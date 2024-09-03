KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs LUC (Lucknow Falcons) Match Prediction KANS 55 % Chance of Winning LUC 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.835 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars will meet each other again in the 18th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 3. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars is coming from a loss against Gorakhpur Lions in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have two wins and as many losses in the competition. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.545 in the competition. Kanpur Superstars will be looking to win the next game in order to climb higher in the standings.

Lucknow Falcons became the first team to beat Meerut Mavericks in the competition. The team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have two wins and three losses in the competition. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of +0.307. Lucknow Falcons are struggling in the competition but shall try to win their next game against Kanpur.

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Tips

Kanpur Superstars to scorelow before before 1st dismissal (Batery)

Kanpur Superstars are coming from a loss here. The team lacks in their opening line-up. The team is experimenting with their opening order. Currently, Shoaib Siddique and Shaurya Singh open for the side. The team has posted the scores of 4, 10, 1, 5 & 22 before their 1st dismissal in their campaign so far. The batters look out of form and will be expecting an early dismissal in the next game. The team only scored 4 runs before their first dismissal against Lucknow Falcons in the previous clash in the competition. The team should expect an early dismissal in the next game against Lucknow.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The highest temperature of the day will be 34 degrees.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons had a great season last year. The team is placed at the 5th place with more losses than wins this season. The team has a decent squad and should be able to deliver a strong performance in the next game. They batted extremely well in the last game and scored 156 runs under 11 overs.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Sudhanshu Sonkar Batter Osho Mohan Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Shubham Mishra All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Nadeem Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Team Form

The Kanpur Superstars are coming from a loss here. They leaked too many runs in the game and were short by 3 runs during the chase. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Lucknow Falcons won- 1

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars matched against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Batting first in the game, Gorakhpur Lions scored 177/7 in the game. Mohsin Khan, Vineet Panwar and Mukesh Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur Superstars were restricted to 174/9 in the game, losing it by 3 runs. Sameer Rizvi was impeccable with the bat and scored 87 runs in the game. Adarsh Singh also posted 41 runs in the game. Kanpur Superstars will be looking make a return with a win in the next game against the Falcons.

In the last clash between Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks, the former won the game by 8 wickets. The game was reduced to 11 overs due to rain. Batting first, Meerut scored 142/1 in the game. Vipraj Nigam was the only one to get a wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Lucknow scored 156/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Harsh Tyagi scored 49 runs while Samarth Singh posted 69 runs in the game. That said, Lucknow Falcons will walk in confident in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Samarth Singh be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Samarth Singh was phenomenal with the bat in the previous game. He has smashed 137 runs in 5 games so far. He struck 69 runs off 27 balls in the last game. Singh will be looking to score many runs in the next game.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi is the top batter in the competition right now. She has scored 257 runs in 5 games of the tournament. He smashed 87 runs off 50 balls in the last game. He scored 89 runs in the last game against Lucknow. He is in terrific form and shall strike hard in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is the second highest wicket taker of the competition currently. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games so far in the competition. He took a single wicket in the last game. Looking at this form, he will enter as the team’s best bowling option.

Mohsin Khan to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Mohsin Khan has been very consistent with his bowling in the competition. He has taken 6 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game. Khan will lead the bowling attack in the next game.