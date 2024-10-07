Pakistan vs England Match Prediction PAK 44 % Chance of Winning ENG 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.073 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on England in the first game of the three match bilateral series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 07 at 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan vs England Chance of Winning

England head into this series after back to back series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka and would be hoping to carry on their run when they take on Pakistan this term. Even though England won the series against Sri Lanka, they lost the last match as Sri Lanka dominated the game and won the match with eight wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Pakistan has struggled in red ball cricket this year as they head into this series after five straight losses, they lost the series against Australia and Bangladesh prior to this game. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 44%

England’ chances of winning - 56%

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Pakistan vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Babar Azam has struggled to make an impact in Test cricket in this calendar year as so far he has scored 113 runs in six matches in 2024 with an average of 18.83 which showcases his struggles. In the two matches against Bangladesh, Azam scored 0, 22, 31 and 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ollie Pope has been one of the most consistent batsman for England in this calendar year. So far in 2024 Pope has scored 745 runs with an average of 37.25 which showcases his brilliance. In the last match he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Batery India Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Century in the Game: Yes 1.14 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batting first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Babar Azam Batter Saud Shakeel All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Shan Masood Batter Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Noman Ali All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has struggled in Test cricket in this calendar year as they have lost each of the last five matches thus far.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Stokes, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Ben Stokes All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England have been brilliant in the last two series against West Indies and Sri Lanka as they have won five of the last six matches.

Pakistan vs England Head to Head

England have an upper hand in this fixture against Pakistan 29-21. In the last series, England dominated the game and won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 21

England: 29

Pakistan vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

England and Pakistan head into this series in contrasting forms as one one hand England has dominated Test cricket in this calendar year as they have won back to back series against West Indies and Sri Lanka and have won five of the last six matches. On the other hand, Pakistan has struggled this year as they have lost five games in a row in this calendar year which includes a first ever series win by Bangladesh prior to this game. We expect England to continue their dominance especially with the bat. In each of the last two matches at home, Pakistan has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe England would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs England Test Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.073 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs England Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has been the shining light for Pakistan in this calendar year as he has scored 410 runs with an average of 82 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root has been sensational thus far as he itches closer to the record of most runs in Test cricket. In 2024 he scored 986 and is the leading run scorer for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs England Top Bowlers

Noman Ali to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Khuram Shahzad would be a big miss for Pakistan in this series. Noman Ali has been called up who has bagged 47 wickets in 15 Tests and would play a key role in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Bashir to be England’ top bowler

Shoaib Bashir has been a revelation for England since he made his debut earlier this year. So far this season Bashir has bagged 32 wickets and would make an impact in the subcontinent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.