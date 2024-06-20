WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction ENG 45 % Chance of Winning WI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.938 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies and England will clash in the 42nd game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 20. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies will now face England in their first Super eight fixture. The team has won four consecutive outings in the Group C games. They finished at the top place of the Group C standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 3.257. The team posted a very strong win against Afghanistan in their last game. They look ready and prepared for their next challenge.

England started out with a loss but the team posted two wins to qualify for the Super eight. They finished second in the Group B standings with 5 points and a net run rate of 3.611. They won their last game against Namibia and will now contest against West Indies in their next outing.

England’s chance of winning: 45%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 55%

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West Indies vs England Betting Tips

England to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

England are facing problems with consistency in the competition. Their opening order revolves around Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in the competition. They have scored 73, 12 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Buttler and Salt average at 33.00 & 20.00 respectively in the competition. Moreover, West Indies bowlers are ruthless and will not make it easy for the English batters to score runs. That said, England will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs England Toss Prediction

The surface at Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia generally offers an even contest between bat and ball. However, with showers predicted, the track might contain moisture, tilting itself slightly into the bowlers' favour. There could be some assistance for the fast bowlers early on, with the ball seaming around due to the moisture. However, the conditions will eventually ease out, and the batters can capitalise on the track's pace to get some runs under their belt. The spinners will also be in the game, getting a hint of turn throughout the match. The toss winning captain should opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain in St. Lucia on June 20. The temperature will peak at 31 degrees Celsius on the day.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Romario Shepherd Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. They struck 218 runs in the last game and gave a message to everyone that they are here to win. With that level of performance, they will be extremely confident with their squad for the next game.

England Players List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Batter Jos Buttler (c) Wicket-keeper Phil Salt Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Recent Form

England will be happy after their last win in the competition. They finished second and qualified for the super eight. However, things will get harder from here. Their batting order looks pale. The bowlers look well but need to do better against the aggressive West Indies bowling order.

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 29 times where West Indies lead the tally by 17-12.

West Indies won- 17

England won- 12

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies cruised through their fourth victory in the competition. They defied the slow nature of the pitch and kept on hitting hard in the game. They scored 218/5 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the best batter with 98 runs to his name. Johnson Charles chipped in 43 runs. The bowlers did a fantastic job as well. They restricted Afghanistan to 114 in the game while picking all their wickets. West Indies won the game by 104 runs. Obed McCoy picked 3 wickets while Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein picked 2 wickets each.

England clashed against Namibia in the last game. They delivered a series of underwhelming batting performances but their bowlers have been fantastic in the competition. They scored 122 runs in the last game for the loss of 5 wickets. Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 47 whereas Jonny Bairstow scored 31. Namibia could only post 84/3 in the game, losing the match by 41 runs (DLS Method). Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer picked a wicket each. England has to be better in their first Super Eight fixture.

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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be the top batter for England

Jonny Bairstow will be the top batting pick from England. He struck 31 runs in the last game. He will be looking to finally unleash his striking abilities in the next game.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies will be up against England in the next game who are known for their pace in the competition. He struck 98 runs in his last game against Afghanistan. He averages at 41.00 in the competition and will strike hard in the next game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be the top bowler for England

Jofra Archer took his sweet time to make his return to international cricket. Today, he is the leading wicket-taker in the squad. He has 5 wickets in 4 games and has kept his economy rate under 6. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies

Akeal Hosein is relentless in the competition. He has taken 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition and played a major role in the qualification of the team in the Super 8. He has an economy rate of 4.13 in the competition. He took 2 wickets for 21 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.