI 78 % Chance of Winning NED 22 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka and Netherlands will collide in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill on June 12, 2024. The match will begin at 5:00 A M IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the tournament and will be playing this match only for pride. They began their campaign with two losses. Their last game was washed out due to poor weather conditions. The team is placed at the bottom of the Group D standings with a point and a net run rate of -0.777.

Netherlands will be coming into this fixture after two consecutive defeats in the tournament. They have 2 losses and a win. With that, they are placed 3rd in the group D table. The team has a sound bowling order but their batting order has let them down. This team has a history of defeating higher-ranked opponents and has the potential to push Sri Lanka in this encounter.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 78%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 22%

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Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 22.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Sri Lanka played their last T20I series against Bangladesh where Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis opened for the team and posted 4, 1 & 18 runs for their opening partnerships. The team did not have a great start in the competition as well. Pathum Nissanka is back in the line-up alongside Mendis. The pair secured 13 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in their two games so far. Nissanka and Mendis have not batted well recently and will be hoping to go out early in the next game. The team can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.60 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is like a typical West Indian surface. It’s usually great for batting at the start of the innings, but as the match progresses, the pitch slows down and the ball doesn’t come on easily to the bat. Spinners will find help during the middle overs, when the ball grips the surface a little. However, the pitch is expected to be fresh and hard, and batters will mostly have a great time here. Seamers will have to depend on their variations to get the most out of the surface. We reckon the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put on a big total on the board.

Weather Report

A thunderstorm in spots is expected in the morning in St. Lucia. However, it will be partly cloudy and breezy for the most part. We should get a full game.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Kamindu Mendis Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a loss by 2 wickets against Bangladesh. They scored 124 runs in the game but could not defend the target. They will need to put up a better performance in the next game.

Netherlands Player List

Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler Sompal Kami All-rounder Abinash Bohara All-rounder

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands batted very poorly in the last game and lost the match against Bangladesh. They scored only 134 in the game, losing 8 wickets in the process.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Netherlands have collided thrice where Sri Lanka leads the tally by 3-0.

Sri Lanka Won: 3

Netherlands Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Sri Lanka’s last game against Nepal was washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka went up against Bangladesh before that. The odds were in their favour and were expected to dominate the affair. But Bangladesh pulled a fast one on them and managed to win the game by 2 wickets. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 124/9 in the game. Pathum Nissanka scored 47 runs while all the other batters were dismissed pretty cheaply in the game. Bangladesh went on to successfully chase the target and posted 125/8 in the game. They had some resistance from the bowlers but the team managed to win the game. Nuwan Thushara picked 4 wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga was able to take 2 wickets in the game.

Netherlands went against Bangladesh in the last game. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 159/5 in the match. Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren were the best Dutch bowlers with 2 picks each. Chasing the target, Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 33 runs whereas Vikramjit Singh posted 26 runs in the match. Netherlands were 134/8 by the end of their innings, losing the game by 25 runs. They will be hoping for a win here in order to have a chance to qualify further.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Top Batters

Sybrand Engelbrecht to be the top batter for Netherlands

Sybrand Engelbrecht is the top batter from the Netherlands. He has scored 87 runs in 3 games at an average of 29.00. He scored 33 runs in the last game.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka is an opening batsman from Sri Lanka. He has scored 50 runs in 2 games in the T20 World Cup so far. He averages at 25.00 currently. He smashed 47 runs in his last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Logan van Beek is a terrific bowler. He has picked 3 wickets for 18 runs in the first game followed by 2/21 in the next game. With 5 wickets, he is the top wicket taker in the team. He did not get any wicket in the last game but the bowler will be ready again for his next encounter against Sri Lanka.

Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Nuwan Thushara was an exciting discovery for the team. His bowling has been lethal in the two games so far. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. He took 4 wickets in the last game against Bangladesh.