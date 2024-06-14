USA vs Ireland Match Prediction

USA

55%

Chance of Winning

IRL

45%

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2.39
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Melbet

2.3
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Megapari

2.132
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T20i

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium

USA take on Ireland in the 30th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 14 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Ireland are winless thus far as they have lost back to back games against India and Canada.
  • With 141 runs, Aaron Jones is the leading run scorer for USA in this tournament.

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USA vs Ireland Chance of Winning

USA have had a brilliant campaign thus far and for USA to be in contention to make the super eight after three rounds of fixtures makes them one of the biggest surprise packages in this campaign. USA beat Canada and Pakistan in the first two matches but fell short in the last game against India as India won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland have struggled to make an impact in this tournament and have remained winless after two matches as they were beaten by India and Canada. Ireland need maximum points in the last two matches to have an outside chance to make the super eight. As per our calculations, USA are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • USA’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Ireland’ chances of winning - 45%

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USA vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

With Florida flooded at the moment, it's highly likely that the game would be called off. Even if that's both the case the conditions would be tough for both batsmen and bowlers as the outfield would be wet and it's highly likely they would be damp on the wicket. We believe this would be a low scoring game and total runs would be extremely low.

As we have stated above the conditions are expected to be tough for both sides and with the outfield expected to be wet it would be difficult for both sides to score freely especially in the powerplay as the ball would be hard and firm. USA bowlers have bowled brilliantly thus far which makes us believe Ireland would score low in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Total Wickets Over 12.5

1.81
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Highest Individual Score Over 58.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland

1.77
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USA vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

This would be the second game that would be played at the venue the first game was called off due to rain. With rain likely to play a major role, we expect both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

USA News & Player List

USA Player List

Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir

Batter

Nitish Kumar

Batter

Steven Taylor

Batter

Aaron Jones

All-rounder

Monank Patel

Wicket-keeper

Corey Anderson

All-rounder

Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Bowler

Jessy Singh

All-rounder

Nisarg Patel

Bowler

Noshtush Kenjige

Bowler

Saurabh Nethralvakar

Bowler

USA Team Form

USA had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won back to back games Canada and Pakistan but in the last game they were beaten by India who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Balbirnie

Batter

Paul Stirling

Batter

Harry Tector

Batter

Curtis Campher

All-rounder

Lorcan Tucker

Wicket-keeper

George Dockrell

All-rounder

Gareth Delany

Batter

Mark Adair

All-rounder

Josh Little

Bowler

Craig Young

Bowler

Ben White

All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland head into this tournament on the back of three wins on the bounce but have struggled to make an impact as they have lost each of the first two matches and are on the brink of elimination this term.

USA vs Ireland Head to Head

USA and Ireland have squared off twice in T20 format and both sides have one win in this fixture. The last time both sides went head to head was in 2021, Ireland won the game by nine runs.

Head to Head

USA: 1

Ireland: 1

USA vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to have a better opening partnership than USA

Ireland and USA go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both teams. A win for USA would see them seal a place in the super eight and would knock Ireland and Pakistan out of the competition. On the other hand, a win for Ireland would keep them and Pakistan in the competition. USA have had a phenomenal tournament thus far and no one expected them to stay in contention in this tournament but regardless of the result they have struggled in the powerplay and with the absence of their skipper Monank Patel they have struggled even further. In two of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Ireland would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

USA vs Ireland

T20i

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill,Florida

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USA

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2.39
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2.3
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Ireland

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1.786
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USA vs Ireland Top Batters

Aaron Jones to be USA’s top batter

Even though Aaron Jones struggled in the last game against India, we are going to stick with him as he has been phenomenal for USA in the first two matches. In the two matches against Canada and Pakistan, Jones scored 94 and 36* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Balbirnie to be Ireland’ top batter

It's hard to make any sense from Ireland's batting performance as they collapsed against India and Canada. Even though Andrew Balbirnie has struggled thus far in the tournament we are still going to stick with him as he remains the leading run scorer for Ireland this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Saurabh Nethralvakar to be USA’s top bowler

USA struggled to go toe to toe against India in the last game and at the end of the day it was the quality of the Indian batsmen who took them over the line. Saurabh Nethralvakar was once again brilliant on the day as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’ top bowler

Ireland bowlers have failed to show up in this tournament which makes this a hard pick based on form. Mark Adair has had a decent tournament thus far and even though he has bagged just two wickets in two games, we expect him to turn up in this game and make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

USA

Historically USA and Ireland share identical records in head to head games but looking at the form of two sides in this tournament, USA hold a big advantage as they have won two of the three games thus far. The bookmakers have sided with Ireland in this game and have given them odds as low as 1.72 but we believe USA would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • USA to win @ 2.39 (PariMatch)
  • Ireland to win @ 1.58 (PariMatch)
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