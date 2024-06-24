WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction WI 54 % Chance of Winning SA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.834 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on South Africa in the 50th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 24 at 06:00 AM IST.

West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning

West Indies have had a solid campaign thus far as they had four wins in four matches in the group stages and made the Super Eight. In the first game they got outplayed by England who won the game with eight wickets to spare. In the last game West Indies managed to turn things around and beat USA with nine wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents South Africa were sublime in the group stages as they registered four wins in four matches and qualified for the Super Eight. South Africa has continued their impressive run as they have won both matches against USA and England. As per our calculations, West Indies are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 54%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 46%

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West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two starting 11 this feels like a great game for the neutrals as both sides are filled with fire power and we might see both teams score high in this fixture. With South Africa top order scoring well in the last few games we expect the total boundary count in this game to be extremely high.

Reeza Hendricks has struggled to get going and haven’t looked comfortable at all in this tournament. So far this season, Hendricks has scored 80 runs in six matches with an average of 13.33 which is pretty low. We expect Hendricks to struggle in the upcoming game and will score low once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the games at the venue have been dominated by teams bowling first which has been the case in this tournament as well as five of the six games has been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope Batter Rovman Powell Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies has been impressive thus far as they had four wins in four games in the group stages but lost against England in Super Eight. In the last game they beat USA with nine wickets to spare.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter David Miller Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have been impressive thus far as they have a perfect record with six wins in six games thus far in this competition.

West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head

West Indies and South Africa have identical records in head to head games with 11 wins each. Both sides went head to head prior to the World Cup, West Indies won the series 3-0.

West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

South Africa and West Indies go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals as it feels like a knockout game with the winner advancing to the semi finals. Both sides have had a sensational campaign thus far. On one hand West Indies has won five of the six games thus far and on the other hand, South Africa have a perfect record with six wins in six games. Even though South Africa has dominated games thus far Reeza Hendricks has struggled to get going throughout the campaign which makes us believe West Indies would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

West Indies vs South Africa T20i Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran has had a sensational campaign thus far. Even though we haven’t seen a big score in super eight, we are still going to back him in this fixture. In the last two matches, Pooran has scored 36 and 27* and is the leading run scorer for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter

Quinton de Kock had an underwhelming start to the campaign as he struggled to get going in the group stages but when it mattered the most De Kock showcased his class. In Super Eight, in two games, De Kock has scored 74 and 65 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler

Alzarri Joseph has had an incredible campaign thus far and he has continued his impressive form in the Super Eight as in the last game against USA he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/31 and is the leading wicket taker for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be South Africa’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje has had a fabulous campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for South Africa and has been one of the main reasons behind South Africa’s perfect record thus far. He is the leading wicket taker for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.