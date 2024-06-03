SRI (Sri Lanka) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction SRI 30 % Chance of Winning SA 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka take on South Africa in the fourth game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 03 at 08:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka heads into this tournament after an impressive display in T20 format this year. They have won back to back series against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and would be hoping to replicate their form in the opening game against South Africa. Sri Lanka has won four of the last six games heading into the World Cup.

South Africa and the ICC World Cup do not go hand in hand which has been the case until now. But regardless, they always manage to dominate the group stages. South Africa were outplayed by West Indies prior to this tournament as they were beaten by West Indies 3-0. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 30%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 70%

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Sri Lanka vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Angelo Mathews has been in terrific form in 2024 for Sri Lanka as he has scored 206 runs in seven innings with an average of 51.5 which is incredible. Mathews is one of the most experienced players in the locker room and would be hoping to take centre stage in this campaign. We believe Mathews would score well in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock hasn't had a great season thus far. He had an underwhelming performance in IPL and prior to that in the three game bilateral series against West Indies he scored 4, 41 and 9 which makes us believe De Kock would struggle against a quality pace attack of Sri Lanka and would score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first to get a better understanding of the wicket.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Predicted Playing XI

Charith Asalanka Batter Dhananjaya De Silva Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka heads into this tournament after an impressive series wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka has won four of the last six matches.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Ryan Rickelton Batter Aiden Markram Batter David Miller Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa head into this tournament after a dismal showing against West Indies as they were beaten 3-0 in the bilateral series.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Head to Head

Sri Lanka and South Africa haven’t faced each other in T20 cricket since 2021. South Africa has dominated this fixture in the past and the last time both sides went head to head South Africa won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 5

South Africa: 11

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

South Africa and Sri Lanka go head to head in what seems like a brilliant game for the neutrals. Sri Lanka head into this tournament in phenomenal form as they beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh prior to this tournament. Even though Sri Lanka dominated the games but in only three of the six matches they managed to have a better opening partnership. Considering the fact South African bowlers have been dominated in the powerplay we expect another tough outing for Sri Lanka’s top order. Even though South Africa had a dismal showing against West Indies prior to the World Cup, we believe South Africa would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Sri Lanka vs South Africa Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Kusal Mendis has been in brilliant form for Sri Lanka in 2024 as he has scored 284 runs in nine innings and is the leading run scorer for his side this year. In the last game against Bangladesh, Mendis scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’ top batter

Reeza Hendricks has been one of the most consistent batsmen for South Africa since Jan 2023. Hendricks has scored 423 runs in 10 innings with an average of 42.30 and is the leading run scorer for South Africa in the last two seasons which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Even though Wanindu Hasaranga haven’t played much cricket this season, we are still going to go with him as he has a phenomenal record in T20 World Cup where he has taken 31 wickets in 16 matches and is a top ten wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’ top bowler

Most of the South African bowlers did not take part in the West Indies series where South Africa got outclassed hence it would be hard to make a case based on one series. Marco Jansen has been terrific for South Africa in the powerplay and more often than not takes early wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.