Australia vs India Match Prediction AUS 75 % Chance of Winning IND 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 is set to kick off with the first Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2024. The match will begin from 7:50 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

This historic series marks the first five-Test contest between India and Australia since the 1991-92 season, rekindling an iconic rivalry. India enters the series with a psychological edge, having clinched back-to-back series victories on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. India need to win four Tests in Australia to directly qualify for the World Test Championships final that is scheduled to be played at Lord’s in June 2025.

Australia have not defeated India in a home Test series since 2014-15, losing both the 2018-19 & 2020-21 series. Australia defeated India in the WTC final and in the 50 overs World Cup last year. Australia would go full throttle in the five-match Test series to regain their pride and dominate India at home once again.

India’s chance of winning: 25%

Australia’s chance of winning: 75%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia vs India Betting Tips

India to score under 29.5 runs before their first dismissal in 1st innings (1.86@Parimatch)

India lost the last Test series against New Zealand at home. The team opened with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in that series. The pair scored 9, 1 & 25 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of the three games. The openers looked out of form in the series. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be absent in the first Test while KL Rahul is likely to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first game. That said, India is very likely to lose an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Toss Prediction

The pitch at Optus Stadium is recognized for its pace and bounce, favouring fast bowlers, especially in the first two days. The surface often has a greenish tinge early on, providing seam movement and rewarding bowlers who hit the deck hard. As the match progresses, the pitch flattens out, making batting easier on days 2 and 3 before showing signs of wear that can assist spinners. Captains often choose to bowl first to exploit the early assistance for pacers and the initial freshness of the pitch.

Weather Report

On November 22, 2023, the weather in Perth is expected to be generally warm and clear, with maximum daytime temperatures around 23°C and minimal chances of rain. Conditions are anticipated to be sunny, with low humidity and light winds, making it a pleasant day for outdoor activities and events.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan McSweeney Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Marnus Labuschagne All-rounder Travis Head Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Steve Smith Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia is coming from a T20I series win against Pakistan at home. The team will be backed by the best bowling line-up in the world. Australia won their last Test series against New Zealand and will be extremely confident coming into the next series. Australia will be very confident in the next game.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah (c) Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder

India Team Form

India is coming from a series loss against New Zealand. They lost all three games of the series. India will miss few of their players but will come in blazing guns in the next game.

Australia vs India Head-to-Head Record

Australia and India have faced each other 107 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 45-32.

Australia won- 45

India won- 32

No result/ Abandoned- 30

Australia vs India Betting Odds

The wicket at Optus Stadium is expected to offer significant bounce and pace, creating favourable conditions for fast bowlers. Australia’s formidable pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins is well-suited to exploit these conditions, while the batting lineup, led by Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, promises depth and experience. Nathan McSweeney is set to debut as an opener, adding a fresh dynamic, and Mitchell Marsh's all-round capabilities provide balance to the squad.

India’s preparations for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 have been hampered by key absences and injury concerns. Captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the match, leaving vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah to lead the team, with KL Rahul stepping in as opener. Shubman Gill is also expected to sit out due to a finger injury, opening the door for Devdutt Padikkal to slot in at Number 3. To address these challenges, India may debut Nitish Kumar, a promising all-rounder whose skills could bring stability to a team already facing significant adversity.

Australia vs India Test Optus Stadium, Perth Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.5 Bet Now!

Australia vs India Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

The young and fearless opener, Jaiswal, has already shown his ability to thrive under pressure. His aggressive yet calculated approach could set the tone for India’s innings. He averages 56.28 in the format. With his natural flair, Jaiswal will aim to tackle the Australian new-ball attack confidently.

Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steve Smith has been in consistent form and is adept at building innings, making him a solid candidate for the best batsman. He has remarkable consistency against India, averaging 65, and a superb record at Optus Stadium with an average of 88 and a high score of 200*.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler for India

Jasprit Bumrah, stepping in as captain for the first Test, brings sharp tactical insight and world-class bowling to lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence. His leadership and ability to thrive in high-pressure moments will be crucial on the pace-friendly Perth pitch against Australia's batting lineup.

Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia

One of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Cummin’s ability to take early wickets can change the game’s dynamics. He has an impressive record against India with 50 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 26.18. He has had a highly successful spell at Optus Stadium, with 12 wickets in four Tests at an average of 20.16.