USA vs England Match Prediction USA 7 % Chance of Winning ENG 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.092 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR USA take on England in the 49th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 23 at 08:00 PM IST.

USA vs England Chance of Winning

USA have had a brilliant campaign and regardless of how they have performed in the Super eight, USA players can use this tournament as a stepping stone for future endeavours. As expected USA have found it difficult as they have lost against South Africa and West Indies in the super eight and have been knocked out of the competition.

England had a slow start to the tournament but were superb against Namibia and Oman as they made the Super eight. In the first match they outclassed West Indies and eventually won the game by eight wickets to spare. In the last game they were beaten by South Africa which makes this a must win game. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

USA’ chances of winning - 7%

England’ chances of winning - 93%

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USA vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for USA in this game. England has far more firepower in the locker which has been showcased in the last few matches as they have won three of the last four matches. We believe England will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

We expect England to make a statement once again when they take on USA in what seems like a must win game and eventually NRR could be a deciding factor. We do not think USA has enough quality in the batting department to negate the new ball against a quality bowling attack of England which makes us believe they would score low in powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 63.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.53 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chasing team has had an upper hand in games at this venue. But in this tournament three of the last five matches have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

USA News & Player List

USA Player List

Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Milind Kumar All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Ali Khan Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

USA had a brilliant campaign as they qualified for the Super Eight where they lost the first two matches against South Africa and West Indies and were knocked out of the competition.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Harry Brook Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran Batter Jofra Archer All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Reece Topley All-rounder

England Team Form

England have had a brilliant run of games as they won three games on the bounce but in the last game they were beaten by South Africa which makes this a must win game if they aspire to make the semifinals this term.

USA vs England Head to Head

This would be the first time USA square-off against England in a competitive T20 game.

USA vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than USA

England take on USA in what seems like a must win game if England aspires to make the semi finals this season. This is the first time England and USA square off in a competitive game. On paper, we do not feel USA stand a chance as England have played brilliant cricket especially in the Super Eight even though they lost the last game against South Africa. USA have played brilliant cricket in this tournament as they upset the odds and made the Super Eight. USA have struggled to make an impact in this round as they have lost both games against South Africa and West Indies. We expect USA openers to struggle against England bowling attack and England to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

USA vs England T20i Kensington Oval, Bridgetown USA Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 7.77 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.092 Bet Now!

USA vs England Top Batters

Andries Gous to be USA’s top batter

While Aaron Jones was the star of the show in the group stages for USA, in the Super Eight it has been Andries Gous who has been the shining light for his country. He scored a brilliant half century against South Africa and with 211 runs thus far, Gous is the leading run scorer for USA which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phillip Salt to be England’ top batter

Even though Phillip Salt struggled to make an impact in the last game against South Africa, we are still going to back him as he was sensational against the host nation West Indies as he scored 87 and took his team over the line. He is the leading run scorer for England in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA vs England Top Bowlers

Saurabh Nethralvakar to be USA’s top bowler

USA struggled to go toe to toe against teams in the Super Eight. Regardless, Saurabh Nethralvakar has managed to hold his own and has been brilliant throughout the tournament. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for USA which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jofra Archer to be England’ top bowler

There were some question marks on the fitness of Jofra Archer prior to the tournament as his international career has been impacted with injuries. But he has managed to overcome that and has been the leading wicket taker for England in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.