GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction GORL 42 % Chance of Winning NOI 58 % Bet now! Gorakhpur Lions and Noida Super Kings will clash against each other in the 2nd game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 26. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), the UP T20 League marks a significant step in the rise of domestic intra-state T20 leagues in India. It follows the same format as the IPL.

This is the second edition of the competition. It was a poor season for Gorakhpur Lions in the previous season of the competition. The team ended up in the last place of the points table with two wins and seven losses in the tournament. They had 5 points and a net run rate of -0.650. The team will be looking for a fresh start in the second season of the competition.

Noida Super Kings had a pleasant season last year. They finished second in the group table with six wins and three losses. They earned 13 points and possessed a net run rate of +0.061 in the competition. They were knocked out of the competition in the semi finals. Noida Super Kings have new additions to the team and will be thrilled for a new campaign.

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 58%

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 42%

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Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips

Noida Super Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Noida Super Kings were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The opening order of the team revolved around Almas Shaukat and Samarth Singh in the competition. The pair scored 30, 2 & 22 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings of the competition. The team scored 88 runs for the 1st wicket against Gorakhpur Lions in their previous clash. That considered, Noida Super Kings will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing against Gorakhpur Lions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Noida Super Kings 1.95 Bet on Parimatch

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel (c) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Kaartikaya Singh Batter Akashdeep Nath Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Vineet Dubey All-rounder Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Hardeep Singh Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They only won two games in the competition. The team will be looking to do better this year.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Rahul Raj Batter Mohammad Amaan Batter Ajay Kumar All-rounder Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav All-rounder Shivam Saraswat All-rounder Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Team Form

The Noida Super Kings had a fantastic season last year and only lost three games in the season. They dominated Gorakhpur Lions in all their clashes. They will be confident stepping into this game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where Noida Super Kings leads the tally by 2-0.

Gorakhpur Lions won- 2

Noida Super Kings won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds

In the last clash between Gorakhpur Lions and Noida Super Kings, the latter had the last laugh as they won the game by 7 wickets. Batting first in the game, Gorakhpur Lions scored 182/6 in the match. Dhruv Jurel scored 85 runs in the game while Abhishek Goswami chipped in 44 runs in the game. Naman Tiwari was the best bowler from Noida Super Kings with 3 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings scored 185/3 and won the game by 7 wickets. Samarth Singh scored 50 runs while Almas Shaukat and Aditya Sharma also posted 46 & 46* runs in the game respectively. Abdul Rehman picked 2 wickets while Vijay Kumar took a single wicket in the game for Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Nitish Rana was part of the winning team of the IPL 2024. He batted well in the competition. Rana likes to hit hard and will be very useful for quick runs in the game. He scored 301 runs in 9 games of the competition last year at an average of 43.00. He had a strike rate of 160.11 and grabbed three fifties.

Abhishek Goswami to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Abhishek Goswami was phenomenal with the bat last season. He smashed 387 runs in 9 games at an average of 48.38. He had a strike rate of 138.71. He posted two fifties in the competition. Goswami will be expected to score high in the first game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers

Bobby Yadav to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Bobby Yadav played for Kashi Rudras in the previous season. He took 9 wickets in 11 games of the competition. Yadav will be back at it again with a terrific performance in the next game against Gorakhpur Lions.

Abdul Rehman to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Abdul Rehman was the best bowler from Gorakhpur Lions in the previous season. He managed to pick 14 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He will be the top bowling prospect from the team this season.