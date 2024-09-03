GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction GORL 39 % Chance of Winning KAS 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.675 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kashi Rudras and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 19th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 3. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They are having a mixed season so far. The team has won two games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and will be in a race to climb higher in the standings. They will face Kashir Rudras in the next game.

Kashi Rudras are doing extremely well in the competition. The team is coming from a defeat against Meerut Mavericks in their last game. The team is placed at the second place of the points table with four wins and two losses. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.430. The team will be ready to bounce back with a win in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 39%

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 61%

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Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score low before 1st dismissal (Batery)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. The opening order featured Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 12, 56, 40, 5, 21 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the last six games of the competition. The top order were excellent in the beginning of the competition. However, the team openers seem to have lost their form in the tournament. The team will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Gorakhpur Lions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Kashi Rudras 1.80 Bet on Batery

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Recent Form

Kashi Rudras is coming from a defeat against Meerut Mavericks. The game was reduced to 9 overs where Meerut dominated with their stellar batting order. Kashi Rudras could not chase the target and lost the game by 50 runs.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Hardeep Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Akshdeep Nath (c) Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Yashu Pradhan Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions are coming after a loss here. They batted decently in the game but their bowling order could not defend the target. They lost the game to Noida Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 2-1.

Kashi Rudras won- 2

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Gorakhpur Lions went against Noida Super Kings in the last game of the competition. Gorakhpur Lions scored 165/6 in the game batting first. Siddharth Yadav was the best batter with 57 runs in the game. Akshdeep Nath remained unbeaten at 56 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings scored 170/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Vishal Nishad came into the game as an impact player and picked 3 wickets in the game. Gorakhpur will be looking to bounce back from this defeat.

Kashi Rudras went against the Meerut Mavericks in the last game. The game was reduced to 9 overs due to poor weather conditions. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks blasted off and scored 118 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the game. Shiva Singh was the best bowler from the side with the bowling figures of 1/10 in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 66/7, losing the game by 50 runs by virtue of D/L method. Yashovardhan Singh was the top scorer from Kashi in the game with the score of an unbeaten 28 runs in the game. Kashi Rudras will be looking to win their next game against Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.675 Bet Now!

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath was having an inconsistent campaign in the competition. He struck an unbeaten 56 off 44 balls in the last game. The batter will be ready to strike again in the next game.

Almas Shaukat to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Almas Shaukat was fantastic in the last season. He is the top scorer of the team currently. He has scored 120 runs in 5 games. He was dismissed out at 1 in the last game and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 9 wickets in 6 games for the side. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is the best bowler from the team in the competition. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in 6 games in the tournament. He took 1 wicket in the last game against Meerut. He is expected to pick many wickets in the next game against Gorakhpur Lions.