WI (West Indies) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction WI 60 % Chance of Winning NEW 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.744 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies and New Zealand will clash in the 26th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on June 13. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

West Indies vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

West Indies will now face New Zealand in Group C. It is time for the team to face the strong teams in the competition. The team is placed at the second place of the Group C table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 3.574. West Indies will be looking to maintain their top form in the competition and win the next game at home conditions.

New Zealand had a terrible start to their campaign. Despite a stellar squad, the team were stunned by the Afghanistan bowling attack in the last game. With a loss, New Zealand are placed at the bottom of the Group C standings. They have a net run rate of -4.200 in the competition. It will be a do-or-die game for New Zealand as they are on the verge of getting eliminated from the ICC WT20 24 in the group stages.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 40%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 60%

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West Indies vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

New Zealand played their last T20I series against Pakistan. The team managed to deliver promising performances in the three games they have played. Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell opened for the team. The team posted the scores of 16, 42, 56 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the four T20Is. However, the team’s opening order changed to Finn Allen and Devon Conway in this T20 World cup. Devon Conway is going through a rough time. He could not gather many runs in the recently concluded IPL as well. Allen is also suffering from inconsistency in his form. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad typically offers good support to batters. The surface is known for being hard and sporting a decent covering of grass. The pitch generally offers consistent bounce, which can be exploited by both seamers and spinners. In 7 T20Is, the results have favoured the team chasing the target 4 times. But as far as Men's cricket is concerned, three victories in the last four games have come while defending the target. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy. The temperature will range between 25 and 31 degree Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Romario Shepherd Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were fantastic with the ball in the last game. They restricted Uganda to only 39 runs. It was a huge win for the team by a margin of 134 runs.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson (c) Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Finn Allen Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand will play their second game of the competition. They have a fantastic mix of players. Despite their strengths, the team was a victim of Afghanistan’s bowling attack in the last game. The entire team fell at 75 runs. They will be hoping for a better performance in the next game.

West Indies vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 19 times where New Zealand leads the tally by 10-4.

West Indies won- 4

New Zealand won- 10

No result/ Abandoned- 5

West Indies vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Kane Williamson's team did not have the start they had hoped for their World cup campaign. They clashed against Afghanistan in their last outing. New Zealand restricted Afghanistan to 159 for the loss of 6 wickets after inviting them to bat first. Trent Boult and Matt Henry took two wickets each. While chasing, New Zealand kept losing wickets pretty early in the game. They failed to the trap set by Fazalhaq Farooqi (4 wickets) & Rashid Khan (4 Wickets) to get bowled out on 75. Glenn Phillips scored 18 runs while Matt Henry chipped in 12 runs and were the only two-digit scorers. The team faced an 84-run defeat.

West Indies played against Uganda in their previous World Cup 2024 game. Batting first West Indies secured 173/5 in the game. It was a fantastic start from the openers. Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russel (30*) were the top scorers of the game and helped the side to bring up a huge total. Uganda were pushed back by the bowlers as they were all out at 39 runs, losing the game by 134 runs. Akeal Hosein picked 5 wickets whereas Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets.

West Indies vs New Zealand T20i Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.195 Bet Now!

West Indies vs New Zealand Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips who has 337 runs in 8 innings against West Indies at a strike rate of 182.16 will play a crucial role in this game. He was the top batter in the last game with 18 runs.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies will be up against New Zealand in the next game who are known for their pace in the competition. He struck 22 & 27 runs in the two games so far. He averages at 24.50 in the competition and will strike hard in the next game.

West Indies vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Trent Boult holds a lot of experience in white ball cricket. He has extraordinary pace and swing in his deliveries. He took 2 wickets in the last game for 22 runs. He will be expected to bowl fiercely in the next game too.

Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies

Akeal Hosein was relentless in the last game. He took 5 wickets against Uganda and only gave away 11 runs in the process. With that, he has 6 wickets in 2 games.