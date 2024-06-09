WI (West Indies) vs UGA (Uganda) Match Prediction WI 99 % Chance of Winning UGA 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.025 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies and Uganda will clash in the 18th game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be held at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 9, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

West Indies vs Uganda Chance of Winning

The ICC T20I World Cup 2024 is up and running and is already creating a buzz in the cricketing world with big teams having played their first match.

West Indies thrashed South Africa in a 3-0 whitewash before entering the World Cup. The team looks in fantastic form and determined to bring the cup home. They began their world cup campaign with a win against Papua New Guinea in the first game. With that, they are placed at the 2nd place of Group C standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.411.

Uganda were extremely happy after their qualification in the World Cup 2024. The team started their campaign with a loss against Afghanistan. However, the team recovered a bit with a win over Papua New Guinea in the next game. The team is placed at the 3rd place with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.952. Uganda faces a massive challenge against the strong West Indies but they look determined to deliver a promising performance.

Uganda's chance of winning: 1%

West Indies' chance of winning: 99%

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West Indies vs Uganda Betting Tips

Uganda to score under 9.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Uganda made it to the T20 World Cup but will face tough teams in the competition. The side has played two games in the competition. Only two batters were able to post a two-digit score while all the other batsmen went out cheaply in both the games. Ronak Patel and Simon Ssesazi opened for the side in the first game and posted an opening partnership of 4 runs before Patel lost his wicket. Ssesazi soon followed him to the dugout. In the second game, Roger Mukasa opened alongside Ssesazi but could only post 1 run as their opening partnership. Looking at their form, the team can expect an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Uganda’s opening partnership Over 9.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies’s opening partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: West Indies 1.15 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Uganda Toss Prediction

The wicket at Providence Stadium has already seen two games in this tournament. We saw the team setting the target in both games, enjoying the better batting conditions. In the second innings of the matches, the wicket seemed to have slowed down, and stroke-making was not easy. So, the spinners will play a big role in this game, and the batters from the team batting first could be beneficial choices.

Weather Report

The forecast is for very humid conditions throughout this game in Providence. There is a slight chance of rain earlier on but then the second half of the game will be dry with the temperature up at 28 degrees.

Uganda Player List

Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, and Ronak Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Simon Ssesazi Batter Roger Mukasa Batter Dinesh Nakrani All-rounder Riazat Ali Shah All-rounder Alpesh Ramjani All-rounder Frank Nsubuga All-rounder Brian Masaba (c) Batter Fred Achelam Wicket-keeper Cosmas Kyewuta Bowler Bilal Hassun Bowler Henry Ssenyondo Bowler

Uganda Team Form

The Ugandan cricket team has shown promising form, securing their historic first appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team lost their first game by a huge margin. The team returned with a win in the next game. They have a weak batting and bowling order.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Romario Shepherd Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were fantastic with the ball in the first game. They restricted PNG to 136 runs in the last game. The team successfully chased down the target and won the game by a good margin.

West Indies vs Uganda Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never collided once in the format.

Uganda Won: 0

West Indies Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

West Indies vs Uganda Betting Odds

In their last T20 match, West Indies clashed against Papua New Guinea. Batting first, PNG scored 136/8 in the game. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell picked 2 wickets each. It was a low target for the team. While chasing, Brandon King scored 34 runs while Roston Chase dragged the team to the finish line with an unbeaten 42 in the game. West Indies were 137/5 by the end of the game, winning it by 5 wickets.

Uganda had a disappointing start to their campaign. They lost against Afghanistan in the first game. In their second game, they met with PNG. Batting first, PNG scored 77/10. Uganda bowlers were fantastic. Frank Nsubuga, Alpesh Ramjhani, Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Uganda scored 78/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Riazat Ali Khan scored 33 runs, highest from the side.

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West Indies vs Uganda Top Batters

Roston Chase to be the top batter for West Indies

Hailed for his cool temperament and impressive batting skills, Roston Chase is a key figure for the West Indies team. He scored an unbeaten 42 runs in the last game and pulled his side to the finish line. He will come in as the best batter from the West Indies.

Riazat Ali Shah to be the top batter for Uganda

In Uganda's upcoming match against West Indies, Riazat Ali Shah is expected to be their top batter. He is known for his aggressive batting style and has been a consistent performer for the team. He scored 11 runs in the first game but returned to post 33 runs in the last game.

West Indies vs Uganda Top Bowlers

Andre Russell to be the top bowler for West Indies

Known for his explosive batting and effective bowling, Andre Russell brings a dynamic edge to the West Indies lineup. He was fantastic in the IPL and picked important wickets to aid his team lift the trophy. He picked 2 wickets for 19 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Cosmas Kyewuta to be the top bowler for Uganda

Cosmas Kyewuta has picked 4 wickets in 2 games so far. He picked 2 wickets for 17 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler from Uganda in the next game.