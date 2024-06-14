USA vs Ireland Match Prediction USA 55 % Chance of Winning IRL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.132 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR USA take on Ireland in the 30th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 14 at 08:00 PM IST.

USA vs Ireland Chance of Winning

USA have had a brilliant campaign thus far and for USA to be in contention to make the super eight after three rounds of fixtures makes them one of the biggest surprise packages in this campaign. USA beat Canada and Pakistan in the first two matches but fell short in the last game against India as India won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland have struggled to make an impact in this tournament and have remained winless after two matches as they were beaten by India and Canada. Ireland need maximum points in the last two matches to have an outside chance to make the super eight. As per our calculations, USA are favourites in the upcoming game.

USA’ chances of winning - 55%

Ireland’ chances of winning - 45%

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USA vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

With Florida flooded at the moment, it's highly likely that the game would be called off. Even if that's both the case the conditions would be tough for both batsmen and bowlers as the outfield would be wet and it's highly likely they would be damp on the wicket. We believe this would be a low scoring game and total runs would be extremely low.

As we have stated above the conditions are expected to be tough for both sides and with the outfield expected to be wet it would be difficult for both sides to score freely especially in the powerplay as the ball would be hard and firm. USA bowlers have bowled brilliantly thus far which makes us believe Ireland would score low in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 58.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

This would be the second game that would be played at the venue the first game was called off due to rain. With rain likely to play a major role, we expect both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

USA News & Player List

USA Player List

Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Corey Anderson All-rounder Shadley Van Schalkwyk Bowler Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel Bowler Noshtush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Nethralvakar Bowler

USA Team Form

USA had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won back to back games Canada and Pakistan but in the last game they were beaten by India who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Gareth Delany Batter Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Ben White All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce but have struggled to make an impact as they have lost each of the first two matches and are on the brink of elimination this term.

USA vs Ireland Head to Head

USA and Ireland have squared off twice in T20 format and both sides have one win in this fixture. The last time both sides went head to head was in 2021, Ireland won the game by nine runs.

Head to Head

USA: 1

Ireland: 1

USA vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to have a better opening partnership than USA

Ireland and USA go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both teams. A win for USA would see them seal a place in the super eight and would knock Ireland and Pakistan out of the competition. On the other hand, a win for Ireland would keep them and Pakistan in the competition. USA have had a phenomenal tournament thus far and no one expected them to stay in contention in this tournament but regardless of the result they have struggled in the powerplay and with the absence of their skipper Monank Patel they have struggled even further. In two of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Ireland would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

USA vs Ireland T20i Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill,Florida USA Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.3 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.786 Bet Now!

USA vs Ireland Top Batters

Aaron Jones to be USA’s top batter

Even though Aaron Jones struggled in the last game against India, we are going to stick with him as he has been phenomenal for USA in the first two matches. In the two matches against Canada and Pakistan, Jones scored 94 and 36* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter

It's hard to make any sense from Ireland's batting performance as they collapsed against India and Canada. Even though Andrew Balbirnie has struggled thus far in the tournament we are still going to stick with him as he remains the leading run scorer for Ireland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Saurabh Nethralvakar to be USA’s top bowler

USA struggled to go toe to toe against India in the last game and at the end of the day it was the quality of the Indian batsmen who took them over the line. Saurabh Nethralvakar was once again brilliant on the day as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler

Ireland bowlers have failed to show up in this tournament which makes this a hard pick based on form. Mark Adair has had a decent tournament thus far and even though he has bagged just two wickets in two games, we expect him to turn up in this game and make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.