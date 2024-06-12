USA vs India Match Prediction
USA
8%
Chance of Winning
IND
92%
T20i
Eisenhower Park
Facts:
- With five wickets, Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket taker for India in this tournament.
- India and USA haven’t played a competitive game in the T20 format.
USA vs India Chance of Winning
USA has been the surprise package of the season as they have been dominant on home turf. In the opening game they outclassed Canada and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. The last game was the match of the tournament where they upset the odds and beat Pakistan in the super over.
India were expected to dominate the group stages and they have not disappointed. Surprisingly its been the bowlers who have done all the talking which has resulted in back to back wins in the first two matches. In the last game, India beat Pakistan by six runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- USA’ chances of winning - 8%
- India’ chances of winning - 92%
USA vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In most of the T20 games we see batsmen dominate the proceedings and we see both
sides score high. But at this venue that hasn’t been the case as bowlers have dominated the games thus far and teams have struggled to find boundaries in all games which makes us believe total boundary count would be extremely low.
The wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers with uneven bounce, swing as well as seam assistance which makes things really hard for the batsman especially in the powerplay where you have to negate the new ball. We believe the total wicket count at the venue would be high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 60.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
USA vs India Match Toss Prediction
This has been the first international tournament that has been hosted at the venue and so far it's been a dream wicket for the fast bowlers. In three of the last four matches the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
USA News & Player List
USA Player List
Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Batter
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Monank Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Shadley Van Schalkwyk
|
Bowler
|
Jessy Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Nisarg Patel
|
Bowler
|
Noshtush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Nethralvakar
|
Bowler
USA Team Form
USA continued their brilliant run against Canada in the opening game as they beat Canada with seven wickets to spare and in the last game they beat Pakistan in super over.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India did not play much T20 cricket prior to the tournament but they have been dominant in the first two games against Ireland and Pakistan and remain unbeaten after two matches.
USA vs India Head to Head
USA and India haven’t played a competitive T20 game thus far.
USA vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than USA
India and USA go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as on paper India are far more dominant and have dominated the first two games against Ireland and Pakistan. On the other hand, USA have played excellent cricket thus far and much like their opponents have bagged two wins in two games thus far. India have played both games at this venue and their openers have struggled to get going thus far. Even though Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have struggled to score thus far, we believe it's just a matter of time before both players get going. On the other hand we do not feel USA openers would be able to handle Indian bowlers with the new ball which makes us believe India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
USA vs India
T20i
Eisenhower Park, East Meadow
USA vs India Top Batters
Aaron Jones to be USA’s top batter
Prior to the tournament all eyes were on Aaron Jones as he has been phenomenal for USA over the years and he has not been a disappointment. In the opening game against Canada, he scored 94 off 40 balls and then against Pakistan he scored 36 off 24 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rishabh Pant to be India’ top batter
With Indian openers failing to impress thus far, it's been Rishabh Pant who has taken up the mantle and has been phenomenal for India so far. Pant was promoted in number three which seems unexpected but with 78 runs in two matches he is the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
USA vs India Top Bowlers
Saurabh Nethralvakar to be USA’s top bowler
USA bowlers failed to show up in the opening game but in the last game against Pakistan they bowled brilliantly and Saurabh Nethralvakar ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18. He remains the leading wicket taker for USA this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler
We have no reason to change our pick as Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliant form in the last game against Pakistan where he single handedly took the game away and ended the match with bowling figures of 3/14 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- USA to win @ 7.40 (PariMatch)
- India to win @ 1.09 (PariMatch)
Parimatch