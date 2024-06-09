WI (West Indies) vs UGA (Uganda) Match Prediction
WI
99%
Chance of Winning
UGA
1%
T20i
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- West Indies and Uganda have never met in the format before.
- West Indies lead the group table whereas Uganda are placed 3rd in the Group standings.
West Indies vs Uganda Chance of Winning
The ICC T20I World Cup 2024 is up and running and is already creating a buzz in the cricketing world with big teams having played their first match.
West Indies thrashed South Africa in a 3-0 whitewash before entering the World Cup. The team looks in fantastic form and determined to bring the cup home. They began their world cup campaign with a win against Papua New Guinea in the first game. With that, they are placed at the 2nd place of Group C standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.411.
Uganda were extremely happy after their qualification in the World Cup 2024. The team started their campaign with a loss against Afghanistan. However, the team recovered a bit with a win over Papua New Guinea in the next game. The team is placed at the 3rd place with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.952. Uganda faces a massive challenge against the strong West Indies but they look determined to deliver a promising performance.
Uganda's chance of winning: 1%
West Indies' chance of winning: 99%
West Indies vs Uganda Betting Tips
Uganda to score under 9.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)
Uganda made it to the T20 World Cup but will face tough teams in the competition. The side has played two games in the competition. Only two batters were able to post a two-digit score while all the other batsmen went out cheaply in both the games. Ronak Patel and Simon Ssesazi opened for the side in the first game and posted an opening partnership of 4 runs before Patel lost his wicket. Ssesazi soon followed him to the dugout. In the second game, Roger Mukasa opened alongside Ssesazi but could only post 1 run as their opening partnership. Looking at their form, the team can expect an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Uganda’s opening partnership Over 9.5 runs
West Indies’s opening partnership Over 25.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: West Indies
West Indies vs Uganda Toss Prediction
The wicket at Providence Stadium has already seen two games in this tournament. We saw the team setting the target in both games, enjoying the better batting conditions. In the second innings of the matches, the wicket seemed to have slowed down, and stroke-making was not easy. So, the spinners will play a big role in this game, and the batters from the team batting first could be beneficial choices.
Weather Report
The forecast is for very humid conditions throughout this game in Providence. There is a slight chance of rain earlier on but then the second half of the game will be dry with the temperature up at 28 degrees.
Uganda Player List
Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, and Ronak Patel.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Simon Ssesazi
|
Batter
|
Roger Mukasa
|
Batter
|
Dinesh Nakrani
|
All-rounder
|
Riazat Ali Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Alpesh Ramjani
|
All-rounder
|
Frank Nsubuga
|
All-rounder
|
Brian Masaba (c)
|
Batter
|
Fred Achelam
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cosmas Kyewuta
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Hassun
|
Bowler
|
Henry Ssenyondo
|
Bowler
Uganda Team Form
The Ugandan cricket team has shown promising form, securing their historic first appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team lost their first game by a huge margin. The team returned with a win in the next game. They have a weak batting and bowling order.
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies were fantastic with the ball in the first game. They restricted PNG to 136 runs in the last game. The team successfully chased down the target and won the game by a good margin.
West Indies vs Uganda Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never collided once in the format.
Uganda Won: 0
West Indies Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
West Indies vs Uganda Betting Odds
In their last T20 match, West Indies clashed against Papua New Guinea. Batting first, PNG scored 136/8 in the game. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell picked 2 wickets each. It was a low target for the team. While chasing, Brandon King scored 34 runs while Roston Chase dragged the team to the finish line with an unbeaten 42 in the game. West Indies were 137/5 by the end of the game, winning it by 5 wickets.
Uganda had a disappointing start to their campaign. They lost against Afghanistan in the first game. In their second game, they met with PNG. Batting first, PNG scored 77/10. Uganda bowlers were fantastic. Frank Nsubuga, Alpesh Ramjhani, Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Uganda scored 78/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Riazat Ali Khan scored 33 runs, highest from the side.
West Indies vs Uganda
T20i
Providence Stadium, Providence
West Indies vs Uganda Top Batters
Roston Chase to be the top batter for West Indies
Hailed for his cool temperament and impressive batting skills, Roston Chase is a key figure for the West Indies team. He scored an unbeaten 42 runs in the last game and pulled his side to the finish line. He will come in as the best batter from the West Indies.
Riazat Ali Shah to be the top batter for Uganda
In Uganda's upcoming match against West Indies, Riazat Ali Shah is expected to be their top batter. He is known for his aggressive batting style and has been a consistent performer for the team. He scored 11 runs in the first game but returned to post 33 runs in the last game.
West Indies vs Uganda Top Bowlers
Andre Russell to be the top bowler for West Indies
Known for his explosive batting and effective bowling, Andre Russell brings a dynamic edge to the West Indies lineup. He was fantastic in the IPL and picked important wickets to aid his team lift the trophy. He picked 2 wickets for 19 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Cosmas Kyewuta to be the top bowler for Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta has picked 4 wickets in 2 games so far. He picked 2 wickets for 17 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler from Uganda in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
Uganda to win the match @ 15.00 (Parimatch)
West Indies to win the match @ 1.01 (Parimatch)
Parimatch