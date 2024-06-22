West Indies vs USA Match Prediction USA 15 % Chance of Winning WI 85 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.144 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies and USA will clash in the 46th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 22. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

West Indies vs USA Chance of Winning

West Indies are coming off an 8-wicket loss to England in their first Super 8 game. They finished at the top spot of their respective group table. However, things didn't go well in their last fixture. With a loss, they are placed at the bottom of the Group 2 table. They have a net run rate of -1.343. The team will be looking to get back into the competition with a win here.

The USA will be very happy with their campaign in the world cup. The team finished second in their group table. However, the team lost their first Super Eight game against South Africa in the competition. With a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of the Group 2 table. They have a net run rate of -0.900 in the competition.

USA’s chance of winning: 15%

West Indies’s chance of winning: 85%

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West Indies vs USA Betting Tips

USA to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

The USA are facing problems with consistency in the competition. Their opening order revolves around Andries Gous and Steven Taylor in the competition. Taylor and Gous average at 60.66 & 15.00 respectively in the format. The team posted the scores of 0, 36, 0 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games in the competition. The batters definitely have the skill to carry out an expensive innings. They will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch USA’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies 1.51 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs USA Toss Prediction

The surface at Kensington Oval was on the drier side for the high-voltage India vs Afghanistan match. For this game, we expect a similar pitch where the ball might hold up a bit after pitching. While there won't be significant seam movement, the pacers will likely roll their fingers and focus on bowling more cutters and slow balls than seam-up deliveries. Captain winning the toss here will definitely bowl first.

Weather Report

It will be a warm, cloudy and humid evening in Barbados on Friday with a slight chance of rain throughout. The temperature will be in the high twenties from start to finish.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Batter Johnson Charles Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. However, they faced their first loss of the competition against England. They batted well but their bowling order could do much in the last game.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Jessy Singh Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler Ali Khan All-rounder

USA Team Form

The USA has impressed everyone with their performance in the world cup. They are competing amongst the strongest cricketing teams in the Super eight. They lost the last game but they put up promising performances in the game. The team relies too much on a few players while the others need to step up.

West Indies vs USA Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed in the format before. This will be their first meeting in the format.

West Indies won- 0

USA won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

West Indies vs USA Betting Odds

West Indies went against England in their first Super eight fixture. They were confident but things didn't go as planned. Batting first , the West Indies amassed 180/4 in 20 overs. They looked content with the total and it was now up to their bowlers to defend the target. Johnson Charles scored 38 runs while Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell scored 36 runs each in the game. However, England chased down the target by scoring 181/2 with 15 balls remaining in the game. They won the game by 8 wickets. It was a poor bowling performance from the West Indies. Roston Chase and Andre Russell picked a wicket each.

The USA clashed against South Africa in the last game. South Africa dominated the game and won it by 18 runs. Batting first, the Proteas scored 194/4 in the game. Harmeet Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar picked 2 wickets each in the game. During the chase, the US were pretty determined. Andries Gous scored an unbeaten 80 whereas Harmeet Singh posted 38 runs in the game. USA reached 176/6 in 20 overs and submitted defeat. They will be hoping for a better performance in the next game against West Indies.

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West Indies vs USA Top Batters

Andries Gous to be the top batter for USA

The keeper-batter was in fine form against South Africa as he smashed five fours and five sixes as he posted his highest T20I score, an unbeaten 80 runs in the last game. He has 182 runs in 4 games and averages at 60.66.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies will be up against USA in the next game who are known for their pace in the competition. He struck 36 runs in his last game against England. He has 200 runs in 5 games and averages at 40.00 in the competition. Pooran will strike hard in the next game.

West Indies vs USA Top Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA

The opening bowler has combined accuracy and well disguised slower-balls in this tournament and we expect him to be a huge asset for USA again in this fixture. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies

Akeal Hosein is having a great T20 World Cup and is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with nine wickets in five matches. The slow bowler was far more economical than some of his team-mates in the last fixture and needs only two dismissals to bring up 50 T20I wickets.