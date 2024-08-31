GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction GORL 39 % Chance of Winning MEE 61 % Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 12th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 31. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. Gorakhpur Lions started their campaign with a win but the team lost their next two games. They lost their last game against the Meerut Mavericks. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of +0.714. They will look to bounce back with a win in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team made it to the finals but suffered a defeat to finish as runners-up for the trophy. They are having a fantastic campaign in the competition. They have won three games in a row, including their last outing against Noida Super Kings. With three wins, they are placed at the top place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of +2.267.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 39%

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 61%

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Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced a setback in their next two outings. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team and registered 30, 46 & 13 runs as their opening partnerships in the three games. Jurel is in fantastic form and will be looking to bat well in the next game as well. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Sixes: Meerut Mavericks 2.10 Bet on Batery Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.88 Bet on Batery

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks are coming from three consecutive wins. The team batted extremely well in the last game. They will be confident in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel (c) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Akashdeep Nath Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Hardeep Singh Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions were unfortunate to lose their last game that did not end in their favour. The team did not bowl well and leaked a lot of runs in the game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed one time in the format where Gorakhpur Lions won the game.

Meerut Mavericks won- 1

Gorakhpur Lions won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first, Lucknow smashed 172 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Aryan Juyal continued to do well with a knock of 60 runs in the game. Siddharth Yadav scored 39 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions bundled out for 139 runs in the game, losing it by 33 runs. Ankut Rajpoot and Vijay Yadav picked 2 wickets each in the game. The Lions have been very inconsistent with the bat and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic outing in the last game against Noida Super Kings. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 163/7 in the game. The team batted extremely well in the game. Madhav Kaushik scored 40 runs whereas Rinku Singh remained unbeaten at 64 runs in the game. The team was also capable of restricting Noida Super Kings at 152, winning the game by 11 runs. Vijay Kumar and Rinku Singh picked 2 wickets each in the game. Meerut Mavericks will be ready for another win in the competition.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Aryan Juyal was the best batter from Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. He has been consistently knocking high scores in his campaign. He scored 104*, 52 & 60 runs in three games of the competition. Juyal will be ready to knock high in the next game as well.

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Rinku Singh is an aggressive batter in the 20 over format. He scored 7*, 48* and 64* runs in three games. He is the leading scorer of the side and will be expected to knock many runs in the next game as well.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Shivam Sharma was excellent in the first game of the season. He managed to take 5 wickets in 3 games for the side. Sharma will be expected to bowl well in the next game

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He picked 9 wickets in 3 games in the competition. He has been very useful for the side and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.