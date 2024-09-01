GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction

GORL

44%

Chance of Winning

KANS

56%

Batery

1.80
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Melbet

1.79
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.803
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Kanpur Superstars and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 15th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 1. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars have met once in the format where the tally is led by Gorakhpur Lions by 1-0.
  • Kanpur Superstars are placed at the 1st place whereas Kanpur Superstars are positioned at the 3rd place.

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Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. Gorakhpur Lions are having a similar season this year. They have won a single game and lost on all three occasions so far. The team is coming from a loss against Meerut Mavericks in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.188. The team will be looking for a win here.

Kanpur Superstars are having a mixed campaign. They are coming from a win against Noida Super Kings in their last game. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.545 in the competition. Kanpur Superstars will be looking to bounce back in the next contest.

  • Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 44%
  • Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 56%

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Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score over 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced a setback in their next two outings. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but were replaced by Yashu Pradhan and Hardeep Singh. The team registered 30, 46, 13 & 37 runs for their opening partnerships in the four games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most fours: Kanpur Superstars

1.88
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Gorakhpur Lions’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs

1.87
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Kanpur Superstars’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs

1.87
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Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c)

Batter

Adarsh Singh

Batter

Sudhanshu Sonkar

Batter

Osho Mohan

Batter

Shoaib Siddique

Wicket-keeper

Shubham Mishra

All-rounder

Vineet Panwar

Bowler

Nadeem

Bowler

Aaqib Khan

Bowler

Mohsin Khan

Bowler

Vineet Panwar

Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

The Kanpur Superstars are coming from a loss here. They faced Noida Super Kings in the last game and outclassed them in both the departments. The team will be ready for another outing.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel (c)

Wicket-keeper

Abhishek Goswami

Batter

Aryan Juyal

Batter

Akashdeep Nath

Batter

Saurabh Kumar

All-rounder

Siddharth Yadav

Batter

Shivam Sharma

All-rounder

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Ankit Rajpoot

Bowler

Hardeep Singh

Batter

Abdul Rehman

Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions were unfortunate to lose their last game that did not end in their favour. The team went against Meerut Mavericks and lost the game by 48 runs.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the format where Gorakhpur Lions won both the games.

Kanpur Superstars won- 2

Gorakhpur Lions won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Meerut Mavericks in their last outing. Batting first, Meerut smashed 164 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Shivam Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions tried their best but could not surpass the target. GL scored 116/10, losing the game by 48 runs. Yashu Pradhan was the top scorer from Gorakhpur and scored 28 runs in the game.

Kanpur Superstars had a fantastic outing in the last game against Noida Super Kings. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 119/8 in the game. Kanpur bowled extremely well in the game. Mukesh Kumar and Mohsin Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur scored 120 comfortably, winning the game by 7 wickets. Shoaib Siddique smashed an unbeaten 51 runs in the game. Sameer Rizvi scored 33 runs in the game. That said, Kanpur Superstars will be confident in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars

T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null

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Gorakhpur Lions

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2.00
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Kanpur Superstar

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1.79
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1.803
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Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Aryan Juyal was absent in the last game but is set to return in the next game. He has been consistently knocking high scores in his campaign. He scored 104*, 52 & 60 runs in three games of the competition. Juyal will be ready to knock high in the next game as well.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi was the best batter from Kanpur in the first game. He smashed 89, 16, 32 & 33 runs in four games. With that, he is the top run-scorer in the team. That said, Sameer Rizvi will be expected to do well in the next game against Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 games for the side. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Sunil Kumar was excellent in the last game of the season. He managed to take 7 wickets in 4 games for the side. Sharma picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kanpur Superstars

Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars have met twice last season. Kanpur Superstars won on both the occasions. In their last clash, Kanpur Superstars won the game by 37 runs. Gorakhpur Lions have lost the majority of their games this season. They are lacking in their bowling order in the last few games. That said, Kanpur Superstars will be looking to win the next outing.

Gorakhpur Lions to win @ 2.00 (Batery)

Kanpur Superstars to win @ 1.80 (Batery)

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