KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction KANS 40 % Chance of Winning KAS 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the 20th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 5. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars had a poor season in the previous edition of the competition. The team is not doing very well this season as well. Kanpur Superstars are coming from a loss in their last game against Meerut Mavericks. They have two wins and four losses in the competition. They are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.510. The team will be looking to return in the next game.

Kashi Rudras faced an unfortunate loss in their last game against Gorakhpur Lions. The team has four wins and three losses in six games. With that, the team continues to sit at the second place of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.399. The team has a spectacular bowling order and will be looking to exploit the same in the next game.

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 60%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 40%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score low before 1st dismissal (Batery)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. However, the openers failed to play any impactful partnerships in the competition. The opening order features Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 13, 56, 40, 5, 21, 8 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in the last seven games of the competition. The top order were excellent in the beginning of the competition. However, the team openers seem to have lost their form in the tournament. The team will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Kanpur Superstars.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Kashi Rudras 1.93 Bet on Batery

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 31 degrees Celsius.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Ankur Malik Batter Shaurya Singh Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Shubham Mishra All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Nadeem Bowler Pankaj Kumar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Rishabh Rajput Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars are coming from a loss against Meerut Mavericks. The team is lacking in their bowling order.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Aranav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Aranav Baliyan All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Amar Chaudhary Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras had a fantastic season last year. They lost their last game against Gorakhpur Lions. The team did not bat well in the game and lost cheap wickets constantly in the game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 3-0.

Kanpur Superstars won- 0

Kashi Rudras won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras clashed against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Gorakhpur Lions batted very well in the game batting first. They scored 147 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the game. Shivam Mavi from Kashi picked 3 wickets in the match. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 138/10, hence, losing the game by 9 runs. Shivam Bansal scored 27 runs while Shiva Singh knocked 33 runs in the game. The team has a good bowling order but failed to deliver the goods in their previous outing.

Kanpur Superstars met Meerut Mavericks in the last game. The game was reduced to 9 overs. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks scored 90 runs for 3 wickets in the game. Shubham Mishra picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur were all out for 83 runs in the game. Ankur Malik scored 33 runs whereas Sameer Rizvi scored 21 runs. Kanpur will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Almas Shaukat to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Almas Shaukat was fantastic in the last season. He is the top scorer of the team currently. He has scored 132 runs in 7 games. He scored an unbeaten 39 runs against Kanpur Superstars in his last meeting with them.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi was the best batter from Kanpur in the first game. He smashed 32 runs against Kashi in his last meeting with them. The batter was dismissed at 21 runs in the last game. He is a huge asset for the team and will score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is a fantastic bowler from the team. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He was very economical and lethal at the same time. He has a total of 11 wickets in 7 games, making him the top bowler of the team. This will come handy for the team in the next game against Kanpur.

Shubham Mishra to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra bowled impeccably in the last game. He picked 2 wickets against Meerut. Coming into the next game, the bowler will enter as the best bowling pick.