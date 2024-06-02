WI (West Indies) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction WI 99 % Chance of Winning PNG 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.022 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on Papua New Guinea in the second game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 02 at 08:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

West Indies takes centre stage as one of the host nations and takes on Papua New Guinea in the opening game. West Indies had a brilliant series against South Africa as they outclassed them and won the series 3-0. They head into this tournament after four wins in the last four matches.

Papua New Guinea head into this tournament in great form as they have won three of the last four games but apart from Bangladesh they haven’t faced a test playing nation in their history which makes stats a bit irrelevant to look at. It's hard to make a case for PNG in this fixture and as per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 99%

Papua New Guinea’ chances of winning - 1%

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West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brandon King struggled for consistency in 2023 but has been in brilliant touch prior to the World Cup as he has scored 217 runs in five matches which also includes two half centuries. We believe King would have a great tournament and will score well in the upcoming game.

Sese Bau has had a brilliant year thus far as he has scored 195 runs in eight matches which also includes two half centuries. But in the last few games, bau has struggled for form and considering the fact they take on West Indies which would be the toughest game PNG has played thus far, we expect him to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 11.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 62.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: West Indies 1.36 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Each of the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Rovman Powell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this tournament as one of the favourites considering the fact they play at home. Prior to the World Cup they beat South Africa 3-0.

Papua New Guinea News & Player List

Papua New Guinea Player List

Assadollah Vala, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura Batter Sese Bau Batter CJ Amini Batter Lega Siaka All-rounder Kipling Doriga Wicket-keeper Hiri Hiri All-rounder John Kariko Batter Sema Kamea All-rounder Hila Vare Bowler Norman Vanua Bowler Jack Gardner All-rounder

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Papua New Guinea haven’t played T20 cricket since March but have won three of the last four matches and would be hoping to continue their brilliant form when they take on West Indies in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head

West Indies and Papua New Guinea haven’t gone head to head in T20 cricket prior to this game.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea and West Indies go head to head in what feels like an easy outing for the Caribbean outfit. Papua New Guinea haven’t competed against a test playing team apart from Bangladesh which makes this game a complete mismatch and prior records mean nothing. We expect West Indies to cruise past PNG in the upcoming game as they are just a better team on paper and in all departments. We expect West Indies openers to do well in the powerplay and we also expect their bowlers to have a field day. West Indies would have a better opening partnership and it's a great opportunity to make some quick and easy financial gains.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20i Providence Stadium, Providence West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Papua New Guinea Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 15.5 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran has been one of the most consistent players for West Indies in T20 format; he showcased his class in the IPL as he was one of the key contributors for Lucknow Super Giants. A lot would depend on Pooran’s form for West Indies to go all the way which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tony Ura to be Papua New Guinea’ top batter

Tony Ura has been a phenomenon in his home land since the inception of T20 cricket in Papua New Guinea. Ura has been there all along and has scored 1618 runs in 56 matches and is the leading run scorer in T20 cricket. He remains the only batsman who has scored a century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Top Bowlers

Andre Russell to be West Indies’s top bowler

Andre Russell would be hoping to continue his brilliance from the IPL into this tournament. With the injury to Jason Holder, the onus would be on Russell’s shoulders as he is one of the most experienced players in the West Indies squad. We expect Russell to excel in this game which makes him our top pick in this fixture.

Norman Vanua to be Papua New Guinea’ top bowler

Norman Vanua has spearheaded the bowling department for Papua New Guinea since T20 cricket started in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side. With 63 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PNG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.