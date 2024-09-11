KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction KANS 45 % Chance of Winning KAS 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.752 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the Eliminator game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 11. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars made it to the play-offs in the current season of the competition. The team is coming from a win against Gorakhpur Lions in the last outing. The team finished at the 3rd place of the points table with five wins and as many losses. The team has to win this game in order to move to the second qualifier and have a chance at the title.

Kashi Rudras had an impressive campaign in the first half of the competition. However, they fell out of form in the last few games. The team managed a return in the last game with a victory over Noida Super Kings. The team has five wins and as many losses in the competition. Kashi finished 4th in the standings and will contest in the Eliminator game of the competition.

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 55%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 45%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. However, the openers failed to play any impactful partnerships in the competition. The opening order features Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 13, 56, 40, 5, 21, 8, 13. 21, 16 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the last ten games of the competition. The top order were excellent in the beginning of the competition. However, the team openers seem to have lost their form in the tournament. That said, the team will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Kanpur Superstars.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Kashi Rudras 1.88 Bet on Batery

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear and appropriate for a game of cricket. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Ankur Malik Batter Inzaman Hussain Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper RIshabh Rajput All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Pankaj Kumar Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Rishabh Rajput Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars are coming from a win against Gorakhpur Lions. The team doing excellent in their bowling order.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Aranav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Ghanshyam Upadhyay Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Aranav Baliyan All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Amar Chaudhary Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras are back in form after consecutive losses in the competition. The team won their last game by a whopping margin of 79 runs. The team batted well in the game but the bowling order dominated the affair. The team will be ready for another thrilling performance.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 3-1.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Kashi Rudras won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars clashed against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Gorakhpur Lions raised 104 runs before losing all their wickets. Kanpur were impeccable with the ball. Vineet Panwar picked 3 wickets whereas Mukesh Kumar bagged 2 wickets in the match. Chasing was a piece of cake for Kanpur. They scored 108/3 in 17.3 overs, winning the game by 7 wickets. Shoaib Siddiqui remained unbeaten at 48 runs while Adarsh Singh scored 35 runs in the game. Kanpur Superstars will be very confident in the next game.

Kashi Rudras met with Noida Super Kings in the last game of the competition. Kashi Rudras were impeccable with the bat and scored 167/6 in the game. Karan Sharma opened for the team and smashed 69 runs in the game. Prince Yadav posed 36 runs from the middle order. The bowlers were pretty impressive too. They restricted Noida Super Kings to 88 runs in the game, winning the match by 79 runs. Sunil Kumar picked 3 wickets while Bihari Rai took 2 wickets in the game. The team made a stellar return after consecutive losses in the competition.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.98 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.752 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Karan Sharma was terrific with the bat in the last game. He scored 69 runs in the last game. He has collected 192 runs in 10 games. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi is in spectacular form. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition with 366 runs in 10 games. He was dismissed out at 1 run in the last game. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is a fantastic bowler from the team. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He has a total of 16 wickets in 10 games, making him the top bowler of the team. This will come handy for the team in the next game against Kanpur.

Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Vineet Panwar is the top wicket-taker of the team. He has taken 12 wickets in 10 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game. Panwar will be expected to do well in the next game.