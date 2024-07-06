DIND (Dindigul Dragons) vs RTW (Trichy Grand Cholas) Match Prediction
DIND
64%
Chance of Winning
RTW
36%
T20
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by Dindigul Dragons by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- None of the two teams have won the title before.
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning
The Dindigul Dragons had a fantastic season last year. They finished second in the standings last season with six wins and a loss. However, the team did not do very well in the play-offs. The team lost both the qualifiers and were knocked out of the contest. The team delivered impeccable performances in the batting and the bowling order. They will fancy their chances at a win here.
Trichy Grand Cholas were rebranded from Balsy Trichy from the last season. The team had a nightmare campaign and failed to win a single game in the competition. With seven losses in seven games, the team finished at the bottom of the table. The team relied on a few batters while the batters delivered underwhelming performances throughout the competition.
- Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 64%
- Trichy Grand Cholas's chance of winning: 36%
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips
Dindigul Dragons to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Dindigul Dragons had an effective season last year. They had a good batting order and sustained quite an impressive opening partnership, especially by the end of the competition. The team posted scores of 34, 117 & 11 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three games. Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh opened for the side and averaged at 20.14 & 44.50. Moreover, the bowling performance of the Trichy Grand Cholas was disappointing last season. With that said, DD will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction
The track at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium is a bowling pitch, meaning it is more favourable to the bowlers, than it is to the batters. Pacers are expected to do well on this ground with some assistance offered from the pitch. Batters can look to play their shots after they are set. Teams prefer to chase first after winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 122.
Weather Report
The competition will take place through the monsoon season. Salem will most likely receive rainfall on the match day. The rain may affect the game and the pitch as well. The temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.
Dindigul Dragons Players List
Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Predicted Playing XI
|
VP Dhiran
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Singh
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarath Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
S Arun
|
All-rounder
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
|
R Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
P Sarvana Kumar
|
Bowler
Dindigul Dragons Recent Form
Dindigul Dragons finished second in the group table last season. They have a good squad and will look to win their first game.
Trichy Grand Cholas Player List
Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.
Predicted Playing XI
|
M Shahjahan
|
Batter
|
P Francis Rokins
|
Batter
|
Akshay Srinivasan
|
Batter
|
Jafar Jamal
|
Bowler
|
Karaparambil Monish
|
Bower
|
S Boopalan
|
All-rounder
|
K Main Bharathi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Raadoss Alexander
|
Bowler
|
K Eshwaran
|
All-rounder
|
T Saran
|
Bowler
|
Darryl Ferrario
|
All-rounder
Trichy Grand Cholas Team Form
Trichy Grand Cholas will be excited for a fresh start this season. The team suffered a win drought in the previous season. They did not win a single game and finished at the bottom of the table. The team will be looking for a breakthrough here.
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record
In the last five matches between the teams, Trichy Grand Cholas are behind Dindigul Dragons by 2-3.
Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2
Dindigul Dragons won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds
Both the teams have never won the trophy. Dindigul Dragons have a spectacular squad at hand. Ravichandran Ashwin will be a huge anchor for the team. His expertise in the game will be a huge advantage for the side. Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy will provide depth in the bowling order. There are several batters and all rounders in the team as well. Baba Indrajith will be in gloves and also play a huge role in scoring the important runs in the competition.
Trichy Grand Cholas were called Ballsy Trichy in the previous edition of the competition. In contrast to their name, they finished at the bottom of the table with seven disheartening losses, including the one against Dindigul Dragons. The team has a decent batting order but lacks majorly with their bowling line-up. The team will be looking to do better with their squad this season and deliver a promising performance in their first game of the competition.
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas
T20
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters
Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons
Baba Indrajith scored 227 runs in 8 games for Dindigul Dragons last season. He averaged at 56.75 in the competition. He has the skills to play long innings in the game. The batter will be looking to score high in the next game.
Darryl Ferrario to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas
Darryl Ferrario is a talented batsman within the ranks of Trichy. The batter was one of the top scorers for the team with 154 runs in 7 games at an average of 25.66. He will be expected to bat well in the upcoming game against the Dragons.
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons
Varun Chakravarthy is a highly underrated bowler in the Indian domestic circuit. He played a huge role in Kolkata’s victory in the recently concluded IPL. He picked 13 wickets in 9 games last season. With such skills, he is very likely to dominate with the ball.
K Eshwaran to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas
K Eshwaran was the top bowler from Trichy last season. He managed to pick 8 wickets in 5 games. He maintained an economy rate of 8.35 in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in his first game of the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
Trichy Grand Cholas to win @ 2.21 (Parimatch)
Parimatch