GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction
GORL
39%
Chance of Winning
MEE
61%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks have met once in the format where the tally is led by Gorakhpur Lions by 1-0.
- Meerut Mavericks are placed at the 1st place whereas Meerut Mavericks are positioned at the 3rd place.
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning
Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. Gorakhpur Lions started their campaign with a win but the team lost their next two games. They lost their last game against the Meerut Mavericks. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of +0.714. They will look to bounce back with a win in the next game.
Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team made it to the finals but suffered a defeat to finish as runners-up for the trophy. They are having a fantastic campaign in the competition. They have won three games in a row, including their last outing against Noida Super Kings. With three wins, they are placed at the top place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of +2.267.
- Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 39%
- Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 61%
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips
Gorakhpur Lions to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced a setback in their next two outings. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team and registered 30, 46 & 13 runs as their opening partnerships in the three games. Jurel is in fantastic form and will be looking to bat well in the next game as well. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Sixes: Meerut Mavericks
Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction
The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.
Meerut Mavericks Player List
Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Divyansh Joshi
|
Batter
|
Rituraj Sharma
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh ©
|
Batter
|
Akshay Dubey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swastik Chikara
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Garg
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Vasu Vats
|
Bowler
|
Vijay Kumar
|
Bowler
Meerut Mavericks Recent Form
The Meerut Mavericks are coming from three consecutive wins. The team batted extremely well in the last game. They will be confident in the next game.
Gorakhpur Lions Players List
Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dhruv Jurel (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Batter
|
Akashdeep Nath
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Siddharth Yadav
|
Batter
|
Shivam Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Ankit Rajpoot
|
Bowler
|
Hardeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Abdul Rehman
|
Bowler
Gorakhpur Lions Team Form
Gorakhpur Lions were unfortunate to lose their last game that did not end in their favour. The team did not bowl well and leaked a lot of runs in the game.
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed one time in the format where Gorakhpur Lions won the game.
Meerut Mavericks won- 1
Gorakhpur Lions won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds
Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first, Lucknow smashed 172 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Aryan Juyal continued to do well with a knock of 60 runs in the game. Siddharth Yadav scored 39 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions bundled out for 139 runs in the game, losing it by 33 runs. Ankut Rajpoot and Vijay Yadav picked 2 wickets each in the game. The Lions have been very inconsistent with the bat and will be looking to do better in the next game.
Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic outing in the last game against Noida Super Kings. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 163/7 in the game. The team batted extremely well in the game. Madhav Kaushik scored 40 runs whereas Rinku Singh remained unbeaten at 64 runs in the game. The team was also capable of restricting Noida Super Kings at 152, winning the game by 11 runs. Vijay Kumar and Rinku Singh picked 2 wickets each in the game. Meerut Mavericks will be ready for another win in the competition.
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters
Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions
Aryan Juyal was the best batter from Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. He has been consistently knocking high scores in his campaign. He scored 104*, 52 & 60 runs in three games of the competition. Juyal will be ready to knock high in the next game as well.
Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks
Rinku Singh is an aggressive batter in the 20 over format. He scored 7*, 48* and 64* runs in three games. He is the leading scorer of the side and will be expected to knock many runs in the next game as well.
Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers
Shivam Sharma to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions
Shivam Sharma was excellent in the first game of the season. He managed to take 5 wickets in 3 games for the side. Sharma will be expected to bowl well in the next game
Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks
Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He picked 9 wickets in 3 games in the competition. He has been very useful for the side and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meerut Mavericks
Gorakhpur Lions to win @ 2.05 (Batery)
Meerut Mavericks to win @ 1.78 (Batery)
Batery