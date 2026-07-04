Uttar Pradesh T20 League Predictions and Tips 2026

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 is between 17 Aug and 6 Sep at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium with 34 matches. Six teams are participating: Meerut Mavericks, Kanpur Superstars, Noida Kings, Kashi Rudras, Gorakhpur Lions and Lucknow Falcons. Sony Ten and Sony Liv possess TV and streaming rights. Title defenders Meerut Mavericks open the tournament against Kanpur Superstars. Zeeshan Ansari, who was the top wicket-taker of the first UPT20, remains one of the most watched players even after signing an IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad. As increased popularity and hype accumulate, no expert serious betting odds, comprehensive roster statistics, or current player form charts have been published in the public domain by prominent cricket analysis websites such as CricTracker or ESPNcricinfo. The majority of so-called tip pages continue to publish placeholders or unpublished forecasts. We are the top website offering free expert UPT20 predictions. To have a chance to win, stay with us and trust our expertise to provide you with the most reliable UPT20 predictions!

Today`s Uttar Pradesh T20 League Predictions

Trust our vast experience if you need expert predictions for today's UPT20 matches. We've put up a comprehensive schedule of all the Maharaja games that will begin in the next 24 hours, along with expert predictions for each one. Don't waste any more time!

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Uttar Pradesh T20 League

Interested in being prepared for the next games? Your back is ours! For a rundown of all the forthcoming Maharaja events and the ultimate predictions of our cricket betting experts, see below! With Sportscafe, take advantage of the chance to outsmart other wagerers and increase your profits!