WI (West Indies) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
WI
60%
Chance of Winning
NEW
40%
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand leads the tally by 10-4 in the last 19 clashes between the sides.
- West Indies are second in the group C standings whereas New Zealand are currently at the bottom of the same list.
West Indies vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
West Indies will now face New Zealand in Group C. It is time for the team to face the strong teams in the competition. The team is placed at the second place of the Group C table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 3.574. West Indies will be looking to maintain their top form in the competition and win the next game at home conditions.
New Zealand had a terrible start to their campaign. Despite a stellar squad, the team were stunned by the Afghanistan bowling attack in the last game. With a loss, New Zealand are placed at the bottom of the Group C standings. They have a net run rate of -4.200 in the competition. It will be a do-or-die game for New Zealand as they are on the verge of getting eliminated from the ICC WT20 24 in the group stages.
- New Zealand’s chance of winning: 40%
- West Indies’s chance of winning: 60%
West Indies vs New Zealand Betting Tips
New Zealand to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
New Zealand played their last T20I series against Pakistan. The team managed to deliver promising performances in the three games they have played. Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell opened for the team. The team posted the scores of 16, 42, 56 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the four T20Is. However, the team’s opening order changed to Finn Allen and Devon Conway in this T20 World cup. Devon Conway is going through a rough time. He could not gather many runs in the recently concluded IPL as well. Allen is also suffering from inconsistency in his form. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: West Indies
West Indies vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad typically offers good support to batters. The surface is known for being hard and sporting a decent covering of grass. The pitch generally offers consistent bounce, which can be exploited by both seamers and spinners. In 7 T20Is, the results have favoured the team chasing the target 4 times. But as far as Men's cricket is concerned, three victories in the last four games have come while defending the target. The team winning the toss should bat first.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy. The temperature will range between 25 and 31 degree Celsius.
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies were fantastic with the ball in the last game. They restricted Uganda to only 39 runs. It was a huge win for the team by a margin of 134 runs.
New Zealand Player List
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kane Williamson (c)
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand will play their second game of the competition. They have a fantastic mix of players. Despite their strengths, the team was a victim of Afghanistan’s bowling attack in the last game. The entire team fell at 75 runs. They will be hoping for a better performance in the next game.
West Indies vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 19 times where New Zealand leads the tally by 10-4.
West Indies won- 4
New Zealand won- 10
No result/ Abandoned- 5
West Indies vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Kane Williamson's team did not have the start they had hoped for their World cup campaign. They clashed against Afghanistan in their last outing. New Zealand restricted Afghanistan to 159 for the loss of 6 wickets after inviting them to bat first. Trent Boult and Matt Henry took two wickets each. While chasing, New Zealand kept losing wickets pretty early in the game. They failed to the trap set by Fazalhaq Farooqi (4 wickets) & Rashid Khan (4 Wickets) to get bowled out on 75. Glenn Phillips scored 18 runs while Matt Henry chipped in 12 runs and were the only two-digit scorers. The team faced an 84-run defeat.
West Indies played against Uganda in their previous World Cup 2024 game. Batting first West Indies secured 173/5 in the game. It was a fantastic start from the openers. Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russel (30*) were the top scorers of the game and helped the side to bring up a huge total. Uganda were pushed back by the bowlers as they were all out at 39 runs, losing the game by 134 runs. Akeal Hosein picked 5 wickets whereas Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets.
West Indies vs New Zealand
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
West Indies vs New Zealand Top Batters
Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand
Glenn Phillips who has 337 runs in 8 innings against West Indies at a strike rate of 182.16 will play a crucial role in this game. He was the top batter in the last game with 18 runs.
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies
West Indies will be up against New Zealand in the next game who are known for their pace in the competition. He struck 22 & 27 runs in the two games so far. He averages at 24.50 in the competition and will strike hard in the next game.
West Indies vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Trent Boult to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Trent Boult holds a lot of experience in white ball cricket. He has extraordinary pace and swing in his deliveries. He took 2 wickets in the last game for 22 runs. He will be expected to bowl fiercely in the next game too.
Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies
Akeal Hosein was relentless in the last game. He took 5 wickets against Uganda and only gave away 11 runs in the process. With that, he has 6 wickets in 2 games.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
New Zealand to win @ 2,26 (Parimatch)
West Indies to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Parimatch