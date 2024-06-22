West Indies vs USA Match Prediction
USA
15%
Chance of Winning
WI
85%
T20i
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- The sides have never met in the format before.
- Both the sides are coming from a loss from their last outing.
West Indies vs USA Chance of Winning
West Indies are coming off an 8-wicket loss to England in their first Super 8 game. They finished at the top spot of their respective group table. However, things didn't go well in their last fixture. With a loss, they are placed at the bottom of the Group 2 table. They have a net run rate of -1.343. The team will be looking to get back into the competition with a win here.
The USA will be very happy with their campaign in the world cup. The team finished second in their group table. However, the team lost their first Super Eight game against South Africa in the competition. With a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of the Group 2 table. They have a net run rate of -0.900 in the competition.
- USA’s chance of winning: 15%
- West Indies’s chance of winning: 85%
West Indies vs USA Betting Tips
USA to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
The USA are facing problems with consistency in the competition. Their opening order revolves around Andries Gous and Steven Taylor in the competition. Taylor and Gous average at 60.66 & 15.00 respectively in the format. The team posted the scores of 0, 36, 0 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games in the competition. The batters definitely have the skill to carry out an expensive innings. They will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs
USA’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: West Indies
West Indies vs USA Toss Prediction
The surface at Kensington Oval was on the drier side for the high-voltage India vs Afghanistan match. For this game, we expect a similar pitch where the ball might hold up a bit after pitching. While there won't be significant seam movement, the pacers will likely roll their fingers and focus on bowling more cutters and slow balls than seam-up deliveries. Captain winning the toss here will definitely bowl first.
Weather Report
It will be a warm, cloudy and humid evening in Barbados on Friday with a slight chance of rain throughout. The temperature will be in the high twenties from start to finish.
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell(c), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. However, they faced their first loss of the competition against England. They batted well but their bowling order could do much in the last game.
USA Player List
Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Batter
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Shadley van Schalkwyk
|
Bowler
|
Monank Patel (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Jessy Singh
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
|
Ali Khan
|
All-rounder
USA Team Form
The USA has impressed everyone with their performance in the world cup. They are competing amongst the strongest cricketing teams in the Super eight. They lost the last game but they put up promising performances in the game. The team relies too much on a few players while the others need to step up.
West Indies vs USA Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never clashed in the format before. This will be their first meeting in the format.
West Indies won- 0
USA won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
West Indies vs USA Betting Odds
West Indies went against England in their first Super eight fixture. They were confident but things didn't go as planned. Batting first , the West Indies amassed 180/4 in 20 overs. They looked content with the total and it was now up to their bowlers to defend the target. Johnson Charles scored 38 runs while Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell scored 36 runs each in the game. However, England chased down the target by scoring 181/2 with 15 balls remaining in the game. They won the game by 8 wickets. It was a poor bowling performance from the West Indies. Roston Chase and Andre Russell picked a wicket each.
The USA clashed against South Africa in the last game. South Africa dominated the game and won it by 18 runs. Batting first, the Proteas scored 194/4 in the game. Harmeet Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar picked 2 wickets each in the game. During the chase, the US were pretty determined. Andries Gous scored an unbeaten 80 whereas Harmeet Singh posted 38 runs in the game. USA reached 176/6 in 20 overs and submitted defeat. They will be hoping for a better performance in the next game against West Indies.
West Indies vs USA
T20i
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
West Indies vs USA Top Batters
Andries Gous to be the top batter for USA
The keeper-batter was in fine form against South Africa as he smashed five fours and five sixes as he posted his highest T20I score, an unbeaten 80 runs in the last game. He has 182 runs in 4 games and averages at 60.66.
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies
West Indies will be up against USA in the next game who are known for their pace in the competition. He struck 36 runs in his last game against England. He has 200 runs in 5 games and averages at 40.00 in the competition. Pooran will strike hard in the next game.
West Indies vs USA Top Bowlers
Saurabh Netravalkar to be the top bowler for USA
The opening bowler has combined accuracy and well disguised slower-balls in this tournament and we expect him to be a huge asset for USA again in this fixture. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.
Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for West Indies
Akeal Hosein is having a great T20 World Cup and is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with nine wickets in five matches. The slow bowler was far more economical than some of his team-mates in the last fixture and needs only two dismissals to bring up 50 T20I wickets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
USA to win @ 5.00 (Parimatch)
West Indies to win @ 1.17 (Parimatch)
Parimatch