USA vs Canada Match Prediction USA 71 % Chance of Winning CND 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR USA take on Canada in the opening game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 02 at 06:00 AM IST.

USA vs Canada Chance of Winning

USA takes centre stage as one of the host nations as they take on Canada in the inaugural campaign. They are one of the underdogs in this tournament but they registered an historic series win against Bangladesh prior to the World Cup 2-1. USA has won six of the last seven games which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals.

Unlike their opponents, Canada have failed to hit the ground runnings as they were outplayed by USA prior to the World Cup. USA won the series 4-0. We expect Canada to struggle throughout the tournament including this game. As per our calculations, USA are favourites in the upcoming game.

USA’ chances of winning - 71%

Canada’ chances of winning - 29%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

USA vs Canada Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Steven Taylor had a brilliant series against Bangladesh prior to the World Cup as he scored 28 and 31 in the first two matches as USA beat Bangladesh in the bilateral series. We expect Taylor to continue his brilliant form not just in this game but throughout the campaign. Taylor would score well in the upcoming game.

Harsh Thaker had a solid series against USA prior to the World Cup as he scored 13, 34*, 11 and 38 and was one of the most consistent players for Canada in the series. We expect him to continue his brilliant form in the opening game of the tournament and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: USA 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

USA News & Player List

USA Player List

Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Corey Anderson All-rounder Shadley Van Schalkwyk Bowler Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel Bowler Noshtush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Nethralvakar Bowler

USA Team Form

USA head into this tournament after a phenomenal series win against Bangladesh and prior to that they beat Canada 4-0 and have won six of the last seven matches.

Canada News & Player List

Canada Player List

Saad Bin Zafar, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Pargat Singh Batter Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Harsh Thaker All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Nikhil Dutta Bowler Rishiv Joshi Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Canada Team Form

Canada got outplayed in a four game bilateral series against USA prior to the World Cup as USA won the series 4-0.

USA vs Canada Head to Head

USA have dominated this fixture against Canada in T20 format 4-2. Both sides went head to head in a four game bilateral series and USA won the series 4-0.

Head to Head

Canada: 2

USA: 4

USA vs Canada Betting Odds

USA to have a better opening partnership than Canada

Canada and USA go head to head in what feels like a mismatch as USA has dominated this fixture in the past. Both sides went head to head in a four game bilateral series which turned out to be a one sided affair, USA won the series 4-0. In four matches, USA managed an opening stand of 47, 104, 16 and 5. In three of the four matches USA managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

USA vs Canada T20i Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie USA Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Canada Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.295 Bet Now!

USA vs Canada Top Batters

Steven Taylor to be USA’s top batter

Steven Taylor has been brilliant for USA since the inception of T20 cricket in the country as with 742 runs he is the leading run scorer in this format and remains the only batsman who has scored a century in this format. We expect him to play a big role in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’ top batter

Aaron Johnson has been phenomenal for Canada in this format as with 713 runs he is the second highest run scorer for Canada in T20 cricket. He has been in sublime form as in the last series against USA he was the leading run scorer for Canada which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA vs Canada Top Bowlers

Saurabh Nethralvakar to be USA’s top bowler

Saurabh Nethralvakar has been sensational for USA heading into the World Cup as he has bagged eight wickets in 2024 and is expected to play a key role for USA in this tournament. He is the leading wicket taker for USA in T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’ top bowler

Dilon Heyliger has been in sensational form heading into this tournament as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canada in the T20 format. He had a brilliant series against USA even though Canada lost the series, he ended up with four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.