WI (West Indies) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction WI 65 % Chance of Winning AFG 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.593 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies and Afghanistan will clash in the 40th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 18. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

West Indies vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

West Indies will now face Afghanistan in the next Group C fixture. West Indies have displayed a very strong front in terms of their batting and bowling. They managed to win all their three games and are placed at the 2nd place of the Group C standings. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 2.596. The team has entered the super eight and will clash against Afghanistan as a mere formality.

Afghanistan is having a fantastic campaign. They won three games on the trot and told everyone that they are here to play and win. The team is at the top of the Group C standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 4.230. Afghanistan was one of the first teams to go through the super eight. This will be good practice before the next round begins.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 35%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 65%

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West Indies vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has one of the best opening orders in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 55.66 & 38.00 in the competition respectively. The pair has secured 153, 103 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in three games. The team will be confident batting against the West Indies in the next game. That said, they will be scoring over 19 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissalOver 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The surface at Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia generally offers an even contest between bat and ball. However, with showers predicted, the track might contain moisture, tilting itself slightly into the bowlers' favour. There could be some assistance for the fast bowlers early on, with the ball seaming around due to the moisture. However, the conditions will eventually ease out, and the batters can capitalise on the track's pace to get some runs under their belt. The spinners will also be in the game, getting a hint of turn throughout the match. The toss winning captain should opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

It may rain in St. Lucia on June 18. The temperature will peak at 32 degrees Celsius on the day.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Romario Shepherd Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. They won three games in a row and will be looking to claim the top place in their group table.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan will be happy after their performance in the competition. They have great batters in the team but their bowlers are winning them games in the competition. They will now look to keep the same momentum in the next game.

West Indies vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 7 times where West Indies leads the tally by 4-3.

West Indies won- 4

Afghanistan won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

West Indies cruised through their third victory in the competition. They went against New Zealand in the last game. Batting first, West Indies scored 149/9 in the game. It was a decent batting effort from the team. Sherfane Rutherford was the best batter in the game with an unbeaten 68 in the match. However, West Indies were extremely prepared with their bowling. New Zealand posted 136/9 in the game, losing it by 13 runs. Alzarri Joseph picked 4 wickets whereas Gudakesh Motie managed to pluck 3 wickets.

Afghanistan have been ruthless in the competition. They went against Papua New Guinea in the last game. Batting first, PNG were all out for 95 runs in the game. Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as the best bowler with 3 wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq also picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Afghanistan scored 101/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Gulbadin Naib smashed an unbeaten 49 in the match. Afghanistan will now clash against the West Indies in the 40th game of the competition.

West Indies vs Afghanistan T20i Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.492 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the top batters from Afghanistan. The batter recently finished playing in the IPL and delivered promising performances. Gurbaz knocked 76, 80 & 11 in the three games of the competition. He averages at 55.66 in the tournament and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies will be up against Afghanistan in the next game who are known for their pace in the competition. He struck 22, 27 & 17 runs in the three games so far. He averages at 22.00 in the competition and will strike hard in the next game.

West Indies vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been very aggressive with the ball in the competition. He has taken 12 wickets in 3 games and helped his team clinch the victories in the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game.

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies

Alzarri Joseph is relentless in the competition. He has taken 8 wickets in 3 games of the competition and played a major role in the qualification of the team in the Super 8. He has an economy rate of 7.37 in the competition. He took 4 wickets for 19 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.