WI (West Indies) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction
WI
99%
Chance of Winning
PNG
1%
T20i
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- With 1618 runs, Tony Ura is the leading run scorer for Papua New Guinea in T20 cricket.
- West Indies have not played against Papua New Guinea in the T20 format.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning
West Indies takes centre stage as one of the host nations and takes on Papua New Guinea in the opening game. West Indies had a brilliant series against South Africa as they outclassed them and won the series 3-0. They head into this tournament after four wins in the last four matches.
Papua New Guinea head into this tournament in great form as they have won three of the last four games but apart from Bangladesh they haven’t faced a test playing nation in their history which makes stats a bit irrelevant to look at. It's hard to make a case for PNG in this fixture and as per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 99%
- Papua New Guinea’ chances of winning - 1%
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Brandon King struggled for consistency in 2023 but has been in brilliant touch prior to the World Cup as he has scored 217 runs in five matches which also includes two half centuries. We believe King would have a great tournament and will score well in the upcoming game.
Sese Bau has had a brilliant year thus far as he has scored 195 runs in eight matches which also includes two half centuries. But in the last few games, bau has struggled for form and considering the fact they take on West Indies which would be the toughest game PNG has played thus far, we expect him to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 11.5
Highest Individual Score Over 62.5
Highest Opening Partnership: West Indies
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Each of the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies head into this tournament as one of the favourites considering the fact they play at home. Prior to the World Cup they beat South Africa 3-0.
Papua New Guinea News & Player List
Papua New Guinea Player List
Assadollah Vala, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony Ura
|
Batter
|
Sese Bau
|
Batter
|
CJ Amini
|
Batter
|
Lega Siaka
|
All-rounder
|
Kipling Doriga
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hiri Hiri
|
All-rounder
|
John Kariko
|
Batter
|
Sema Kamea
|
All-rounder
|
Hila Vare
|
Bowler
|
Norman Vanua
|
Bowler
|
Jack Gardner
|
All-rounder
Papua New Guinea Team Form
Papua New Guinea haven’t played T20 cricket since March but have won three of the last four matches and would be hoping to continue their brilliant form when they take on West Indies in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head
West Indies and Papua New Guinea haven’t gone head to head in T20 cricket prior to this game.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea and West Indies go head to head in what feels like an easy outing for the Caribbean outfit. Papua New Guinea haven’t competed against a test playing team apart from Bangladesh which makes this game a complete mismatch and prior records mean nothing. We expect West Indies to cruise past PNG in the upcoming game as they are just a better team on paper and in all departments. We expect West Indies openers to do well in the powerplay and we also expect their bowlers to have a field day. West Indies would have a better opening partnership and it's a great opportunity to make some quick and easy financial gains.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
T20i
Providence Stadium, Providence
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran has been one of the most consistent players for West Indies in T20 format; he showcased his class in the IPL as he was one of the key contributors for Lucknow Super Giants. A lot would depend on Pooran’s form for West Indies to go all the way which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tony Ura to be Papua New Guinea’ top batter
Tony Ura has been a phenomenon in his home land since the inception of T20 cricket in Papua New Guinea. Ura has been there all along and has scored 1618 runs in 56 matches and is the leading run scorer in T20 cricket. He remains the only batsman who has scored a century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Top Bowlers
Andre Russell to be West Indies’s top bowler
Andre Russell would be hoping to continue his brilliance from the IPL into this tournament. With the injury to Jason Holder, the onus would be on Russell’s shoulders as he is one of the most experienced players in the West Indies squad. We expect Russell to excel in this game which makes him our top pick in this fixture.
Norman Vanua to be Papua New Guinea’ top bowler
Norman Vanua has spearheaded the bowling department for Papua New Guinea since T20 cricket started in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. With 63 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PNG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- West Indies to win @ 1.01 (PariMatch)
- Papua New Guinea to win @ 15.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch