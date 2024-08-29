GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) vs LUC (Lucknow Falcons) Match Prediction GORL 64 % Chance of Winning LUC 36 % Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 8th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 29. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses. Gorakhpur Lions started their campaign with a win but the team lost their second game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of +2.379. They will look to bounce back with a win in the next game.

Lucknow Falcons finished in the middle of the points table last season. Lucknow Falcons reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Meerut Mavericks. They began their campaign with a loss against Kanpur Superstars. The nightmare did not end as they faced a loss in their second game as well. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table with no points. They possess a net run rate of -0.281. The team will be looking for their first win in their next outing.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 64%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 36%

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Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score under 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced a setback in their last outing. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team and registered 30 & 46 runs as their opening partnerships in the two games. Jurel is in fantastic form and will be looking to bat well in the next game as well. He scored 70 & 66 runs in the two games so far in the competition. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Gorakhpur Lions 1.67 Bet on Dafabet

Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

Lucknow Falcons lost two games in a row. They scored 100 runs in 12 overs in the last game. However, they could not defend the target. The team will be looking to win their first game in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel (c) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Akashdeep Nath Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Hardeep Singh Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions were unfortunate to lose their last game that did not end in their favour. The team batted well in the game and will be ready to take on Lucknow Falcons in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Lucknow Falcons by 2-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 2

Gorakhpur Lions won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Kanpur Superstars in their last outing. Batting first, Gorakhpur smashed 173 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Dhruv Jurel was fantastic with the bat and played a knock of 66 runs. Aryan Juyal also scored 52 runs in the game. The match was interrupted by rain. Kanpur scored 88 runs for the loss of 1 wicket before the game was called off. By the virtue of D/L method, Kanpur Superstars were declared as the winners by 22 runs. Ankit Rajpoot took the only wicket from Gorakhpur Lions.

Lucknow Falcons had a poor outing in the last game against Noida Super Kings. Due to poor weather conditions, the game was reduced to 12 overs. Batting first, Lucknow scored 100 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Samarth Singh scored 32 runs while Kritagya Singh posted 21 runs in the game. However, Noida Super Kings managed to post 106/5 in the game, winning it by 5 wickets. Kritagya Singh picked a single wicket in the game for 9 runs in his bowling spell. The team looks in poor form and will look to do better in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Aryan Juyal was the best batter from Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. He struck an unbeaten 104 in the first game followed by a score of 52 runs in the next game. He is in terrific form and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Priyam Garg to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Shivam Sharma was excellent in the first game of the season. He managed to take 3 wickets in the game for 24 runs in the game. Shivam Sharma . did not any wicket in the last game but will be expected to bowl well in the next game

Abhinandan Singh to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Abhinandan Singh was fantastic in the first game of the competition. He picked 4 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the next game. With 5 wickets, he is the top wicket-taker from the side.